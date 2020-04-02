Two employees at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County and a youth in a "contracted facility" have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
The two employees at Bon Air were in close contact with one another but had limited contact with youths and were asymptomatic when they last reported to work. They developed symptoms a few days later and had limited contact with youth. Both employees are being treated at home, said a department spokesman.
One juvenile in an unidentified contracted facility and one employee in a court service unit have also tested positive. The juvenile is reported to be improving rapidly. Proper notifications are being made at this time. No further details were available from the department Thursday.
The court service unit employee, who does not provide supervision or treatment of youth, was out of the office on leave for nearly two weeks prior to the diagnosis, said the department.
Bon Air houses 205 youths ages 14 to 20, adjudicated of crimes as serious as murder. The department has taken steps aimed at keeping COVID-19 out of the center.
Brian Moran, the secretary of public safety, said that every 72 hours the juveniles are screened for COVID-19.
The department says it has halted admissions; suspended visitation and volunteer activity; and closed the Yvonne B. Miller High School. Youths have been given more chances to speak with their families by telephone.
According to the department’s website, everyone is screened before entering Bon Air. The residents are being kept in their units to minimize contact with the larger center population, but they are not subjected to room confinement, officials said.
Officials also said they know the medical history and current conditions of the youths at Bon Air. When a staff member becomes infected, he or she will be treated by a medical provider and will not be allowed to return without a doctor’s approval.
If a youth becomes infected, he or she will be taken to the infirmary or an alternate medical unit on campus to be cared for by medical staff. If emergency care is required, the youth will be taken to a hospital, the department said.
RISE for Youth, a statewide advocacy organization, called Thursday for the department to immediately evaluate and release from Bon Air and other contracted facilities — including juvenile detention centers and residential programs — all youths who can be safely released with transition plans in place.
In response to a request for information from the JustChildren Program of the Legal Aid Justice Center, Valerie P. Boykin, director of the department of juvenile justice, wrote Wednesday that “indeterminately committed” youth are being reviewed for possible release from Bon Air, community placement programs and continuum placements.
Youths can be sentenced to “determinate” preset terms of confinement at Bon Air, or indeterminate terms that leave their discharge up to the Department of Juvenile Justice. Juveniles tried as adults can be sent to Bon Air to serve a sentence, or be given a blended sentence of time at Bon Air to be followed by additional adult prison or jail time.
“Based on length-of-stay guidelines, treatment completion, and a viable placement and parole plan, youth are being released,” Boykin wrote. No numbers were provided, however.
