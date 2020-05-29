percent positive

A screenshot of the Virginia Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard shows number of people tested, number of positive results and a seven-day moving average of percent positivity (yellow line) in Virginia.

 Virginia Department of Health

There have been more than 350 COVID-19 outbreaks in Virginia, including 55 in the Richmond region.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday a total of 353 outbreaks in the state, which the agency defines as at least two laboratory-confirmed cases connected by people, place and time. Nearly three in five (207 out of 353) have come in long-term care facilities, which are more susceptible to the spread of the virus.

Those facilities have accounted for 774 of the state's 1,358, according to the state Health Department. That's an increase of 45 from the 1,236 reported Tuesday.

Across Virginia, there are 42,533 COVID-19 cases, the Health Department reported Friday, an increase of 1,132 from the 41,401 reported Thursday.

More than half of the cases have occurred in people between the ages of 20 and 50, according to VDH. It's been deadlier for people older than 50.

Of Virginia's 1,358 COVID-19 deaths, 1,315 have been people over the age of 50. More than half of those deaths (706) have been people older than 80.

While the number of cases and deaths continues to climb, so too does the number of people hospitalized by the virus and discharged.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Friday that 5,648 people who tested positive for COVID-19 and were hospitalized have since been discharged. A total of 1,524 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized.

Here's what COVID-19 looks like in the Richmond area, as of Friday:

• Chesterfield County: 1,400 cases and 35 deaths;

• Hanover County: 320 cases and 24 deaths;

• Henrico County: 1,678 cases and 133 deaths;

• Richmond: 1,202 cases and 22 deaths.

Northern Virginia continues to have the most cases in the state.

jmattingly@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6012

Twitter: @jmattingly306​

Virginia COVID-19 cases by age

Age Total Cases % of Total Cases
0-9 1126 2.7
10-19 2145 5.2
20-29 6412 15.6
30-39 7581 18.5
40-49 7628 18.6
50-59 6691 16.3
60-69 4505 11
70-79 2347 5.7
80+ 2607 6.4

Virginia COVID-19 deaths by age group

Age Total Deaths % of Total Deaths
0-9 0 0
10-19 0 0
20-29 3 0.2
30-39 8 0.6
40-49 30 2.2
50-59 76 5.7
60-69 194 14.5
70-79 329 24.6
80+ 697 52.1

Tags

State Government Reporter

Justin Mattingly covers Virginia politics and policy. He previously covered education. A northern New York native and Syracuse University alumnus, he's worked at the RTD since 2017. You can follow him on Twitter at @jmattingly306.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email