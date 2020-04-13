Tornado watch in effect until noon for metro Richmond and much of Southside Va.

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH
EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA IN
ADDITION TO INTERIOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA.

* WHEN...THROUGH 5 PM EDT MONDAY.

* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.

&&

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 118 IN
EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA

BERTIE                GATES                 HERTFORD
NORTHAMPTON

IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 32 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA

AMELIA                CHESTERFIELD
CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS                    CITY OF RICHMOND
CUMBERLAND            HENRICO               POWHATAN
PRINCE EDWARD

IN EAST CENTRAL VIRGINIA

CHARLES CITY          NEW KENT

IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA

BRUNSWICK             CITY OF HOPEWELL      CITY OF PETERSBURG
DINWIDDIE             LUNENBURG             MECKLENBURG
NOTTOWAY              PRINCE GEORGE

IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA

CITY OF EMPORIA       CITY OF FRANKLIN      CITY OF HAMPTON
CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS  CITY OF POQUOSON      CITY OF SUFFOLK
CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG  GREENSVILLE           ISLE OF WIGHT
JAMES CITY            SOUTHAMPTON           SURRY
SUSSEX                YORK

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHOSKIE, AMELIA COURTHOUSE, ANGOLA,
ANTE, BACONS CASTLE, BARHAM, BARNETTS, BEACH, BON AIR,
BOOTH FORK, BOTTOMS BRIDGE, BOYKINS, BROWNS CORNER, BRUNSWICK,
BRYANTOWN, BUFFORD CROSSROADS, BUSCH GARDENS, CENTERVILLE,
CHASE CITY, CHESTER, CHESTERFIELD, CHIPPOKES STATE PARK,
CHRISTENSONS CORNER, CHULA, CLARESVILLE, CLARKSVILLE,
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, COURTLAND, COWIE CORNER, CREWE, CROAKER,
DENARO, DURAND, EAGLETOWN, EARLS, EDENHOUSE, EDGERTON, EMPORIA,
EMPORIA AIRPORT, EMPORIA RESERVOIR, EWELL, FARMVILLE, FIVE FORKS,
FORT LEE, FRANKLIN, GARYSBURG, GASTON, GATESVILLE, GLEN ALLEN,
GREEN PLAIN, GROVE, GUINEA MILLS, GUM FORKS, GWALTNEY CORNER,
HAMPTON, HAWK, HOG ISLAND GAME RESERVE, HOPEWELL, HUNTERDALE,
IVOR, JETERSVILLE, KENBRIDGE, LAWRENCEVILLE, MANNBORO,
MEADOWVILLE, MERRY HILL, MIDLOTHIAN, MIDWAY, MOSELEY,
MOUNTCASTLE, NEW KENT AIRPORT, NEWPORT NEWS, ORAPAX FARMS,
PETERSBURG, POOLESVILLE, POQUOSON, POWHATAN, QUINTON, QUITSNA,
RAINES TAVERN, REAMS, REEDS, RICH SQUARE, RICHMOND, ROXBURY,
SANDSTON, SCOTTS FORK, SMITHFIELD, SOUTH HILL, STODDERT, SUFFOLK,
TALLEYSVILLE, TRIPLET, VALENTINES, VICTORIA, VULTARE, WAKEFIELD,
WAVERLY, WAYSIDE, WHITE PLAINS, WILLIAMSBURG, WINDSOR,
AND YORKTOWN.
breaking

Tornado watch in effect until noon for metro Richmond and much of Southside Va.

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
tornado watch

A tornado watch is in effect until noon for areas shaded in pink, including metro Richmond, as of 5:15 a.m. Monday, April 13.

 By JOHN BOYER Richmond Times-Dispatch

Severe thunderstorms will threaten Virginia with tornadoes and damaging wind gusts this morning.

At 5:02 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch until noon for much of central and southern Virginia, including Richmond, the Tri-Cities, Williamsburg, Newport News, Farmville, Lynchburg, Danville, Emporia, South Hill and Suffolk.

A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for severe storms with rotation across the region over the next several hours. A warning means it's time to take shelter from a particular storm.

As of 5:40 a.m., a line of strong and severe storms stretched from the Lynchburg area down to North Carolina. Radar indicated possible tornadoes between Martinsville and Danville, prompting tornado warnings in that area.

The NWS relayed several reports of trees and power lines down in the Martinsville area and Henry County shortly after 5 a.m., though it is not yet known if that was caused by a tornado.

Excessive rain also triggered flash flood warnings for the Roanoke area.

This threat is brought by a dynamic storm system that spawned tornadoes and hundreds of wind damage reports between Texas and Georgia on Sunday.

Any tornadoes that form in Virginia today are likely to be embedded in a squall line, which will also bring a more widespread threat of damaging straight-line winds.

And even apart from any thunderstorms, it will remain a windy day throughout the area with occasional gusts to 50 mph.

Be prepared for power outages caused by downed trees and power lines.

Make sure:

• your phones or devices are charged

• you are ready to receive warnings issued by the NWS.

Look for updates to this story throughout the day.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News