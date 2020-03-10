Four more people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, authorities said Tuesday.
This brings the total number of presumptive cases in the state to nine. The cases are presumed positive and are awaiting official confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Two of the new cases are in Virginia Beach and the third is in Loudoun County, the Virginia Department of Health announced.
Separately, the Navy announced that a civilian employee at the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery in Falls Church had tested positive, The Associated Press reported Tuesday. The individual is currently at a hospital in northern Virginia, according to the statement, which said personnel the individual immediately identified having close contact with have been notified and are in self-isolation.
The two cases in Virginia Beach are a male in his 60s and a female in her 50s who traveled on a Nile River cruise and returned to the U.S. on March 5.
The Loudoun County resident is in his or her 40s and is believed to have come into contact with an infected person while attending Christ Church in Georgetown, Washington, D.C. Health officials asked hundreds of people who attended services at the church this weekend to self-quarantine.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
TV, radio and online news: ALL Coronavirus, ALL the time!!!
Seriously, gentlemen, can't we give this virus the attention it deserves?
While we are document the few cases of this virus, about 9300 Virginians have tested positive for influenza and 420 have died during the current flu season.
Why not blame THAT on Trump???
This has gone beyond ridiculous and it is actually leading to a level of panic and inappropriate behavior that is more dangerous than COVID-19!!
Where is Austin Powers? Dr. Evil ? Meltdown the end is near everybody freak out .... .....No Politician ever lost money underestimating the intelligence of the American People
Lack of confidence in Rump’s ability to handle, or even speak factually, to American citizens is aiding the spread of the disease and tanking it he stock markets.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“President Trump makes false claims about coronavirus, suggests you can ‘go to work’ if you’re sick”
“Trump struggles to explain why he disbanded his global health team”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.