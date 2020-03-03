3:30 p.m.: Chesterfield County is already nearing its 2016 primary turnout levels.
According to data from Registrar Constance Tyler, 32,180 people had voted in the county, as of 2 p.m. In 2016, 33,532 people cast ballots, which was far less than the 38,097 people who did in 2008.
No significant issues at polls so far, Virginia election officials say
1 p.m.: Virginia’s primary kicked off Tuesday without significant issues across the state’s polling places, state elections officials said.
Virginia is one of 14 states with primaries on Super Tuesday, a key date in the presidential election cycle that could determine the fate of the remaining Democratic candidates vying to challenge President Donald Trump: Joe Biden, the former Vice President; Mike Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City; Tulsi Gabbard, a congresswoman from Hawaii; Bernie Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont; and Elizabeth Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts.
Virginia’s ballot, however, will feature far more Democratic candidates — fourteen to be exact — a relic of what used to be a heavily crowded field.
Nine candidates have withdrawn from the race since the deadline to remove their name from the Virginia ballot, which was Dec. 18.
Chris Piper, the state’s elections commissioner, said during a call with reporters that none of those campaigns filed official withdrawal notices with the state, preventing state and local officials from issuing public notices.
Without that, Piper said, “we can’t go through the process to notify localities,” which in turn post notices at polling locations and mail them with absentee ballots.
Absentee ballots or in-person votes cast for candidates that have withdrawn can’t be revised. If any candidates that have withdrawn are apportioned delegates, those delegates will likely be freed up to direct their vote to another candidate during the Democratic National Convention.
The Republican Party of Virginia will not hold a primary for president, despite challenges to President Donald Trump by former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois.
Virginia, however, is one of 17 states with open primaries, meaning that voters of any party or with no party affiliation can participate in the Democratic primary.
Coronavirus
Piper said that despite “chatter” about massive absences among poll workers due to COVID-19 concerns, the state had not received messages from localities about shortages.
“I haven’t gotten specific reports about people not showing up over their concerns of coronavirus,” he said.
Piper said his agency encouraged localities to consult the Centers for Disease Control website for information on the outbreak, but that otherwise, there were “no major changes,” to the process.
“We always encourage localities to take precautionary measures in terms of hygiene,” Piper said, like keeping hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes at the ready.
Turnout
Turnout estimates weren’t readily available Tuesday afternoon, but state election data shows twice as many Virginia voters cast absentee ballots compared to March of 2016.
Analysis by the Virginia Public Access Project shows that as of Monday, nearly 55,000 voters had cast absentee ballots, compared to a total of 26,000 in March of 2016.
Roughly 70 percent of those votes were cast by voters over the age of 41, according to VPAP.
As of 11 a.m., more than 700 people had voted at Forest Hill Presbyterian Church in South Richmond, where a precinct worker said turnout had been "busy all day."
At Woodland Heights Baptist Church, poll workers had counted about 250 voters by 9:30 a.m.
Charles Ware, a member of the Richmond Democratic Committee who lives across the street from the polling place, estimated the turnout to be comparable to gubernatorial elections “if not more.”
Ware sported buttons for Bernie Sanders as he gave out sample ballots that showed the remaining candidates in the race, given that ballots will show ones that have withdrawn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Thank you Charles Ware for taking the time to hand out sample ballots.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.