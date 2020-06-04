The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 47,856 — an increase of 951 from the 46,905 reported Wednesday.

While total cases rise, the seven-day average for percent of positive test results was at 10.6% as of Monday, which is down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19. The 10.6% is a slight uptick from the 10.5% reported for Sunday.

percent positivity June 3

A screenshot from the Virginia Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard shows the increase in testing (dark blue bars) as well as the decrease in percent positivity (yellow line) that started in mid-April.

The 47,856 cases reported Thursday include 45,620 confirmed cases and 2,236 probable cases. Also, there are 1,445 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,338 confirmed and 107 probable. That's an increase of 17 from the 1,428 reported Sunday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

VDH data shows most cases (80%) are occurring in adults between the ages of 20 and 69. The majority of deaths (76.7%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.

Virginia COVID-19 cases by age

Age Total Cases % of Total Cases
0-9 1378 2.9
10-19 2679 5.7
20-29 7560 16
30-39 8831 18.6
40-49 8829 18.6
50-59 7606 16.1
60-69 5054 10.7
70-79 2604 5.5
80+ 2833 6

Virginia COVID-19 deaths by age group

Age Total Deaths % of Total Deaths
0-9 0 0
10-19 0 0
20-29 3 0.2
30-39 11 0.8
40-49 34 2.4
50-59 82 5.7
60-69 206 14.3
70-79 355 24.6
80+ 753 52.1

In the Richmond area, there are 5,380 cases: 1,946 in Henrico County, 1,721 in Chesterfield County, 1,488 in Richmond and 336 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 219 deaths attributed to the virus: 134 in Henrico, 37 in Chesterfield, 24 in Richmond and 24 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 11,815 and 403 deaths.

VDH said there are 378 outbreaks in the state, 217 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 816 of the state's deaths attributed to the virus.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

