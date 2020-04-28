We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that Virginia has 14,339 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 804 over the 13,535 reported Monday.

The 14,339 cases included 13,794 confirmed and 545 probable cases. Also, there are 492 COVID-19 deaths in the state — 487 confirmed and 5 probable.

Last week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The VDH said 82,753 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,165 hospitalizations.

In the Richmond areas, there are 1,744 cases total: 835 in Henrico County, 488 in Chesterfield County, 312 in Richmond and 109 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 137 deaths attributed to the virus: 95 in Henrico, 19 in Chesterfield, 14 in Richmond and 9 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 3,278. Fairfax County has 114 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 3 localities - Bath County, Bland County and Dickenson County - don't have cases.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

NEWS FROM MONDAY

Total COVID-19 cases in Virginia surpass 13,500

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that Virginia has 13,535 COVID-19 cases — 13,036 confirmed cases and 499 probable — which is an increase of 565 over the 12,970 reported Sunday.

Also, there are 458 COVID-19 deaths in the state — 454 confirmed and 4 probable.

The VDH said 80,180 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 2,066 have been hospitalized.

Last week, the VDH started also reporting probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths from the virus. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

There are 1,686 cases in the Richmond area: 817 in Henrico County, 457 in Chesterfield County, 304 in Richmond and 108 in Hanover County.

Also, the Richmond area has 128 COVID-19 deaths: 89 in Henrico, 18 in Chesterfield, 14 in Richmond and 7 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most confirmed cases with 3,002. Fairfax County has 100 deaths.

There are confirmed cases in 128 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 5 localities - Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County and Martinsville - don't have confirmed cases.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

Publix employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Publix grocery store in the White Oak Village shopping center off Laburnum Avenue in eastern Henrico County tested positive for the coronavirus, the chain confirmed Monday.

Publix did not identify the employee or the person’s job at the store or say when the person tested positive.

At least seven Richmond-area grocery workers now have now tested positive for the coronavirus in the past month.

That includes two other Publix employees — at its store at The Shops at Stratford Hills on Forest Hill Avenue in South Richmond and at the Colonial Square Shopping Center in Colonial Heights, the chain has said.

Workers at three Kroger stores in Henrico — on Eastridge Road, at Willow Lawn shopping center and on Staples Mill Road — also have tested positive for COVID-19, Kroger has said. An employee at the Whole Foods Market store in West Broad Village in western Henrico also tested positive, the company said.

The number of area store clerks testing positive for the virus could be higher as some retailers, such as Walmart, have declined to confirm cases.

- Gregory Gilligan

Driver shortage may cause GRTC delays

GRTC Transit System will experience service delays Monday due to a shortage of bus drivers.

With only half of its bus operator staff this morning, bus routes will operate on an hourly schedule, according to the bus transit system.

A GRTC customer service phone line will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to assist riders at (804) 358-4782.

- Chris Suarez