The Virginia Department of Health announced Monday that an Arlington County resident tested positive for coronavirus, the third case in Virginia.
The resident, who is in his or her 60s, had recently returned from international travel and is recovering with medical care, according to the VDH. The patient developed a fever, cough and shortness of breath upon returning to the U.S.
The first two cases in the state, announced over the weekend, were a Marine stationed at Quantico and a Fairfax County resident in his 80s. Both had also traveled internationally.
Arlington County health officials are working with the state to identify people who came in contact with the infected person.
“Confirming a case of COVID-19 in an Arlington resident does not come as a surprise given international travel from an affected area," said Arlington County Health Director Reuben K. Varghese, MD, MPH, in a press release. "We understand the risk of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) increases among close contacts of infected persons.”
The individual had limited contact with others while ill and the risk to the general Arlington community remains low.
The risk to the general community remains low, according to the VDH.
(This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates.)
