The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the state has 40,249 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 907 from the 39,342 reported Tuesday.

The 40,249 cases include 38,276 confirmed cases and 1,973 probable cases. Also, there are 1,281 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,202 confirmed and 79 probable. That's an increase of 45 from the 1,236 reported Tuesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

VDH data shows most cases (80%) are occurring in working age adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.6%). The majority of deaths (76.7%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.

Virginia COVID-19 cases by age

Age Total Cases % of Total Cases
0-9 1056 2.6
10-19 2026 5.1
20-29 6228 15.6
30-39 7381 18.5
40-49 7421 18.6
50-59 6530 16.4
60-69 4422 11.1
70-79 2298 5.8
80+ 2556 6.4

Virginia COVID-19 deaths by age group

Age Total Deaths % of Total Deaths
0-9 0 0
10-19 0 0
20-29 2 0.2
30-39 8 0.6
40-49 29 2.3
50-59 71 5.5
60-69 189 14.8
70-79 317 24.8
80+ 664 51.9

In the Richmond area, there are 4,263 cases: 1,579 in Henrico County; 1,263 in Chesterfield County, 1,112 in Richmond and 309 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 194 deaths attributed to the virus: 119 in Henrico, 32 in Chesterfield, 22 in Hanover and 21 in Richmond.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 10,069 and 364 deaths.

VDH said there are 330 outbreaks in the state, 192 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 731 of the state's 1,281 deaths attributed to the virus.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Read more COVID-19 data on the VDH website.

- Paul Whelan

NEWS FROM TUESDAY

Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 1,615

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the state has 39,342 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 1,615 from the 37,727 reported Monday.

The jump in cases comes a day after an increase of 1,483 cases. A note on the VDH website on Monday said its disease reporting system was down for maintenance Sunday and data reported during that time were added to Monday's numbers.

The 39,342 cases reported Tuesday include 37,440 confirmed cases and 1,902 probable cases. Also, there are 1,236 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,175 confirmed and 61 probable. That's an increase of 28 from the 1,208 reported Monday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

VDH data shows most cases (80.1%) are occurring in working age adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.6%). The majority of deaths (77.4%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.

In the Richmond area, there are 4,149 cases: 1,546 in Henrico County; 1,213 in Chesterfield County, 1,089 in Richmond and 301 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 189 deaths attributed to the virus: 118 in Henrico, 32 in Chesterfield, 20 in Richmond and 19 in Hanover. 

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 9,839 and 340 deaths.

VDH said there are 325 outbreaks in the state, 190 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 708 of the state's 1,236 deaths attributed to the virus.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Read more COVID-19 data on the VDH website.

- Paul Whelan

NEWS FROM MONDAY

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 37,727

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that due to its disease reporting system being down Saturday, COVID-19 data from the weekend was added to today’s report, resulting in numbers reflecting an increase of 14,621 tests and a 1,483 jump in cases. This brings the total number of cases to 37,727.

Of those, 35,890 are confirmed and 1,837 are probable. Total deaths reached 1,208, an increase of 37 deaths from Sunday.

From the start of the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia, 256,913 COVID-19 tests have been administered. A total of 289,579 tests have been conducted, including antibody testing, which records a person’s potential for immunity.

Figures from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association show that 1,376 people are currently hospitalized and 5,145 total have been hospitalized and discharged. More than 4,500 beds are available and ventilator use remains at 21%. There are 324 total outbreaks, with long-term care facilities making up nearly 60% of them. They also account for 57.8% of total deaths.

The age group of 30 to 59 accounts for 53.5% of cases, while ages 50 to 80-plus make up 72.4% of hospitalizations in Virginia. More than half of all deaths are in the 80-plus group.

VDH also reported two cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children and zero deaths.

Hispanic Virginians represent 47.8% of the state’s cases, according to existing ethnicity data. Black Virginians make up 21.3% of cases by race.

The ethnicity and race are not reported for many of the state’s cases. Percentages from the VDH are calculated by removing the unreported cases from total case count.

Local COVID-19 numbers

Richmond has 1,040 cases, 134 hospitalizations and 20 deaths. About 60% are in the 20-49 age group.

Hispanics represent almost 50% of cases in Richmond but 30.6% of hospitalizations and 10.5% of deaths. Black Richmond residents represent 43.2% of cases but almost 60% of hospitalizations and 80% of deaths.

Henrico County has 1,492 cases, 177 hospitalizations and 118 deaths, 58 of which were in the 80-plus group. Black residents accounted for 43.9% of cases, 52.8% of hospitalizations and 43.1% of deaths. Hispanic residents in Henrico represent 14.7% of cases, 9.5% of hospitalizations and 3.1% of deaths.

The Chesterfield Health District had 1,312 cases, 76 hospitalizations and 38 deaths. Age groups 30-59 make up almost 54% of cases. Hispanic residents are about 40% of cases, 13.3% of hospitalizations and zero deaths. Black residents make up 31.5% of cases, 47.9% of hospitalizations and 24.1% of deaths.

Read more COVID-19 data on the VDH website: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

- Sabrina Moreno

