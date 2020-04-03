COVID-19 has claimed the lives of three more people in the Richmond area, including two in local long-term care facilities, as the disease spawned by the coronavirus broadens its spread through the region.
Another resident of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center died of the disease, boosting the death toll to 17 people at the skilled nursing facility in western Henrico County, with an additional 91 residents infected with COVID-19.
The Masonic Home of Virginia confirmed the first COVID-19 death at its long-term care facility in eastern Henrico, a woman in her 90s, and the Chickahominy Health District announced its first coronavirus death, a woman in her 80s.
However, the Virginia Department of Health would not say where the woman died within the Chickahominy Health District, which includes the counties of Hanover, Goochland, New Kent and Charles City.
State health officials also declined to say where two people died of the virus this week in the Chesterfield Health District, which includes the counties of Chesterfield and Powhatan, and the city of Colonial Heights.
The state department said its policy is not to release the jurisdiction where someone died to protect the privacy of their families.
"VDH is required by statute to keep the identity of reported cases anonymous unless the State Health Commissioner makes an exception to meet a public health need," said Maria Reppas, communications director at the health department. "With the current number of cases, we have only been reporting deaths by district because in a small county a person could be identified through a local obituary."
The policy contributed to confusion this week on where a woman in her 40s had died of the disease. The health department initially reported the death within the Chickahominy District, but said on Thursday that the woman was resident of the Chesterfield district. It did not say whether she lived in Chesterfield or Powhatan.
Dr. Alexander Samuel, director of the Chesterfield Health District, said the department is identifying the locations of confirmed COVID-19 cases - including 89 in Chesterfield County and four in Powhatan, with none in Colonial Heights.
Alexander said most of the cases confirmed in Chesterfield came from outside of the district itself.
"There are residents of Chesterfield County who have been exposed outside of the county, and then treated and counted in the county's numbers," he said.
One exception is a cluster of four COVID-19 cases reported on Friday at a retirement community in northwestern Chesterfield. Samuel said in a news conference that the health department is investigating the four cases at Spring Arbor Senior Living at Salisbury in Midlothian.
Richard Williams, senior vice president at Spring Arbor, confirmed that four residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and are being treated in a local hospital.
"Our team is working closely with the Chesterfield County Health Department and continues to enforce strict procedures at the community in coordination with the Health Department," Williams said in a statement.
Dr. Thomas Franck, director of the Chickahominy Health District, also would not confirm where the death had occurred within the district. “Our hearts and our prayers go out to her family and friends,” Franck said in an announcement of the woman's death.
“This death, along with the increasing number of coronavirus cases being discovered in the community, is a reminder that we all share a responsibility in slowing the spread of this virus," he said. "It is crucial that we all follow special precautions to protect our loved ones as well as our community - this is especially important for protecting those who are at a higher risk, such as older adults and those with underlying medical conditions.”
In an interview on Friday, Franck said the health district had confirmed 37 cases of COVID 19 - 14 in Hanover, 12 in Goochland, seven in New Kent, and four in Charles City. He also reported that 11 of the infected residents had recovered from the illness or been released from care - five in Goochland, three in Hanover, two in New Kent and one in Charles City.
His health district also has been involved in an investigation by the Richmond Health District of a city resident who is employed at an Amazon package sorting facility in Hanover County. Amazon confirmed the case this week, but said the employee had not been at the facility since March 22.
"It was pretty apparent to us there was no chance of virus exposure from this case to any others working in that facility," Franck said.
The latest death at Canterbury represents one of the 39 residents who had shown symptoms of the disease. However, testing of all residents earlier this week also found that 53 residents without symptoms who also were infected with the virus.
The first death at the Masonic Home occurred on Thursday, according to Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.
Avula said a fifth resident of the home has tested positive for the virus, along with one employee.
Anne Hagen, CEO of the Masonic Home, declined to comment beyond the information the health department provided.
The health department also has confirmed eight COVID-19 cases at The Virginia Home in Richmond, including seven residents and one direct-care employee; four cases at Beth Sholom Senior Living in western Henrico; and a second case at Westminster Canterbury Richmond, a Henrico continuing care community that is not affiliated with Canterbury Rehabilitation.
The Westminster Canterbury resident lives in the Independent Living wing of the facility and is currently being treated in the hospital.
The first case of a coronavirus infection there was reported nearly three weeks ago. Westminster Canterbury officials said he has since tested negative and returned to his residence.
Self-quarantine measures remain in place for all facility residents.
