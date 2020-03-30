Three more residents of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Health Care Center have died, but two of them had tested negatively for COVID-19, the potentially fatal respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
Tests were pending for the third resident, a man in his 80s who died early Monday morning in a hospital waiting room. If confirmed, he would be the ninth person to die of COVID-19 symptoms at the skilled nursing care facility in western Henrico County in the past two weeks.
Dr. James Wright, medical director at Canterbury, said the two other deaths were caused by sepsis, a massive infection that causes blood pressure drop and organ damage.
"This is not an uncommon diagnosis in a nursing home," Wright said Monday afternoon. "I am satisfied these two patients did not die of COVID."
Public health officials also confirmed six new COVID-19 cases at The Virginia Home, a long-term care facility in the Randolph neighborhood of Richmond. The cases include five residents and one health care employee, said Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.
Avula said he expects to test everyone on the affected ward at The Virginia Home. "These are the situations we're going to see because the disease moves so stealthily," he said.
COVID-19 also has penetrated at least two other Richmond-area nursing facilities, with three residents and one employee at the Masonic Home of Virginia in eastern Henrico and three residents at Beth Sholom Senior Living in western Henrico testing positive, Avula said.
However, the epicenter has been at Canterbury, which has 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as other residents who show symptoms of the disease but have not been tested.
Public health officials took dramatic action Monday to determine the exact spread of a disease that can be transmitted by infected people who don't show symptoms, such as high fever and dry cough.
"Our staff went out and tested the entire facility," Avula said.
About 20 health department nurses tested 105 residents and about 20 employees who had been exposed to the disease, Wright said. The facility houses up to 190 people, but its current census ranges between 155 and 160 residents.
Wright said the mass testing grew out of a conversation he had with Avula on Saturday.
"Information is the key to prevent the spread [of COVID-19] to the rest of the building," Wright said.
As a result, the medical director added, "I'm sure we'll increase the number of positive asymptomatic patients."
Canterbury also has six staff members who have tested positive, but the center is allowing them to return to work after recovering from symptoms, but only in the wing designated for COVID-19 patients.
"They no longer have to worry about getting infected," Wright said.
The employees in the COVID wing have a separate entrance and exit, with facilities for sanitizing. They must isolate themselves at home, but Canterbury will pay for hotel rooms up to 14 days for those who can't or live with someone at greater risk from a COVID-19 infection, he said.
Wright said the center is able to devote more time to provide palliative or hospice care "to those who are declining."
He also said Canterbury has strengthened its working relationship with Henrico Emergency Medical Services and local hospitals.
"We're in much better shape that we were this time last week," Wright said.
