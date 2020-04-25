On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam presented Phase One of lifting public restrictions in Virginia that would include a continuation of social distancing, remote work and wearing masks in public.
Though the reopening outline of Phase One did not include a time frame, State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver told the Times-Dispatch on Friday that he thought Phase One would be in effect until a treatment or vaccine became available, which he predicted could be "a two-year affair."
Saturday morning, the Health Department clarified Oliver's statements, saying that producing a vaccine, a process that can take 12-18 months to be developed and tested, could take two years — not Phase One.
Without a vaccine or treatment, the health department said public health experts will have to monitor and contain the coronavirus through testing, contact tracing — figuring out who a COVID-19 positive patient has been in contact with — and quarantining those affected.
"In the meantime we can safely ease restrictions in a phased approach," said a VDH spokesperson on Saturday. "Although we have no expectation that Phase One of this approach will last two years, some level of social distancing will have to continue until we have a treatment or a vaccine for the disease."
State officials said Friday that Phase One will begin once Virginia sees a decline in both the percentages of positive cases per day and hospitalizations for a consecutive 14 days and the state increases protective equipment supply and health care capacity.
In Phase One, some businesses would remain closed, added state officials, while others would reopen under restrictions to guarantee safety. States, such as Georgia and Alaska, opening businesses in the next few days have received backlash from experts saying it could leave to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.
"Phase One will not last for two years," said the governor's office on Saturday. "We need to keep working together to beat this disease — not spread fear and misinformation."
- Sabrina Moreno
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia jump by 733, deaths increase by 25
The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday there are 11,902 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state – an increase of 733 from the 11,169 reported Friday.
Also, there are 432 confirmed deaths reported by the VDH, which is an increase of 25 from the 407 reported the previous day. There have been 62 new deaths and 1,275 new cases reported in the past two days.
The VDH said 72,178 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 1,942 have been hospitalized, including 7 probable cases.
This week, the VDH started reporting probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths from the virus. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
As of Satuday, there are 464 probable cases and 4 probable deaths. Those figures bring overall cases and deaths in the state to 12,366 and 436 respectively.
According to VDH data, there are 1,594 cases in the Richmond area: 764 in Henrico County, 440 in Chesterfield County, 287 in Richmond and 103 in Hanover County.
Also, the Richmond area has 128 COVID-19 deaths: 89 in Henrico, 18 in Chesterfield, 14 in Richmond and 7 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 2,745 and 90 deaths.
There are cases in 128 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 5 localities - Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County and Martinsville - don't have cases.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
- Paul Whelan
NEWS FROM FRIDAY
Northam outlines phase one of Virginia's plan for emerging from COVID-19 pandemic
Virginia will begin to lift public restrictions once the percent of positive tests per day and hospitalizations show sustained decline over 14 consecutive days, state officials said Friday.
The guidelines are part of the state’s plan for emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, outlined by Gov. Ralph Northam amid calls for a return to normalcy by some in the business community and the GOP.
Northam said that while the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia is slowing down, cases are continuing to grow, meaning that the 14-day countdown has not begun.
Along with a decline in cases and hospitalizations, Northam said the state must also grow its healthcare capacity and increase its supply of protective equipment.
“We cannot and will not lift restrictions like one turns on a light switch,” Northam said of moving onto the first phase of recovery, which he called “Phase One.”
“Easing too much too soon could jeopardize public health and consumer confidence,” he said.
Phase One, state officials said Friday, will still involve keeping some businesses closed, while others reopen under “strict safety restrictions.”
Phase One will also involve “continued social distancing, continued teleworking [and] face coverings recommended in public,” according to an outline of the plan made public Friday.
How long that phase will last is unclear, but State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said he expected it to be in effect until “medical countermeasures” like a treatment or vaccine are rolled out broadly.
“I, personally, think Phase One will be a two year affair,” Oliver said. “There are a lot of people working on this, and I hope they prove me wrong, but I don’t see it happening in less than two years.”
A VDH spokeswoman told WRVA radio on Friday night that Oliver meant Virginia would be dealing with COVID-19 for two years, not that Phase One itself would take that long.
Northam said on Friday that building out the details of Phase One will involve state health officials, local government officials, representatives of the business community and faith leaders. On Friday, Northam announced a business taskforce made up of business owners and leaders that will help guide plans for reopening businesses under the pandemic.
Northam said the plans will include overarching rules for all businesses, and specific guidance for different industries, like restaurants and barbershops.
Moving towards recovering, Virginia officials said, will also include boosting COVID-19 testing in the state, as well as contact tracing — the identification of anyone who has come into contact with a positive COVID-19 case.
“We will get back to work by greatly increasing our testing, then tracing the contacts of people who test positive and isolating these individuals, not everyone in Virginia,” Northam said. “That is the key to moving forward.”
Last week, Virginia saw its testing lag amid unused capacity. The Times-Dispatch reported Sunday that about 2,500 fewer Virginians were tested for COVID-19 this past week compared to the week prior, according to an analysis by the Times-Dispatch based on data published by the Virginia Department of Health.
Last week, the agency reported 13,932 new tests, a 15% dip from the 16,447 tests the week before.
Testing has increased over the current week, with a total of 20,018 tests since Sunday, according to data released by the Virginia Department of Health and analyzed by the Times-Dispatch.
On Monday, Northam announced the creation of a testing taskforce that would help troubleshoot the state’s testing troubles. That taskforce is being chaired by former Virginia Health Commissioner Karen Remley.
Remley said Friday that the state hoped to grow its testing numbers from about 2,600 per day currently to 10,000 per day when the economy fully reopens.
Right now, she said, the state is moving toward its next phase in testing, which will average 5,000 tests per day and include “strike teams” in suspected hotspots and help from the National Guard.
The state also plans to expand contact tracing, a “labor intensive” effort, Oliver said. That will involve enlisting volunteers from the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps, as well as furloughed or underused healthcare professionals at public hospitals and private practices.
The state is also exploring the use of mobile apps that will help assess an individual’s risk of carrying COVID-19.
State Health Secretary Dan Carey said the state was exploring applications under development by Google and Apple that individual citizens could opt-in for.
Carey and Oliver said representatives of the state’s health agency were participating in a call Friday afternoon with Apple about its product, which the company expects to roll out next month.
“There are several interesting possibilities,” Carey said. “This is an emerging field and we are looking broadly to see what are the right tools for Virginia.”
- Mel Leonor
Northam will push back state’s municipal elections from May 5 to May 19
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that he will push back the state’s municipal elections from May 5 to May 19, after the legislature rejected his plan to postpone them until November.
Northam said the two-week delay was the limit of his powers under the state constitution, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to continue into June.
“I strongly encourage you to vote absentee by mail. For people who do come out, we will make it as safe as possible,” Northam said.
The state, he said, will provide additional polling place volunteers through the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps, and would roll out additional safety measures.
The state will also provide “an adequate supply” of personal protective equipment for poll workers, Northam said.
On Wednesday, lawmakers in the Virginia Senate rejected a proposal by Northam to delay the May 5 elections to Nov. 3, and extend the terms of any elected officials involved.
Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, encouraged lawmakers not to “make decisions based on hysteria” and urged a special session to consider different legislative approaches.
In the House, lawmakers narrowly approved the plan.
“I am greatly disappointed in the Senate for failing to take this action to protect our fellow Virginians,” Northam said.
In the greater Richmond area, the town of Ashland is electing three council members May 5, as is the town of Louisa.
- Mel Leonor
Va. sees flattening of curve, but it's too soon to loosen restrictions, health official says
Virginia has seen a flattening of the curve, as the numbers of people infected with COVID-19 in the state has begun to stabilize, but it’s too soon to loosen restrictions in place, said Dr. Laurie Forlano, deputy commissioner for population health for the state health department on Friday.
Forlano said that the state is following different projection models and anticipates the state to reach its peak for the first wave of the disease in the coming weeks, but that they don’t know exactly when it will happen.
“We’re consistently seeing that the models are showing that the social distancing is working,” Forlano said.
One of the main purposes behind Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order is to slow the spread of the virus and give the state’s health care system and testing capabilities a chance to ramp up.
Forlano said that the state would want to see at least two weeks of downward trends in positive cases and COVID-19 visits to emergency rooms, as well as confidence that testing and hospital bed capacity is sufficient to meet need, before loosening restrictions and “reopening” the state.
“Opening up too soon would really not be the wisest choice right now,” she said.
This week, several states – including Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska – have announced plans to start reopening businesses in the coming days in spite of experts warning that this could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Forlano said that she’d like to see Virginia’s testing capacity increase.
Northam announced a task force earlier this week to focus on testing as the state has lagged behind neighboring states in capacity.
The state is also looking ahead to plan for a potential second wave of COVID-19 later this year.
“We definitely think of the future while managing the crisis at hand,” Forlano said. “I do think people will have to adjust to the new normal.”
- Bridget Balch
New confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase by 542, deaths by 37
The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday there are 11,169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state – an increase of 542 from the 10,627 reported Thursday.
Also, there are 407 confirmed deaths reported by the VDH, which is an increase of 37 from the 370 reported the previous day.
The VDH said 69,015 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 1,837 have been hospitalized, including 8 probable cases.
This week, the VDH started reporting probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths from the virus. As of Friday, there are 425 probable cases and 3 probable deaths. Those figures bring overall cases and deaths in the state to 11,594 and 410 respectively.
Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
According to VDH data, there are 1,519 cases total in the Richmond area: 729 in Henrico County, 423 in Chesterfield County, 267 in Richmond and 100 in Hanover County.
Also, the Richmond area has 124 COVID-19 deaths: 86 in Henrico, 17 in Chesterfield, 14 in Richmond and 7 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 2,534. Fairfax County has 85 deaths.
There are cases in 128 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 5 localities - Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County and Martinsville - don't have cases.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
- Paul Whelan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(88) comments
Reports of strokes in the young and middle-aged — not just at Mount Sinai, but also in many other hospitals in communities hit hard by the novel coronavirus — are the latest twist in our evolving understanding of its connected disease, covid-19.
Once thought to be a pathogen that primarily attacks the lungs, it has turned out to be a much more formidable foe — impacting nearly every major organ system in the body.
Many researchers suspect strokes in covid-19 patients may be a direct consequence of blood problems that are producing clots all over some people’s bodies.
Robert Stevens, a critical care doctor at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, called strokes “one of the most dramatic manifestations” of the blood-clotting issues. “We’ve also taken care of patients in their 30s with stroke and covid, and this was extremely surprising,” he said.
“We are used to thinking of 60 as a young patient when it comes to large vessel occlusions,” Raz said of the deadliest strokes. “We have never seen so many in their 50s, 40s and late 30s.”
Jabbour said many cases he has treated have unusual characteristics. Brain clots usually appear in the arteries, which carry blood away from the heart. But in covid-19 patients, he is also seeing them in the veins, which carry blood in the opposite direction and are trickier to treat. Some patients are also developing more than one large clot in their heads, which is highly unusual.
Mocco, who has spent his career studying strokes and how to treat them, said he was “completely shocked” by the analysis. He noted the link between covid-19 and stroke “is one of the clearest and most profound correlations I’ve come across.”
“This is much too powerful of a signal to be chance or happenstance,” he said.
The 33-year-old woman was previously healthy but had a cough and headache for about a week. Over the course of 28 hours, she noticed her speech was slurred and that she was going numb and weak on her left side but, the researchers wrote, “delayed seeking emergency care due to fear of the covid-19 outbreak.”
It turned out she was already infected.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/04/24/strokes-coronavirus-young-patients/
So go ahead. Spin the roulette wheel.
How about getting some serious testing done rather than statistical data which has consistently been inaccurate? Virginia is near the bottom of the heap in testing.
How about Trump and the Feds make enough of the swabs and reagents available to support real testing...
This virus was genetically engineered in a biological warfare laboratory and released into the environment which caused this outbreak. We haven't identified the culprits who created this virus nor have we insured that there is no remaining stockpile of this virus that could be released.
Sad that people as stupid as you exist....
Paid for by the US in 2015. hmmmmmm
Rick Fisk Wrote:I am 64 years old. Been out there the whole time.
I reply: Good for you..are your family and friends happy that you're endangering their lives? Hopefully none of them will pay for your idiocy...
lick a handrail
Nah..I'll wear gloves and a mask...You catch COVID19 and it's just Darwin doing his work...
There, folks, is what passes for an intelligent response from the loyal opposition.
Nobody wonders why VA is now a blue state.
“Virginia will begin to lift public restrictions once the percent of positive tests per day and hospitalizations show sustained decline over 14 consecutive days, state officials said Friday.”
A clear target based on actual data. Just what one would expect from responsible governance such as Governor Northam has demonstrated through this entire crisis.
VA is blessed to have had the only Governor doctor in the country to guide us through the pandemic that Rump’s inaction and misinformation caused to spread so rapidly.
https://www.dailywire.com/news/nobel-laureate-why-coronavirus-crisis-may-be-over-sooner-than-you-think/?fbclid=IwAR3lpDu-HgelXbglvBjGrx3sbCvc6O_eaNGfz5AQ6PnZ0dr6CVHhA5t0NdY
WE NEED TO LISTEN TO THE DOCTORS!
And NOT LISTEN TO THE PRESIDENT-IMPEACHED who is telling us to inject Lysol.
“Lysol maker warns against internal use of disinfectants after Trump comments”
TDS!!!! Out of context again drakie!!!
So was yours...You cherry picked a guy you agree with and went full Trump Thumper....Trump recommended injecting disinfectants and irradiating ourselves....Reality...
Your TDS is making you blind to the real causes, Rickie!
Drake , I think Trump wanted you to inject Lysol . . . Not the rest of us !
in a few more weeks there won't be a hellava lot to go back to.
Remember that on Election Day. President Obama and VP Biden dealt with Swine Flu and even Ebola and never fumbled so badly that the economy had to be curtailed and the stock market crashed.
It’s time for another Democratic president to take charge and clean up yet another republican mess.
Agreed
Yep the world is ending...My My aren't you special..
Gov. Northam's plan makes a whole lot more sense than Kemp's moronic willy-nilly, unilateral plan. Georgia's infection, hospitalization and death numbers will very likely go up from the anti-vaxxers and three-percenters getting their Ayn Rand-freak on while nobody else patronizes any of the establishments.
Need to bookmark this so it can be revisited. The projections have been so far off it is comical. Sure it sucks that people have died but to completely ruin thousands of peoples lives makes no sense.
Rickie wants to open everything back up so the spread of the virus can reach plague proportions and crash the economy even worse..... ruining/losing millions of people’s lives makes even less sense.
drakie is just happy the liquor store is open. If we are smart enough to get that done dont you think we can use our ingenuity in other places or do you just not care if people lose everything?
If the liquor stores were running their fingers through my hair or poking me with tattoo needles or rubbing their hands all over my body I’d say close them as well. But liquor stores are no more dangerous than grocery stores.
And having liquor stores open in VA cuts back on idiots like you breaking isolation and driving across state lines to get their booze. Which is what was seen in other states that tried.
Bookmark all you want...No one cares
lick a handrail
There, folks, is what passes for an intelligent response from the loyal opposition.
Nobody wonders why VA is now a blue state.
According to State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver, this will take two years....wonder what the unemployment rate in Virginia will be like then...sigh!
Our Fuhrer has spoken and no easing of restrictions will be done until all small businesses are completely obliterated and have no chance of recovering. I feel so bad for all the small business owners in the Hopewell, Petersburg, Colonial Heights and Prince George area. Our main streets we're really starting to turn around and our cities getting cleaned up, but that will now be all ruined by the fascist Coonman, Baby Killer Governor. Virginia is a one size fits all state and no businesses will be allowed to open until Northern Virginia lets us.
You took the words right out of my mouth, Mr. Kavanaugh. Northam must have been a school teacher in another life because he reminds me of the educator who punishes the whole class when one student has misbehaved.
Same comment as Kavanaugh for you..You want to die then get on out there and take no precautions.....Otherwise STFU and stop spewing BS
I am 64 years old. Been out there the whole time.
You are part of the problem.
The Covid-19 virus will determine when people will be allowed to return to work. get that in your head. We don't need people like you ranting that you want to re-open everything with no regard for the health and safety of the public be it the workers or the consumers. HEALTH BEFORE WEALTH.
And I am quite sure you have a pantry full of food.
And I am quite sure you have no idea what she has.
Just like Trump you bleat nonsense when reality intrudes....
Kavanaugh,
You want to die then get on out there and take no precautions.....Otherwise STFU and stop spewing BS
lick a handrail
"Fuhrer," Kavanaugh. Do you see people headed for concentration camps?
Well what do you know! Listening to medical professionals and ignoring Rump’s misinformation really does flatten the curve.
Now make sure you don’t cook yourself with UV rays or inject Lysol as Rump suggested yesterday.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/14/california-coronavirus-herd-immunity-early-spread-stanford-expert-interview
Yeah, lets listen to the doctors!
Better the doctors than the president-impeached who is suggesting you inject Lysol.
wrong again drakie. TDS!!!!!
Wrong? In what way?
“Lysol maker warns against internal use of disinfectants after Trump comments”
You better get a check on your own TDS, Rickie
Few of us are qualified to question the advice from health experts that our Governor is acting.
We need to get people back to work sooner rather than later. Having said that, it is prudent to support our Governor's actions in the interim.
I agree 100%
Lots of gibberish and nonsense from the Flu Klux Klan...No the governor did not make some secret flight.....Yes Trump is a failure....yes going back out and ignoring stay at home will kill people...No these idiots don't care...
We're very fortunate to have a Governor who is so highly intelligent in the medical field and who cares about life more than wealth. He knows what he's talking about. We need to follow and appreciate his direction as we struggle through this pandemic.
Infections and deaths increase and the cult of Rump wants to reopen and cause even MORE exposure and sickness?
I knew they were bad but I never realized they are a death cult.
Cases go up as our Blackface Governor violates his own directive to stay at home by catching a private plane to fly to N.C. beach area for a vacation! What a hypocrite!!
Fake news.
Here’s the fact check...
“ RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam has not left the state of Virginia since issuing the executive order requiring Virginians to stay at home, according to his spokesperson.
Using our Trust Index, 10 News investigated and found no evidence the governor has left the state.“
And here’s the REAL NEWS....
“‘Doomed from the Start.’ Experts Say the Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Response Was Never Going to Work”
“Squandered time: How the Trump administration lost control of the coronavirus crisis”
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“Here Are 17 Ways the Trump Administration Bungled Its Coronavirus Response”
“Coronavirus response hurt by lack of funding for public health labs, CDC director tells Congress”
“How testing failures allowed coronavirus to sweep the U.S.
The Trump administration’s decision to forgo a World Health Organization test and create its own had fateful consequences, experts say.‘“.
Fake "news" from Howard. What a liar!
And I assumed he knew what he's talking about. But I stand by my comment: The Governor deserves a vacation and he will surely be careful to avoid crowds which is what he's asking us to do.
Gwenn , understand the weather is great in Hades . A perfect vacation spot for the Governor !
You did say "private plane," right? He's doing his job and he's doing it well He deserves a vacation and I expect it'll be low key with meals prepared in a rented oceanfront home and not out in restaurants.
We have idiots in charge. Y hey they didn’t pass the SOL’e
You tell ‘em, Mr. Mensa!
Jim, what's the Mensa rate of RVA? They do well on those Sols and have for many years. Wish for me to enlighten you with figures?
Hey VCU I just expose your lie. And now you are exposed for a total fabrication of truth
Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, reported an 11.9% return net of fees for its $1.84 billion endowment for the year ended June 30, said a spokesman.
Annualized investment returns were 3.81% for three years, 7.15% for five years and 4.1% for 10 years.
A university can only spend the interest generated by the endowment, not the principle; and if portions of the endowment are restricted due to the instructions of the donor(s) then that interest can only be spent according to the donor(s)' instructions. You can't spend the principal.
University Of Richmond better shut up when I find this out Search Results
Featured snippet from the web
Among top local schools, the University of Richmond's endowment surpassed the $2 billion mark during 2013, reaching $2.02 billion for the year, up from $1.86 billion, according to the report.
Awwwwwww poor VCU question you better tell the truth how much does VCU have in endowments? Hey VCU I am exposing you for hiding so much money .... ha ha ha if the RTD would do their job they would disclose
Why? How much money do they have in endowments? No bailout for VCU they need to tap into their endowments funs first.
Not to fear, Ralph Northam, State Nanny, will dismiss the numbers, saying something like: 'Those numbers don't tell the whole story. We are in the midst of a Public Health Crisis. We aren't there yet. It could be months -- years even -- before we gradually start to reopen things. Data and science. Science and data. Data and data. Yors truly, Ralph KKK Blackface Northam.'
56,735 have been tested out of a population of 8,536,000. If you have 9,000 positives out of 56,735, it's 15.86% of the tested population that are confirmed as covid-19. If you have 300 deaths, it's 0.52% of the tested population.
Contact tracing and testing those contacts, noting symptoms or lack thereof, gives a better idea of where we stand. Otherwise, extrapolating from the above numbers, 15% of the untested population would mean that 1,280,400 people have or will get it, and of those 6,358 will die. How many will actually show NO symptoms? According to the testing that was done of everyone on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt, 60% or 768,240. That means over 3/4 of a million people in Virginia will be walking around infecting other people without realizing it.
You could open everything up tomorrow but you'd be condemning them to go out of business because they won't get the customers if the risk of infection is as bad as I just stated.
If you have nothing constructive to add, LD, I suggest you confine the griping to your circle of like-minded jerks via text messaging.
So by keeping the business closed insures it will survive? What kind of logic is that. And if this testing is the Most important thing to opening up the economy, why the heck has the testing numbers gone down not up. The RTD even states that the private labs still have capacity for testing that is not being used. My 88 year old mother is about to blow a gasket and said she would rather die than stay in isolation.
And most of the 56,735 tested were tested because they were considered high risk, Not a random sample but a specific group thought to possibly be positive. So the 15% you mention is suspect.
Duh! If you do less testing you are going to have less positive cases. By VA's criteria- stop testing and you will have no new cases.. With limited targeted testing the numbers being put on the board are meaningless.
If you want more reliable numbers to work with you have to widen your sample population. Statistics 101.
If businesses are closed, people are unemployed. Econ 101.
"In March, John McDaniel called Ohio's shutdown order of non-essential businesses "madness." A few days ago he died.
Now, we don't know the circumstances of how Mr. McDaniel contracted the virus, nor do we know if he took unnecessary and foolish risks. But we do know what he thought of the measures put in place to keep him and the rest of the public as safe as possible. And we all know people who have similar opinions to those that McDaniel expressed on social media. If there's any good to come from his death, let it be that people take those measures more seriously. They're there for a reason."
https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/man-who-called-ohios-lockdown-order
Virginia has approximately 8,536,000 population in 2019. If we have 9000 tested positive that means 9000 divided by 8,536,000 = .00105 or 1/10th of one percent tested positive.
And, if we have had 300 deaths, that would be 300 divided by 8,536,000 = .0000351 or basically 3/1000th of a percent.
If there is a math wiz out there please correct me.
And your point is?
56,735 have been tested out of a population of 8,536,000. If you have 9000 positives out of 56,735, it's 15.86% of the tested population that are confirmed as covid-19. If you have 300 deaths, it's 0.52% of the tested population.
You're using the wrong metric. The answer is we still have to test a considerably larger number of people to really know what's going on in Virginia, because if 15% of the population has it or gets it. we're talking about 1,280,400 people, of which 6,358 more people are going to die.
Oh no, how is Gov. Blackface going to keep us confined if the numbers start dropping?
What on earth would we do, Carole, if we didn't have your cogent contributions to the discussion?
So our mortality rate is 3% - TEN times higher than the rest of the world - or is it just that our state government can't get its act together to test enough people to make the numbers accurate. A large majority of CV-19 "victims" are completely asymptomatic and if testing is not carried out properly, then we will never qualify to stop the asinine lockdown.
Or perhaps Mr. Northam wants it that way?
LOL! Your dunce in the White House is responsible for the lack of testing. Get your head out of your behind.
Really? The President is responsible for VA test numbers lagging behind other states? And he’s responsible because........??? Our local paper interviewed 5 VA labs with tests waiting to be used.....1000’s! That’s not including others not interviewed and others out of state. There WAS a shortage early on......let’s deal with the present. And I understand that you CAN’T get your head out. If you actually looked at facts instead of liberal rhetoric, you’d probably implode.
Post a link to your source, Ken. I'm not going to just take your word for it.
Testing is a state responsibility. Dunce.
Testing is a state responsibility, but testing supplies are a federal responsibility. You can't use what you don't have, Genius. The companies manufacturing these test supplies cannot meet the demand and the current occupant of the White House has not been applying the Defense Production Act to its greatest effectiveness.
Bingo! Another article has interviewed 5 labs here in VA that are no where near capacity in testing, but Governor Worthless is complaining that the Feds won’t give him tests. When asked by the media....”we’re working on it.” They can’t report the limited statistics that they do have in a timely manner, much less the numbers from the increased testing to come. The previous poster did some math with present figures. The only correct figure is the death statistic. The number of infected Virginians is seven times the confirmed figures according the governor’s own commissioned study by UVA, lowering the morbidity rate even lower and the recovery much higher. I gave our governor a pass for weeks in an effort to be supportive and non partisan in a crisis, but not recognizing the ineptitude of our state’s leadership is just putting your head in the sand, or, as in the case of liberals, elsewhere.
Did the article post how many asymptomatic people who wanted to be tested were turned away? I'd like to know that number.
NY Gov. Cuomo has stated that the manufacturers of the tests haven't ramped up production. He's got 500 labs to process and the money to purchase the kits but the supply isn't there.
Sounds to me like there is a President* who isn't using the DPA effectively.
cuomo said it was his responsibility. sounds like you like to cherry pick.
Cuomo said it was his responsibility to get the testing done and the President's* responsibility to get the manufacturers to ramp up production of the testing kits. You're the one cherry-picking, Ricky.
The one thing they know about infections is that they are being UNDERreported due to the short supply of test kits.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.