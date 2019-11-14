Three members of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus were named as House committee chairs for next year.

House Speaker-designee Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, announced in a news release Thursday that she's naming Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, as chair of the Appropriations Committee; Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, as chair of the Commerce and Labor Committee; and Del. Roslyn Tyler, D-Sussex, as chair of the Education Committee.

All three are members of the black caucus. Filler-Corn also announced the naming of Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, as chair of the Finance Committee.

“These impressive leaders will be important allies as we shape our policy agenda for the commonwealth in 2020 and beyond,” Filler-Corn said in the news release.

The black caucus praised the appointments.

“These historic appointments are pivotal in representing the diverse needs of the commonwealth,” Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, the caucus chairman, said in a statement. "Diversity within leadership will only further strengthen Virginia and better lead to representing the interests of all its people. So we are proud to support our members in these key roles as we head into the 2020 session."

More committee chairs will be announced in the coming days and weeks, Filler-Corn's news release said.

Get the Virginia Politics Insider email update every evening during the GA and weekly all year

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

pwilson@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6061

Twitter: @patrickmwilson

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription