Tropical Storm Nestor will bring soaking rain and drought relief to Virginia on Sunday after sweeping through the Gulf Coast on Saturday.
A broad low pressure area in the Gulf of Mexico organized into the fourteenth named storm of the hurricane season on Friday afternoon. Nestor was centered 280 miles southwest of Panama City, Fla. at 5 p.m. Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center, and moving northeast at a brisk 22 mph.
Forecast track
Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the Florida Panhandle, where Nestor will come ashore with 65 mph winds on Saturday morning.
Up to 5 feet of storm surge inundation could affect areas between Panama City and Clearwater, Fla.
Nestor will quickly lose any tropical characteristics after making landfall, but it will spread a swath of welcome moisture northeastward through drought-stricken areas of Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia over the weekend.
Its remnant low-pressure center will make its closest approach to Virginia on Sunday afternoon, as it parallels the North Carolina coast and rapidly heads out to sea.
The system will kick up breezy conditions across the region, but the chances of sustained tropical storm-force winds are very low for Virginia, and only about 20% for the Outer Banks, according to the Friday afternoon forecast from the National Hurricane Center.
Rainfall
Any rains are going to be beneficial to our area given the drought. It's looking more likely that Richmond will get another steady soaking like we saw on Wednesday, though rain amounts and duration will vary across the state.
Generally, rain chances will be greatest in the southeastern corner of the state, and lower to the north. Most areas south and southeast of Richmond will see 1-inch amounts, with the potential for some parts of Southside and Hampton Roads to see 3 inches.
For Richmond, a high-end scenario could bring us 2 inches, with about 0.5-inch on the low end. The most likely amount is 1 inch.
The system will exit quickly on Sunday afternoon, which will keep excessive totals or flooding very unlikely.
Timing
The first showers could enter the area as early as Saturday evening, with chances peaking late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The rain will clear out in the second half of Sunday.
After a brief lull from high pressure on Monday, another cold front could deliver widespread rain to the state on Tuesday.
