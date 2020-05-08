Two residents of Brandermill Woods retirement community have died after testing positive for COVID-19, as the number of confirmed cases has risen in long-term care communities that have expanded testing to identify and contain the virus.
Brandermill Woods tested all of its residents in its assisted living and memory care units a week ago after five residents and four employees tested positive for the disease. Testing identified 24 residents with coronavirus, 12 in assisted living and 12 in memory care, as well as 12 employees.
"All residents on second and third floors who tested positive are being quarantined to their apartments," Executive Director Charmaine Preiss said in a statement Friday.
The 12 infected employees - nine in assisted living and three in the health care dietary area in the same building - also are quarantined at home until they meet national public health criteria for returning to work, the statement said.
Brandermill Woods purchased 150 test kits to conduct its own testing, said Melissa Andrews, president and CEO of LeadingEdge Virginia, which represents about 120 non-profit retirement communities in Virginia, including Brandermill Woods.
Other long-term care facilities are taking advantage of a push by the Virginia Department of Health to conduct point-prevalence testing of all residents and staff, using the Virginia National Guard in support, to identify people who are carrying the disease without showing symptoms.
Outbreaks in long-term care facilities - nursing homes, assisting living and memory care units - account for more than half of the COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, including nine of 15 coronavirus outbreaks in Chesterfield County. Statewide, long-term care facilities account for 150 of the 260 documented COVID-19 outbreaks, 3,172 cases and 470 deaths.
"We are planning a full-court press in trying to get on top of these outbreaks," Virginia State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said in a briefing on Friday with Gov. Ralph Northam.
Henrico County is second only to Fairfax County in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Virginia, with long-term care facilities representing almost all of the outbreaks. Long-term care residents represent all but 16 of the 110 COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Henrico, according to Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Henrico and Richmond Health Districts.
Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in western Henrico alone accounts for 51 deaths. State health officials say they cannot legally identify cases and deaths in long-term care facilities without consent, a policy Northam continued to support on Friday, although he said he would consider legislative alternatives to improve transparency.
Henrico Health & Rehabilitation Center has confirmed nine deaths at the skilled nursing facility in Highland Springs, after previously reporting only cases.
"While the loss of these lives has been hard for our community, it is often difficult to discern which contributing factors may have caused a death, compared to those deaths that have been directly attributed to the virus," administrator Adam Harrison said in an email.
The center has worked with Henrico health officials to test all residents and staff. The testing identified 41 positive cases, with only two who were asymptomatic, Harrison said. "Many of our positive cases are recovering and have surpassed 14 days of recovery," he said.
A Republican state senator said Friday that Virginia waited too long to expand testing to all residents and employees at long-term care facilities.
"Prioritized testing for these facilities early on would have allowed for symptomatic and asymptomatic patients to be sectioned into positive and negative care areas, including isolation and quarantine rooms," said Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, a geriatric nurse practitioner who serves on Northam's long-term care task force.
Kiggans also called changes in how Virginia oversees and funds long-term care facilities that she said often are under-funded and under-staffed, especially if they rely on funding by the joint federal-state Medicaid program for the poor, elderly and disabled.
"There needs to be a paradigm shift in how we view our most vulnerable but most precious members of society," she said in a statement. "Heaven forbid we have another crisis such as this that turns our long-term care facilities into battlefields where our doctors, nurses, and staff are out-numbered and ill-prepared to fight an unseen enemy."
"I believe the silver lining of this crisis is that this oftentimes voiceless group now has people listening."
