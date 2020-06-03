percent positivity June 3

A screenshot from the Virginia Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard shows the increase in testing (dark blue bars) as well as the decrease in percent positivity (yellow line) that started in mid-April.

While the statewide total of COVID-19 cases continues to increase as the result of more testing, Virginia Department of Health data show the percent of positive results from that testing continues a decline that started in the middle of April.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 46,905 — an increase of 666 from the 46,239 reported Tuesday.

The 46,905 cases reported Wednesday include 44,715 confirmed cases and 2,190 probable cases. Also, there are 1,428 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,322 confirmed and 106 probable. That's an increase of 21 from the 1,407 reported Sunday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

VDH data shows most cases (79.8%) are occurring in adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.6%). The majority of deaths (76.9%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.

Virginia COVID-19 cases by age

Age Total Cases % of Total Cases
0-9 1347 2.9
10-19 2607 5.6
20-29 7388 15.9
30-39 8639 18.6
40-49 8655 18.6
50-59 7452 16
60-69 4980 10.7
70-79 2564 5.5
80+ 2807 6

Virginia COVID-19 deaths by age group

Age Total Deaths % of Total Deaths
0-9 0 0
10-19 0 0
20-29 3 0.2
30-39 9 0.6
40-49 32 2.2
50-59 82 5.7
60-69 203 14.2
70-79 350 24.5
80+ 748 52.4

In the Richmond area, there are 5,380 cases: 1,933 in Henrico County, 1,661 in Chesterfield County, 1,455 in Richmond and 331 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 219 deaths attributed to the virus: 134 in Henrico, 37 in Chesterfield, 24 in Richmond and 24 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 11,596 and 396 deaths.

VDH said there are 375 outbreaks in the state, 217 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 811 of the state's deaths attributed to the virus.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

