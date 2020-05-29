There have been more than 350 COVID-19 outbreaks in Virginia, including 55 in the Richmond region.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday a total of 353 outbreaks in the state, which the agency defines as at least two laboratory-confirmed cases connected by people, place and time. Nearly three in five (207 out of 353) have come in long-term care facilities, which are more susceptible to the spread of the virus.
Those facilities have accounted for 774 of the state's 1,358, according to the state Health Department. That's an increase of 45 from the 1,236 reported Tuesday.
Across Virginia, there are 42,533 COVID-19 cases, the Health Department reported Friday, an increase of 1,132 from the 41,401 reported Thursday.
More than half of the cases have occurred in people between the ages of 20 and 50, according to VDH. It's been deadlier for people older than 50.
Of Virginia's 1,358 COVID-19 deaths, 1,315 have been people over the age of 50. More than half of those deaths (706) have been people older than 80.
While the number of cases and deaths continues to climb, so too does the number of people hospitalized by the virus and discharged.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Friday that 5,648 people who tested positive for COVID-19 and were hospitalized have since been discharged. A total of 1,524 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized.
Here's what COVID-19 looks like in the Richmond area, as of Friday:
• Chesterfield County: 1,400 cases and 35 deaths;
• Hanover County: 320 cases and 24 deaths;
• Henrico County: 1,678 cases and 133 deaths;
• Richmond: 1,202 cases and 22 deaths.
Northern Virginia continues to have the most cases in the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.