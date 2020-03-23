The Virginia Department of Health reported on its website Monday that 254 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 35 cases, or 16 percent, from the 219 reported at noon on Sunday, and an increase of 102, or 67 percent, from the 152 reported on Saturday. There have been six deaths.

A week ago, on Monday, March 16, state health officials reported there were 51 cases in Virginia.

There are coronavirus cases in 40 Virginia cities and counties, and 3,697 people have been tested in the state, according to the VDH numbers.

In Richmond and the three closest counties there are 30 cases: 11 in Henrico, 9 in Chesterfield, 8 in Richmond and 2 in Hanover.

On Thursday, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers, and figures on the VDH website might not be the same as numbers reported by individual localities or local health districts. The state has a 5 p.m. cutoff for tabulating daily numbers, so the numbers reported on the website each day are 19 hours old.

This is the breakdown of cases across the state according to the VDH website:

43 - Fairfax County

34 - Arlington County

34 - James City County

18 - Prince William County

17 - Virginia Beach

15 - Loudoun County

11 - Henrico County

9 - Chesterfield County

8 - Richmond

6 - Alexandria

6 - Stafford County

5 - Williamsburg

5 - York County

4 - Charlottesville

4 - Norfolk

2 - Albemarle County

2 - Culpeper County

2 - Goochland County

2 - Gloucester County

2 - Hanover County

2 - Lee County

2 - Louisa County

2 - Newport News

2 - Rockingham County

2 - Spotsylvania County

1 - Accomack County

1 - Amherst County

1 - Bedford County

1 - Botetourt

1 - Charles City County

1 - Danville

1 - Fluvanna County

1 - Franklin County

1 - Harrisonburg

1 - Isle of Wight County

1 - Mecklenburg County

1 - Portsmouth

1 - Prince Edward County

1 - Rockbridge County

1 - Suffolk

Henrico lab with capacity to test 800-1000 samples per day begins testing for COVID-19

A Henrico County laboratory has developed a way to test nearly 10 times the number of potential COVID-19 kits as prior testing sites and shorten the turnaround time for those results, according to GENETWORx lab director Sarah Jacobs-Helber.

“By helping identify cases faster that will help with containment and the spread of the virus,” Jacobs-Helber said.

The laboratory begins shipping the virus test kits Monday.

It follows the same kit developed by the Centers for Disease Control, which could typically test about 100 samples per day with results taking between five to seven business days. But the Henrico laboratory has an instrument capable of testing between 800 and 1,000 samples per day, Jacobs-Helber said. Results can be provided to patients within 24 hours.

In a statement Monday, the laboratory said it could test up to 150,000 samples in April, which is more than the nearly 100,000 people tested in the United States to date.

The lab, which until recently focused of genetic and pharmacological testing, has been developing its testing capability since February, when only the Centers for Disease Control was confirming cases. Earlier this month, Jacobs-Helber said that the Food and Drug Administration put out guidelines opening the testing to commercial labs.

GENETWORx repurposed a portion of its “high complexity” Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments-certified lab to meet the national need, the statement said.

"We want to do our part in contributing our expertise to help in the nation's battle against the coronavirus. The technology we have developed not only allows us to mass produce these much needed COVID-19 tests but also ensures an accurate test result in a timely 24-hour response time from receipt of the sample," William Miller, CEO of GENETWORx and a 20-year veteran of the molecular diagnostic laboratory testing industry, said in a statement.

Jacobs-Helber said they had to validate that their test was just as accurate and sensitive as the CDCs.

They will not only accept samples from Virginia hospitals and private doctors, but also those from New York. It is certified in all 50 states, so that number could grow.

“At a time when a lot of people are staying home, the people on my team are here doing important work,” Jacobs-Helber said. “We are really proud to serve Virginia and help our patients. We will get through this together.”

- Ali Rockett

Drive-through testing up in Chesterfield

NEWS FROM SUNDAY

Virginia officials announce three more deaths from COVID-19

Three more COVID-19 deaths were announced Sunday evening, bringing the statewide total to six.

All three patients were Peninsula residents. Two had previously tested positive for the virus, and the third was a newly positive case, officials said.

The patients, all women in their 80s, acquired the disease through an unknown source and died of respiratory failure.

‘Months not weeks,’ Northam on Sunday said to prepare for a long haul

Governor Ralph Northam warned Virginians the COVID-19 crisis will stretch out for several months at a press conference Sunday morning after announcing 67 new confirmed cases, a 44% increase from Saturday.

Northam announced the hike along with a plea that residents continue to stay inside and practice social distancing to curb the spread of the disease, which has so far claimed three lives in the state.

“Social distancing does not mean congregating on a crowded beach,” he admonished. “This is not a holiday. This is not a vacation.”

Northam also addressed the reported shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, for medical personnel across the state and said the Virginia Department of Emergency Management shipped a major supply on Saturday to emergency medical services, health districts and hospitals across the state.

He also called on private companies to do more to help with supplies which include gloves, gowns, masks and respirators.

Northam encouraged hospitals to reschedule elective surgeries to free up workers, equipment and blood donations for the coming surge. Many already have.

“We know a majority of people who get sick will experience mild to moderate symptoms, so, as a country, our priority must be to protect the people who are most vulnerable: older people, people with underlying health conditions and our healthcare workers themselves,” Northam said.

Northam did not institute any further restrictions some states have already adopted such as mandating work-from-home policies, curfews or restricting travel to healthcare, essential businesses and other limited uses.

Brian Moran, Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, fielded questions about the state’s prison population and said no tests have been run on inmates as of Sunday.

At least 38 inmates and employees at Rikers Island in New York City as of Saturday and Moran said restrictions have been put in place in attempts to limit the possible exposure of inmates in Virginia prisons.

The state has suspended visitations and transfers and has given guidance to the state parole board to review older inmates cases to expedite the release of those over 60 who would be most vulnerable in the case of an outbreak.

The state has also recommended alternatives to incarceration for low-level offenders, such as home-monitoring systems, to reduce the jail population and limit the chances of exposure.

State epidemiologist Dr. Lilian Peake said Sunday that the bulk of new confirmed cases were validated by private labs. Peake said the state has 1,000 tests available.

Updated numbers by region are: North, 95; East, 70; Central, 28; Northwest, 20; and Southwest, 6.

Northam said he would announce Monday an update on school closures at a daily press conference that will be moved to 2 p.m. going forward.

- Samuel Northrop

NEWS FROM SATURDAY

Fairfax County man dies of respiratory failure

A Fairfax County resident in his 60s died from respiratory failure due to complications of COVID-19, making it the third coronavirus-related death in Virginia.

Earlier this week, the Virginia Department of Health reported two deaths, both of whom were in the Tidewater area.

The Fairfax County man acquired the virus through contact with a person who previously tested positive, according to the Fairfax County Health Department. 

"We are saddened by the first confirmed death of a Fairfax County resident due to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his loved ones," said Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu, Director of Health at Fairfax County Health Department. "The health of our residents is our top priority and we ask that everyone do their part to slow the spread of the virus in our community: practice social distancing, wash your hands and cover coughs and sneezes."

The virus was first detected in Virginia on March 7. As of Saturday, the VDH reported 152 cases in Virginia, 22 of which were in Fairfax County. Later Saturday evening, Louisa County reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19. The individual was tested on March 19, according to the Thomas Jefferson Health District.

152 in Virginia test positive for coronavirus

Virginia health officials said Saturday there are 152 cases of COVID-19 in 31 cities and counties across the state.

The 152 figure is an increase of 38 cases over the 114 reported by the state on Friday.

Here are the cases by region:

Central: 25

Eastern: 42

Northern: 77

Northwestern: 6

Southwestern: 2

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said the state is changing testing criteria to give priority to medical staff treating people with the virus. Health officials said they’re also focusing on testing those with respiratory illnesses and are relaxing criteria for people residing in nursing homes.

Northam also said the state is working to get more supplies like masks and gowns, and the governor signed an executive order Friday night to allow hospitals and nursing homes to add more beds to deal with the pandemic.

Public health officials said with respect to the capacity of the state lab, Virginia has the ability to perform testing for over 1,000 patients in addition to private laboratories.

Regarding concerns with limited supplies in hospitals, Daniel Carey, Secretary of Health and Human Services, said they’re distributing supplies from the national stockpile but are looking toward industrial suppliers or local manufacturers for more protective equipment for frontline first responders and prisoners. Carey added that he’s heard swabs, which are used in flu testing, are in short supply.

“We are pursuing every opportunity, and I think it’s also important to say that this is a national problem,” Carey said. “This will not be solved without a national solution.”

Tuesday, Northam gave law enforcement the ability to enforce the 10-person limit on gatherings, which applies to restaurants, fitness centers and theaters. Saturday morning, he added that with more than 10 patrons, businesses can lose their operating license on the spot and receive a misdemeanor. There haven’t been any issued yet.

He said he hasn’t made a decision regarding enacting workforce limitations similar to New York, which has mandated reducing on-site nonessential personnel by 50% and work-from-home policies. He doesn’t have criteria for what would lead to the implementation of one.

“I’m not here to answer 'what if’s,'" Northam said. “I’m telling you where we are today and what we’re doing to keep Virginia safe.”

The governor also said the Virginia Department of Education is considering actions needed to provide relief to students on state-mandated SOLs, which is required to pass the school year, to ensure high school seniors across the commonwealth will graduate.

He referred to Attorney Gen. Mark Herring's opinion released Friday that gives public bodies and local governments the ability to conduct meetings during the outbreak while maintaining accountability obligations and open government.

"That includes meetings to make decisions that must be made immediately and where failure to do so could result in irrevocable public harm," Northam said.

Northam also clarified again that activating the Virginia National Guard does not mean it's mobilized and forcing people to stay home. But they're on-call to help in transportation of supplies needed in healthcare facilities.

PHOTOS: COVID-19 Briefing, March 21

Governor Ralph Northam talks about updates on Virginia's COVID-19 (coronavirus) preparedness and response efforts Sat., March 21, 2020.

1 of 5

The Virginia Department of Health reported on their website on Saturday that 2,790 people in the state have been tested for the virus. They also gave a break down of the cases by locality.

On Thursday, state health officials said there's a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers by VDH, and their figures might not be the same as ones reported by individual localities or local health districts. 

Based on the VDH numbers, 31 localities now have confirmed cases of coronavirus, up from 20 on Wednesday.

Here's a breakdown of cases by locality provided by the VDH website:

22 - Arlington County

22 - Fairfax County

20 - James City County

14 - Loudoun County

14 - Prince William County

7 - Chesterfield County

7 - Henrico County

6 - Richmond

5 - Alexandria

4 - Virginia Beach

4 - Williamsburg

3 - Norfolk

3 - York County

2 - Gloucester County

2 - Newport News

2 - Stafford County

1 - Accomack County

1 - Albemarle County

1 - Botetourt

1 - Charles City County

1 - Charlottesville

1 - Franklin County

1 - Goochland County

1 - Hanover County

1 - Harrisonburg

1 - Isle of Wight County

1 - Mecklenburg County 

1 - Portsmouth

1 - Prince Edward County

1 - Spotsylvania County

1 - Suffolk

