Three more people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health announced Tuesday.

This brings the total number of presumptive cases in the state to eight. The cases are presumed positive and are awaiting official confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Two of the new cases are in Virginia Beach and the third is in Loudoun County.

The two cases in Virginia are a male in his 60s and a female in her 50s who traveled on a Nile River cruise and returned to the U.S. on March 5.

The Loudoun County resident is in his or her 40s and is believed to have come into contact with an infected person while attending Christ Church in Georgetown, Washington, D.C. Health officials asked hundreds of people who attended services at the church this weekend to self-quarantine.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

