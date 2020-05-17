Tropical Storm Arthur will blow across the Outer Banks on Monday

A tropical storm warning is in effect for North Carolina’s Outer Banks ahead of Arthur, the first storm of the 2020 season.
The National Hurricane Center designated Tropical Depression One east of Florida on Saturday afternoon, and it quickly strengthened into Tropical Storm Arthur later that evening.
On Sunday afternoon, Arthur was centered due east of Jacksonville, Fla. or south of Wilmington, N.C., with sustained winds of 45 mph.
Forecast, as of 11 a.m. Sunday
The storm's center will continue heading north-northeast tonight and tomorrow, then make a close approach to Cape Hatteras on Monday afternoon with stronger winds around 50 or 60 mph.
In North Carolina, a tropical storm warning is in effect from Surf City to Duck, including the Pamlico Sound and Albemarle Sound.
Gusty winds, downpours, rough surf and rip currents are likely to affect coastal North Carolina until the storm curves east and farther out to sea on Tuesday.
The Richmond area is unlikely to see the direct effects of Arthur, though some of its rain and wind will reach southeastern Virginia. A cold front and another non-tropical low coming in on its heels will keep rain chances high across Virginia throughout next week. That stalled, soggy pattern could eventually lead to flooding concerns in parts of the state.
A typical path for a May storm
Though June 1 is the conventional start of the Atlantic hurricane season, May storms are not uncommon.
This map shows the paths of each known tropical and subtropical system that formed during May since the late 1800s, according to NHC records. Only four achieved hurricane strength: unnamed storms in 1889 and 1908, Able in 1951 and Alma in 1970.
Arthur's path is squarely in the middle of where the action has been, historically.
May produced a tropical storm in five of the past 10 years. In 2018, rain from Alberto contributed to deadly flash flooding near Charlottesville.
