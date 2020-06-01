covid testing
Virginia Department of Health

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 45,398, an increase of 791 from the 44,607 reported Sunday.

While overall case numbers have gone up with more testing, VDH data show the percent of positive results are continuing a decline that started in the middle of April.

The 45,398 cases include 43,247 confirmed cases and 2,151 probable cases. Also, there are 1,392 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,282 confirmed and 110 probable. That's an increase of 17 from the 1,375 reported Sunday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

VDH data shows most cases (79.9%) are occurring in working age adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.6%). The majority of deaths (76.8%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.

Virginia COVID-19 cases by age

Age Total Cases % of Total Cases
0-9 1287 2.9
10-19 2486 5.5
20-29 7114 15.8
30-39 8306 18.5
40-49 8399 18.7
50-59 7248 16.1
60-69 4849 10.8
70-79 2500 5.6
80+ 2757 6.1

Virginia COVID-19 deaths by age group

Age Total Deaths % of Total Deaths
0-9 0 0
10-19 0 0
20-29 3 0.2
30-39 9 0.6
40-49 31 2.2
50-59 82 5.9
60-69 198 14.2
70-79 341 24.5
80+ 727 52.3

In the Richmond area, there are 5,150 cases: 1,858 in Henrico County; 1,568 in Chesterfield County, 1,397 in Richmond and 327 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 218 deaths attributed to the virus: 134 in Henrico, 35 in Chesterfield, 25 in Richmond and 24 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 11,219 and 387 deaths.

VDH said there are 362 outbreaks in the state, 214 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 785 of the state's 1,392 deaths attributed to the virus.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

Read more COVID-19 data on the VDH website.

