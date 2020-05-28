percent positive

A screenshot of the Virginia Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard shows number of people tested, number of positive results and a seven-day moving average of percent positivity (yellow line) in Virginia.

 Virginia Department of Health

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the state has 41,401 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 1,152 from the 40,249 reported Wednesday.

Overall case numbers are increasing as more people are being tested. Meanwhile, VDH data show the percent of positive results are continuing a decline that started in the middle of April.

The 41,401 cases include 39,393 confirmed cases and 2,008 probable cases. Also, there are 1,338 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,236 confirmed and 102 probable. That's an increase of 57 from the 1,281 reported Tuesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

VDH data shows most cases (80%) are occurring in working age adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.6%). The majority of deaths (76.7%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.

Virginia COVID-19 cases by age

Age Total Cases % of Total Cases
0-9 1126 2.7
10-19 2145 5.2
20-29 6412 15.6
30-39 7581 18.5
40-49 7628 18.6
50-59 6691 16.3
60-69 4505 11
70-79 2347 5.7
80+ 2607 6.4

Virginia COVID-19 deaths by age group

Age Total Deaths % of Total Deaths
0-9 0 0
10-19 0 0
20-29 3 0.2
30-39 8 0.6
40-49 30 2.2
50-59 76 5.7
60-69 194 14.5
70-79 329 24.6
80+ 697 52.1

In the Richmond area, there are 4,404 cases: 1,624 in Henrico County; 1,331 in Chesterfield County, 1,133 in Richmond and 316 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 212 deaths attributed to the virus: 131 in Henrico, 36 in Chesterfield, 24 in Hanover and 21 in Richmond.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 10,503 and 371 deaths.

VDH said there are 342 outbreaks in the state, 197 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 755 of the state's 1,338 deaths attributed to the virus.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

According to data provided by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are 1,026 confirmed COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state, while a total of 5,472 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged.

The VHHA reports that 627 ventilators are in use in Virginia hospitals with 2,949 ventilators on-hand. Also, there are 4,080 hospital beds available.

- Paul Whelan

Read more COVID-19 data on the VDH website.

NEWS FROM WEDNESDAY

COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase by 907 and surpass 40,000

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the state has 40,249 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 907 from the 39,342 reported Tuesday.

The 40,249 cases include 38,276 confirmed cases and 1,973 probable cases. Also, there are 1,281 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,202 confirmed and 79 probable. That's an increase of 45 from the 1,236 reported Tuesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

VDH data shows most cases (80%) are occurring in working age adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.6%). The majority of deaths (76.7%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.

In the Richmond area, there are 4,263 cases: 1,579 in Henrico County; 1,263 in Chesterfield County, 1,112 in Richmond and 309 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 194 deaths attributed to the virus: 119 in Henrico, 32 in Chesterfield, 22 in Hanover and 21 in Richmond.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 10,069 and 364 deaths.

VDH said there are 330 outbreaks in the state, 192 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 731 of the state's 1,281 deaths attributed to the virus.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Read more COVID-19 data on the VDH website.

- Paul Whelan

