Eight years ago, Jermain Allen Stewart was raped in a Caroline County jail cell in by a fellow inmate.
A prosecutor described the assault as particularly brutal and praised Stewart's courage: "I thought that [he] was so brave because he sat in a courtroom full of people he had never met and talked about his sexuality. He talked about this horrifying experience." The attacker was later convicted by a jury and sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Stewart, a transgender woman, is now an inmate at the Nottoway Correctional Center where, on March 27, her face and back were cut by a male inmate she said had been sexually harassing and threatening her.
Then on May 29, while Stewart was in a segregation cell for her own protection, another transgender inmate in a nearby cell, Christopher Smith, hanged herself using sheets. Smith's brother believes she feared being transferred into the prison's general population.
Reached by telephone earlier this month, Stewart, 33, complained about the difficulties of being a transgender woman in a male prison.
"Every day it’s a fight. Just walking down the compound. You’ve got to be very wary about things. People don’t understand this. My main goal in talking is like to let everybody know," she said.
Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, deputy executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality in Washington, said the experiences of Stewart and Smith are not unique to the Virginia correctional system.
"These incidents really show the dangerous conditions in prison to begin with and then when you add anti-transgender discrimination on top of it, it pushes people into absolutely desperate circumstances," he said.
According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, among the state's 29,000 prison inmates, there are 54 diagnosed with gender dysphoria and 15 in the process of being assessed for it. Gender dysphoria, a conflict between a person’s physical gender and the gender with which they identify, can cause severe distress, according to the American Psychiatric Association.
Lisa Kinney, a spokeswoman for the corrections department, said the department follows all guidelines of the U.S. Prison Rape Elimination Act of 2003, under which prisoners with gender dysphoria are, among other things, given the option of showering individually.
As of last year, most, if not all, Virginia inmates diagnosed with gender dysphoria were receiving hormone therapy treatment from endocrinologists at the University of Virginia or Virginia Commonwealth University hospitals.
Virginia allows only offenders who have had completed surgical sexual reassignment to be placed in a facility for inmates of his or her reassigned gender. Transgender women, such as Stewart and Smith, are in male institutions. Stewart, now serving four years in prison for five probation violations, said she has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria but is not yet receiving hormone treatment which he hopes will begin once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. She is changing her name to Kamiah Kahanel.
She said, "Us transgenders, we don’t get heard, we don’t get the respect we all deserve. Yes, we might be going through transition and people don’t see us as females - but at the end of the day, we’re all human, we all have rights."
When she was attacked at the jail in Caroline County in2012, Stewart said, "I was dressing as a woman at that time. I was just so much in and out of jail I never took the proper steps to get the [gender] change documented."
Sexual harassment and assaults aside, Stewart complained that even the lack of privacy, pat-down searches or being addressed by some staff with male pronouns is stressful. "They don’t understand how it feels," she said of other offenders and prison staff.
She said an inmate at Nottoway began writing her notes that she interpreted as threats. She reported the notes to prison authorities and on March 27 she says the inmate attacked her, with what might have been a razor blade, in retaliation.
Stewart said she was cut on the neck, face and back and taken to a hospital in Farmville for treatment.
Kinney would only confirm that there was an alleged assault of an offender by another offender at Nottoway that day. One inmate was treated at the hospital and an investigation is in progress, she said.
According to Stewart, when she returned from the hospital she was given an institutional charge for fighting but was not convicted. She has since told officials she is willing to testify against the alleged assailant in a criminal case.
On May 29, Stewart was in a single cell in a special housing unit, which she and other inamtes dub "the hole," in an apparent reference to the restrictive housing unit where an offender might be sent for protection or other reasons. That morning Christopher "Chrissy" Smith, another transgender inmate was found dead in her cell there.
"When the guard found him, the guard was like yelling and screaming," said Stewart, who knew of, but did not know, Smith. Smith had a record of offenses including larceny, breaking and entering and probation violations.
Ronald Lynn Duncan, another transgender inmate at Nottoway, goes by the name, "Rachel," and said that she has also been sexually assaulted in prison and has tried to take her own life.
Duncan said she had shared a cell with Smith and the two developed a relationship.
Their cell was in what is called a Shared Allied Management, or SAM, unit, where offenders with physical, mental health, medical or other vulnerabilities are housed together rather than in the general prison population for better protection.
There are now SAM units in 11 prisons with a total of 770 beds. Kinney said transgender offenders may or may not be sent to a SAM unit.
Duncan said she and Smith lived together until earlier this year when Smith was moved to segregation. "Some of the mental health staff decided their relationship had become unhealthy so the separated us which wasn’t a problem," said Duncan.
Kinney said policy does not permit sexual relationships between incarcerated offenders. "This isn’t gender or gender-identity specific," she said of the policy.
Ricky Hurtt, Smith's half brother, who lives in Chester and has his own small construction business, said that the prison wanted to move Smith out of the SAM unit away from Duncan and into general population at Nottoway.
Smith refused to go to general population so she was placed in the restrictive housing area. Hurtt said Smith ordinarily might have been moved to a SAM unit at another prison but was not because of COVID-19 restrictions on inter-prison inmate movement.
"It was all just a stack of dominoes that just fell right into place for him to commit suicide and they never did any preventative action, all they tried to do was force him into a situation that he couldn’t live in," alleged Hurtt.
Hurtt said that on the day Smith died, he received a letter from him that he was to forward to Duncan. "He and Rachel were kind of together and that and the only way they could write back and forth was if he sent me a letter and it looked like it was written through me and mail it to Rachel," said Hurtt.
"The letter's all positive, upbeat," said Hurtt. Smith was writing to Duncan that "if I have to stay in the hole six months until I get out that’s fine, just write me through my brother."
Hurtt said, "What I don’t understand is, they take him out of a mental health pod to separate the two, they refuse to put him back in there so he’s not a mental health risk, but now they’re saying he committed suicide?"
Christina Lynch, Smith's twin sister, spoke with her brother by telephone a couple days before he died. "He was completely fine. He was talking about the future. I was telling him I was going to come visit him as soon as this COVID stuff was over, bring the kids," she said.
"He told me about his plans when he gets out. He wants to finish a degree in horticulture and do some stuff with his brother. He was all positive future-oriented," said Lynch.
However, she said that in April her brother wrote her an email asking if she thought, from a Christian perspective, if someone who committed suicide would go to hell.
But, said Lynch, he wrote: "'Don’t read into it.’ And so we had some correspondence back and forth and he swore up and down it wasn’t him."
"I called the [prison] anyway because I don’t play with suicide and I talked to the counselor there and she said she spoke to him and said he wasn’t suicidal so they didn’t put him on suicide watch," said Lynch.
Duncan said, "There comes a time in someone’s life where they get to the point: 'OK, I can’t take no more of this. This is it."
According to the National Institute of Corrections with the U.S. Department of Justice: "The rates of inmate suicide are far higher than the national averages, and even higher still for special populations (including juvenile and LGBTI inmates), even corrections officers have a much greater occupational suicide rate."
The Virginia Department of Corrections said that in the year that ended June 30, 2019, there were seven inmate suicides; in 2018, five; and three each in 2017 and 2016.
Kinney said all offender suicides are investigated and the investigation into Smith's continues.
Heng-Lehtinen said there is little data on the suicide rate of transgender prisoners. "What we do know is that among trans folks who are not incarcerated, a disproportionate number of transgender people have attempted suicide in their lifetime," he said.
An NCTE survey found that 40% percent of transgender respondents had attempted suicide in their lifetime - nearly nine times the 4.6% rate of Americans in general.
"We can reasonably extrapolate that that's got to be high in prisons, too. There people are trapped in even more violent situations," he said.
In or out of prisons, Heng-Lehtinen said the high suicide and attempted suicide rate for transgender persons is "because of discrimination, that's because of people being pushed into desperate circumstances where they feel like no matter what they do they just cannot get ahead, they cannot stay safe."
"To have to either be essentially in solitary confinement or in general population and exposed to potential violence - that's an impossible choice."
