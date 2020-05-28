The University of Virginia plans on students returning to campus at the end of August, but some classes will remain online and the fall semester will end earlier than normal.
President Jim Ryan and other top university leaders made the announcement Thursday, saying the Charlottesville school’s current plans are for undergraduate classes to start Aug. 25. All but one graduate program has a start date in August as well, according to the announced plans, with the other starting Sept. 1.
“Assuming state and federal public health guidelines allow, we are planning to have students back on Grounds and to hold in-person classes this fall,” said Ryan, Provost Liz Magill, Executive Vice President for Health Affairs K. Craig Kent and Chief Operating Officer J.J. Davis. “We are still trying to determine how many students we can have safely back on Grounds and living in dorms, and how many in-person classes we can host, given social distancing restrictions.”
In the announcement, the UVA leaders said larger classes will remain online which is how the university and others finished the spring semester, for the entirety of the fall semester. So will classes taught by professors with health concerns.
Most of the classes that are offered in-person, according to UVA, will also be offered remotely and most students will have the choice to stay home and attend classes virtually.
The fall semester will finish sooner than usual.
University leaders said the school is planning to finish in-person instruction by Thanksgiving, with students not returning after the holiday as they normally do.
“Students will not return until the new year, which will minimize the inevitable risk associated with travel back and forth to Charlottesville,” the announcement said. “We are still determining if we can host exams before Thanksgiving or whether they will be offered remotely.”
Ryan, Magill, Kent and Davis said UVA is also considering expanding what classes it offers in the January term to “make sure that all undergraduate students can earn a full year’s worth of credits no matter how they start.
“This fall will not be a normal fall, even with some students back on Grounds and some classes being held in person,” they said. “There inevitably will be greater risk in having students return, and we will be placing a good deal of trust in our students to look out for the safety and well-being not just of each other, but of our faculty, staff, and community members.”
“In some ways, it would be easier simply to be online all fall, or perhaps all year if the risk presented by the virus is not materially different in January than it is in August. But there are risks to that route as well, including obvious financial risks, but also less obvious but equally important educational and health risks.”
The officials said they are also developing protocols for testing, contact tracing and isolating people who test positive for the virus. The university is also purchasing personal protective equipment for students, faculty and staff.
