The University of Richmond is postponing its commencement ceremony.
University President Ronald Crutcher said Monday night that the move is being made in line with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends canceling events with 50 or more people through early May. The university is also canceling in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester and having employees work remotely.
“These are decisions that we do not take lightly, but that we nevertheless believe are important,” Crutcher said.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday banned indefinitely gatherings of 10 or more people.
Crutcher was apologetic in his update to the UR community about having to postpone the commencement ceremony to an unannounced date, saying that the celebration would happen "later in the year."
“I deeply regret this outcome,” he said. “Members of the Class of 2020, you have worked so hard and deserve every celebratory moment that traditionally accompanies the final weeks of the semester and our commencement exercises.”
He added: “You will always be a special class for us, known for your grit and ability to weather difficult circumstances, people you want by your side when there is a challenge. Hear me when I say that I and other university leaders will do everything we can to reunite you on campus and celebrate your many accomplishments and your unique place in university history as soon as we can. We will be in touch directly with information as plans develop.”
UR’s Commencement Weekend had been scheduled for May 8-10.
Virginia Commonwealth University’s commencement website says the university plans to host its commencement May 9.
“Please keep in mind that this guidance is subject to change as this situation evolves,” the university said. “The university will continue evaluating university events, and VCU Commencement will be included in that evaluation.”
VCU spokesman Mike Porter said the university will announce a decision on the school's ceremony by April 9. A spokeswoman for Virginia State University did not respond to a request for comment.
A spokesman for Virginia Union University said a decision hadn't yet been made about its commencement, scheduled for May 11, and a verdict is expect "by the end of the week."
The University of Virginia has not canceled its ceremonies, but university events with more than 100 attendees "are prohibited for the foreseeable future."
Randolph-Macon College's graduation events, traditionally the latest in the Richmond region, are still on for May 22-24.
