Tornado watch in effect until noon for metro Richmond and much of Southside Va.

Severe thunderstorms will threaten Virginia with tornadoes and damaging wind gusts this morning.
At 5:02 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch until noon for much of central and southern Virginia, including Richmond, the Tri-Cities, Williamsburg, Newport News, Farmville, Lynchburg, Danville, Emporia, South Hill and Suffolk.
A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for severe storms with rotation across the region over the next several hours. A warning means it's time to take shelter from a particular storm.
As of 5:40 a.m., a line of strong and severe storms stretched from the Lynchburg area down to North Carolina. Radar indicated possible tornadoes between Martinsville and Danville, prompting tornado warnings in that area.
The NWS relayed several reports of trees and power lines down in the Martinsville area and Henry County shortly after 5 a.m., though it is not yet known if that was caused by a tornado.
Excessive rain also triggered flash flood warnings for the Roanoke area.
This threat is brought by a dynamic storm system that spawned tornadoes and hundreds of wind damage reports between Texas and Georgia on Sunday.
Any tornadoes that form in Virginia today are likely to be embedded in a squall line, which will also bring a more widespread threat of damaging straight-line winds.
And even apart from any thunderstorms, it will remain a windy day throughout the area with occasional gusts to 50 mph.
Be prepared for power outages caused by downed trees and power lines.
Make sure:
• your phones or devices are charged
• you are ready to receive warnings issued by the NWS.
Look for updates to this story throughout the day.
