The Richmond Times-Dispatch earned a combined 55 awards in the 2019 Virginia Press Association annual contest for its journalism and advertising work, a record number for The Times-Dispatch.

The news and editorial staffs earned 16 first-place awards, including the coveted In-Depth/Investigative award for the RTD's three-part series "Unguarded," which explored the state's guardianship laws, and first places in Breaking News and General News writing for its first-day and yearlong coverage of the Gov. Ralph Northam "blackface" scandal.

The RTD's advertising department earned 11 first-place honors.

The awards were announced last week by VPA, which typically reveals the awards at a banquet. This year’s banquet, scheduled for early April, was postponed until the fall because of COVID-19.

The 2019 VPA contest was judged by the Hoosier State Press Association of Indiana.

First-place news awards

Bridget Balch, In-depth or Investigative Reporting, Unguarded: A three-part investigation

Patrick Wilson, Andrew Cain, Jeff Schapiro, Michael Paul Williams, Breaking News Writing, Gov. Ralph Northam blackface scandal - Day 1 coverage

Andrew Cain, Patrick Wilson, Jeff Schapiro, Mel Leonor, John Ramsey, Michael Martz, General News writing, Gov. Ralph Northam blackface scandal

Michael Martz, Government writing portfolio

Shelby Lum, Video, Stomp

Kira Rider, Informational Graphics, Insight - OBX

Alexa Welch Edlund, Justin Mattingly , Dave Sager, Justin Morrison, Combination Picture and Story, Charles City: The Land That Time Forgot

Bob Brown, Photo Illustration, City Brew

Staff, Specialty Pages or Sections, Insight

Chris Wilbers, Vince Shaw, Stan Cary, Dylan Garner, Justin Morrison, Sports pages

Bob Brown, Breaking News Photo, Rescue Work

Alexa Welch Edlund, Feature Photo, March of the Bagpipes

Alexa Welch Edlund, Sports Feature Photo, Jumping With Joy

Bill Lohmann, Column Writing portfolio

Michelle Combs, Headline Writing

Eric Kolenich, Sports Writing Portfolio

Second-place news awards

John Ramsey, Data Journalism, Second Amendment sanctuaries

Colleen Curran, John Ramsey, Paul Whelan, Multimedia Report, Richmond Tacky Lights Tour

James Wallace, Slideshow or Gallery, Scenes from Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby day

Justin Morrison, Informational Graphics, Climate Change

Justin Morrison, Bob Brown, Bill Lohmann, Combination Picture and Story, Behind The Scenes

Staff, Front Page design

Kira Rider, Page Design portfolio

Alexa Welch Edlund, Dean Hoffmeyer, James Wallace, Mark Gormus, Picture Story or Essay, Left to Mourn

Mark Gormus, Sports Feature Photo, Welcoming Committee

Joe Mahoney, Sports News Photo, Tagged

Bridget Balch, Feature Series or Continuing Story, Side Effects: The opioid crisis

Michael Martz, Health/Science and Environmental Writing portfolio

Third-place news awards

Dwayne Carpenter, Illustrations, Third Commandment

Justin Morrison, Informational Graphics, Floodwall

Staff, Special Sections or Special Editions, Legendary Athletes

Joe Mahoney, Personality or Portrait Photo, Paper Astronaut

Daniel Sangjib Min, Sports News Photo, The Competition

Karri Peifer, Business and Financial Writing portfolio

Chris Gentilviso, Editorial Writing

Mark Robinson, Feature Story Writing Portfolio

Eric Kolenich, Feature Story Writing, Two gunshots, one murder and an unanswerable question: Why did he kill his teammate?

Ali Rockett, Public Safety Writing portfolio

Paul Woody, Sports Column Writing portfolio

First-place advertising awards

Jacob Remian, Kathy Gregory -- Automotive, 5 Star CDL Training

Jacob Remian, Michelle Gillison -- Digital Advertising, U.S. Navy

Doris Ann Kane, Molly O'Neal, Susan Carvell -- Education- Churches- and Organizations, Virginia Capitol Foundation

Sandra Gayle Wade, Lewis Brissman -- Entertainment, Strong Voices

Robert Kelly, Lisa Branner -- Home and Garden, Amish Custom Furniture

Jacob Remian, Nicole McMullin -- Member Self-Promotion, Sports Plus

Dwayne Carpenter, Doris Ann Kane -- Multiple Advertisers and Themed Pages, Tom Silvestri retirement spadea

Molly O'Neal, Erin Kennedy -- Professional Services (excluding medical/healthcare), Christopher's Flowers

Sandra Gayle Wade, Doris Ann Kane -- Professional Services (medical and healthcare-related only), Social Seen

Jessica Bahlman, Daniel Criner -- Real Estate, Perkinson Homes

Robert Kelly, Jonnie Corbett -- Small Space Ads, Perch 1/8 page

Second-place advertising awards

Robert Kelly, Kathy Gregory -- Automotive, Lexus of Richmond

Jacob Remian, Debra Baker -- Digital Advertising, The United Premier Soccer League

Sandra Gayle Wade, Susan Carvell, Daniel Criner, Kristin Scotto -- Slick Publications (standalone section with a slick cover), Richmond Luxury June

Third place advertising awards

Robert Kelly, Lisa Gurley -- Digital Advertising, PrideFest

Sandra Gayle Wade, Susan Carvell, Daniel Criner, Kristin Scotto -- Slick Publications (standalone section with a slick cover), Richmond Luxury September

