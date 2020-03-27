Two more residents of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center have died, but the Henrico County nursing home can't yet say their deaths were caused by COVID-19 as part of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping through Virginia.
Canterbury said Friday that the two additional deaths were "presumed positive" but had not been confirmed as COVID-19, the severe respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. Four residents of the home have died of the disease this week and 19 have tested positive for COVID-19 in just under two weeks, including two in the past day.
The latest deaths occurred over the past 24 hours as the skilled nursing facility struggles to isolate confirmed and potentially infected residents, while bolstering its depleted staff and seeking supplies of protective gear to prevent the transmission of the disease from residents who aren't showing COVID-19 symptoms. Six Canterbury employees already had tested positive.
About 20 additional residents are showing symptoms of the disease, but the center is awaiting test results before reporting those cases to avoid confusion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.