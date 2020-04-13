Tornado warning until 10:15 a.m. for parts of Charles City, New Kent and James City counties

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH
EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA IN
ADDITION TO INTERIOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA.

* WHEN...THROUGH 5 PM EDT MONDAY.

* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.

&&

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 118 REMAINS VALID UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA

BERTIE                GATES                 HERTFORD
NORTHAMPTON

IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 24 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA

CHESTERFIELD          CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS
CITY OF RICHMOND      HENRICO

IN EAST CENTRAL VIRGINIA

CHARLES CITY          NEW KENT

IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA

CITY OF HOPEWELL      CITY OF PETERSBURG    DINWIDDIE
PRINCE GEORGE

IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA

CITY OF EMPORIA       CITY OF FRANKLIN      CITY OF HAMPTON
CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS  CITY OF POQUOSON      CITY OF SUFFOLK
CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG  GREENSVILLE           ISLE OF WIGHT
JAMES CITY            SOUTHAMPTON           SURRY
SUSSEX                YORK

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHOSKIE, BACONS CASTLE, BARHAM,
BARNETTS, BEACH, BON AIR, BOOTH FORK, BOTTOMS BRIDGE, BOYKINS,
BROWNS CORNER, BRYANTOWN, BUFFORD CROSSROADS, BUSCH GARDENS,
CENTERVILLE, CHESTER, CHESTERFIELD, CHIPPOKES STATE PARK,
CHRISTENSONS CORNER, CLARESVILLE, COLONIAL HEIGHTS, COURTLAND,
COWIE CORNER, CROAKER, DURAND, EAGLETOWN, EDENHOUSE, EMPORIA,
EMPORIA AIRPORT, EMPORIA RESERVOIR, EWELL, FIVE FORKS, FORT LEE,
FRANKLIN, GARYSBURG, GASTON, GATESVILLE, GLEN ALLEN, GREEN PLAIN,
GROVE, GUM FORKS, GWALTNEY CORNER, HAMPTON,
HOG ISLAND GAME RESERVE, HOPEWELL, HUNTERDALE, IVOR, MEADOWVILLE,
MERRY HILL, MIDLOTHIAN, MIDWAY, MOSELEY, MOUNTCASTLE,
NEW KENT AIRPORT, NEWPORT NEWS, ORAPAX FARMS, PETERSBURG,
POOLESVILLE, POQUOSON, QUINTON, QUITSNA, REAMS, RICH SQUARE,
RICHMOND, ROXBURY, SANDSTON, SMITHFIELD, SUFFOLK, TALLEYSVILLE,
VULTARE, WAKEFIELD, WAVERLY, WAYSIDE, WILLIAMSBURG, WINDSOR,
AND YORKTOWN.
featured

Tornado warning until 10:15 a.m. for parts of Charles City, New Kent and James City counties

  • 0
  • 2 min to read
tornado watch

A tornado watch is in effect until noon for areas shaded in pink, including metro Richmond, as of 9:15 a.m. Monday, April 13.

 By JOHN BOYER Richmond Times-Dispatch

10:08 a.m. update

A tornado warning is in effect until 10:15 for northern Charles City County, along with western James City and southern New Kent counties.

As of 10:06 a.m., Doppler radar indicated rotation in a severe thunderstorm near Lanexa, moving northeast at 35 mph. A tornado has not been reported or confirmed.

The storm will cross Interstate 64 west of Toano.

The severe storm is moving toward West Point, and may eventually threaten Saluda. Those areas are not under tornado warnings at this time, however.

Severe thunderstorms are threatening Virginia with possible tornadoes and damaging wind gusts this morning.

A tornado watch is in effect until noon for portions of central and southern Virginia, including Richmond, the Tri-Cities, Williamsburg, Newport News, Emporia, Franklin, and Suffolk. Most areas west of Interstate 85 have now been cleared from the tornado watch.

A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for severe storms with rotation across the region over the next several hours. A warning means it's time to take shelter from a particular storm.

9:25 a.m. update

As of 9:24 a.m., steady rain covered much of eastern Virginia with a few embedded severe thunderstorms capable of 60 mph winds. No tornado warnings were in effect at that time.

For now, rain has exited most areas west of Interstate 95.

The line of storms just east of metro Richmond will bring a severe wind threat to the region between Charles City County, Tappahannock and Saluda over the next 30 minutes, including New Kent and West Point.

Another severe storm was rushing northeastward across Prince George County at 50 mph, prompting a new severe thunderstorm warning that also included portions of the Tri-Cities, southeastern Chesterfield County and Charles City County.

Additional heavy rain atop already saturated ground will lead to flooding of low-lying and poorly-drained areas around Petersburg, Colonial Heights and Hopewell.

Traffic affected on I-64

vdot

Downed power lines have closed all lanes of Interstate 64 east Monday morning near the Broad Street exit in Short Pump.

Downed power lines have closed all lanes of Interstate 64 east Monday morning near the Broad Street exit in western Henrico County.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says all eastbound lanes, two westbound lanes and the on ramp from Broad Street are blocked as crews address the fallen lines.

VDOT says drivers in the area should use alternate routes and expect delays.

In Nelson County, VDOT reported a mudslide blocking Route 6 near Duncan Hollow Loop earlier in the morning.

Damage reports

So far this morning, storms have downed trees in the Farmville area, the Beaverdam area of Hanover County, across Louisa County and in Mecklenburg County.

According to Dominion Energy's online outage summary, 22,173 customers in the Richmond metro and Tri-Cities region were without power as of 9 a.m.

The NWS relayed several reports of trees and power lines down between Martinsville and areas just north of Danville shortly after 5 a.m. Tornado warnings had been in effect, though it is not yet known if that was caused by a tornado.

Excessive rain also triggered flash flood warnings for the Roanoke area and much of southwestern Virginia.

A swollen creek forced 18 people to evacuate from an apartment complex near Abingdon, according to the Bristol Herald Courier. No injuries were reported.

NWS Blacksburg relayed a report of a water rescue from a car in Bedford County, with numerous roads closed due to high water.

This threat is brought by a dynamic storm system that spawned tornadoes and hundreds of wind damage reports between Texas and Georgia on Sunday. Tornadoes were also confirmed in South Carolina and North Carolina earlier this morning.

Today's forecast

Any tornadoes that form in Virginia today could be shrouded by rain and embedded in a squall line, which will also bring a more widespread threat of damaging straight-line winds.

Through the mid-to-late morning hours, the greatest tornado concern will probably be focused on the southeastern corner of the state.

The rain hitting Richmond this morning should taper well before noon, but the severe storm ingredients could linger for several hours. Warm and windy conditions could fuel another wave of scattered storms from midday into the early afternoon. Most precipitation will be out of the area after 3 p.m. and sunshine will likely return.

And even apart from any thunderstorms, it will remain a windy day throughout the area with occasional gusts to 50 mph.

Be prepared for power outages caused by downed trees and power lines.

Make sure:

• your phones or devices are charged

• you are ready to receive warnings issued by the NWS.

Look for updates to this story throughout the day.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

