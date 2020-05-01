The Richmond Times-Dispatch earned a combined 55 awards in the 2019 Virginia Press Association annual contest for its journalism and advertising work, a record number for The Times-Dispatch.
The news and editorial staffs earned 16 first-place awards, including the coveted In-Depth/Investigative award for the RTD's three-part series "Unguarded," which explored the state's guardianship laws, and first places in Breaking News and General News writing for its first-day and yearlong coverage of the Gov. Ralph Northam "blackface" scandal.
The RTD's advertising department earned 11 first-place honors.
The awards were announced last week by VPA, which typically reveals the awards at a banquet. This year’s banquet, scheduled for early April, was postponed until the fall because of COVID-19.
The 2019 VPA contest was judged by the Hoosier State Press Association of Indiana.
First-place news awards
Bridget Balch, In-depth or Investigative Reporting, Unguarded: A three-part investigation
Patrick Wilson, Andrew Cain, Jeff Schapiro, Michael Paul Williams, Breaking News Writing, Gov. Ralph Northam blackface scandal - Day 1 coverage
Andrew Cain, Patrick Wilson, Jeff Schapiro, Mel Leonor, John Ramsey, Michael Martz, General News writing, Gov. Ralph Northam blackface scandal
Michael Martz, Government writing portfolio
Shelby Lum, Video, Stomp
Kira Rider, Informational Graphics, Insight - OBX
Alexa Welch Edlund, Justin Mattingly , Dave Sager, Justin Morrison, Combination Picture and Story, Charles City: The Land That Time Forgot
Bob Brown, Photo Illustration, City Brew
Staff, Specialty Pages or Sections, Insight
Chris Wilbers, Vince Shaw, Stan Cary, Dylan Garner, Justin Morrison, Sports pages
Bob Brown, Breaking News Photo, Rescue Work
Alexa Welch Edlund, Feature Photo, March of the Bagpipes
Alexa Welch Edlund, Sports Feature Photo, Jumping With Joy
Bill Lohmann, Column Writing portfolio
Michelle Combs, Headline Writing
Eric Kolenich, Sports Writing Portfolio
Second-place news awards
John Ramsey, Data Journalism, Second Amendment sanctuaries
Colleen Curran, John Ramsey, Paul Whelan, Multimedia Report, Richmond Tacky Lights Tour
James Wallace, Slideshow or Gallery, Scenes from Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby day
Justin Morrison, Informational Graphics, Climate Change
Justin Morrison, Bob Brown, Bill Lohmann, Combination Picture and Story, Behind The Scenes
Staff, Front Page design
Kira Rider, Page Design portfolio
Alexa Welch Edlund, Dean Hoffmeyer, James Wallace, Mark Gormus, Picture Story or Essay, Left to Mourn
Mark Gormus, Sports Feature Photo, Welcoming Committee
Joe Mahoney, Sports News Photo, Tagged
Bridget Balch, Feature Series or Continuing Story, Side Effects: The opioid crisis
Michael Martz, Health/Science and Environmental Writing portfolio
Third-place news awards
Dwayne Carpenter, Illustrations, Third Commandment
Justin Morrison, Informational Graphics, Floodwall
Staff, Special Sections or Special Editions, Legendary Athletes
Joe Mahoney, Personality or Portrait Photo, Paper Astronaut
Daniel Sangjib Min, Sports News Photo, The Competition
Karri Peifer, Business and Financial Writing portfolio
Chris Gentilviso, Editorial Writing
Mark Robinson, Feature Story Writing Portfolio
Eric Kolenich, Feature Story Writing, Two gunshots, one murder and an unanswerable question: Why did he kill his teammate?
Ali Rockett, Public Safety Writing portfolio
Paul Woody, Sports Column Writing portfolio
First-place advertising awards
Jacob Remian, Kathy Gregory -- Automotive, 5 Star CDL Training
Jacob Remian, Michelle Gillison -- Digital Advertising, U.S. Navy
Doris Ann Kane, Molly O'Neal, Susan Carvell -- Education- Churches- and Organizations, Virginia Capitol Foundation
Sandra Gayle Wade, Lewis Brissman -- Entertainment, Strong Voices
Robert Kelly, Lisa Branner -- Home and Garden, Amish Custom Furniture
Jacob Remian, Nicole McMullin -- Member Self-Promotion, Sports Plus
Dwayne Carpenter, Doris Ann Kane -- Multiple Advertisers and Themed Pages, Tom Silvestri retirement spadea
Molly O'Neal, Erin Kennedy -- Professional Services (excluding medical/healthcare), Christopher's Flowers
Sandra Gayle Wade, Doris Ann Kane -- Professional Services (medical and healthcare-related only), Social Seen
Jessica Bahlman, Daniel Criner -- Real Estate, Perkinson Homes
Robert Kelly, Jonnie Corbett -- Small Space Ads, Perch 1/8 page
Second-place advertising awards
Robert Kelly, Kathy Gregory -- Automotive, Lexus of Richmond
Jacob Remian, Debra Baker -- Digital Advertising, The United Premier Soccer League
Sandra Gayle Wade, Susan Carvell, Daniel Criner, Kristin Scotto -- Slick Publications (standalone section with a slick cover), Richmond Luxury June
Third place advertising awards
Robert Kelly, Lisa Gurley -- Digital Advertising, PrideFest
Sandra Gayle Wade, Susan Carvell, Daniel Criner, Kristin Scotto -- Slick Publications (standalone section with a slick cover), Richmond Luxury September
