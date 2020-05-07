The worst appears to be over at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, but the skilled nursing facility in western Henrico County recorded its first deaths in weeks from a COVID-19 outbreak that has now killed 51 residents since mid-March.
Dr. Jim Wright, medical director at Canterbury, said Thursday that two residents have died in the past nine days. A 78-year-old man died at a local hospital on April 29, and an 85-year-old man died on Tuesday in the facility's palliative care unit for residents who choose, with their families, not to seek hospital treatment for mortal conditions.
The second death was a resident in the center's memory care wing who previously had tested negative for the virus, but Wright said he most likely died from aspiration pneumonia.
"He died with COVID, but not of COVID," Wright said.
However, Canterbury has medically cleared almost all of its previously infected residents and begun taking COVID-19 patients from hospitals to recover in a facility that now has more hard-won experience with the disease than any other in Virginia.
Six patients with the disease have been admitted to the facility from Virginia hospitals, and two have returned home after recovery, Wright said.
Canterbury now houses about 130 residents, including around 30 who never tested positive, but almost all of the those who were infected have recovered, based on two tests administered within 24 hours. Wright said he expects the results of the second round testing for the last 10 residents in recovery as early as Friday.
"Canterbury is becoming a post-convalescent facility," Wright said.
The center briefly had the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 of any long-term care facility in the country from an outbreak that began on March 18.
Canterbury also helped to prove a new method of testing for the disease that the Virginia Department of Health began promoting aggressively this week to identify people with COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, prisons or any other congregate setting. The health department has compiled a list of more than 100 facilities for "point prevalence testing," in which all residents and staff in a facility are tested to determine where the disease has spread.
Henrico County had pushed strongly for widespread testing at Canterbury after the first deaths in late March, but national and state public health policy then reserved scarce testing resources for nursing home residents who showed symptoms of the virus or had been directly exposed by someone already known to be infected.
However, a study of residents in a stricken nursing home outside of Seattle raised concerns about asymptomatic carriers, people who spread COVID-19 without showing any of the disease's typical symptoms. Henrico health teams tested all residents and direct-care staff at Canterbury on March 30 and confirmed 108 residents positive for COVID-19, including 16 who already had died.
But more the half of the 92 residents confirmed to have the disease had not shown any symptoms, prompting Canterbury to change the way it housed residents and deployed staff to care for them.
"It was an eye-opening experience," Wright said Thursday. "Without the point-prevalence testing, it would have been even worse."
