A Richmond Circuit Court judge on Thursday denied a bid from gun-rights activists to block Gov. Ralph Northam’s temporary gun ban for Capitol Square ahead of a rally there Monday.
“The governor is vested with the power to take ‘action from time to time as is necessary for the adequate promotion and coordination of state and local emergency services activities relating to the safety and welfare of the commonwealth,” Judge Joi J. Taylor wrote in her three-page ruling. “The plaintiffs in this case will not suffer an irreparable harm sufficient to justify the injunction.”
Northam said it was the right decision.
“I took this action to protect Virginians from credible threats of violence. These threats are real,” the governor said in a statement, pointing to FBI arrests in Maryland and Delaware of three men, alleged white nationalists or neo-Nazis, discussing plans to head to Richmond armed with guns.
The Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gun Owners of America, two groups opposing gun control legislation in Virginia, filed a lawsuit Thursday morning against Northam and Capitol Police Chief Steve Pike, whose agency would enforce the ban. The complaint includes three citizen plaintiffs who say they were planning to attend Monday’s rally with their firearms.
Taylor presided over an emergency hearing Thursday afternoon. She ruled just as court closed for a four-day weekend.
Late Thursday, the gun-rights groups filed an emergency appeal to the Virginia Supreme Court, arguing that "without relief from this court, petitioners and thousands of other rally participants will be irreparably denied their right to bear arms."
It would be unusual — though not out of the question — for the state Supreme Court to take up anything before Monday’s rally, according to Carl Tobias, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Richmond. State offices, including courts, will be closed Friday for Virginia’s Lee-Jackson Day and Monday for the holiday honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., which was one reason for the expedited hearing Thursday.
Northam issued the temporary ban on firearms and other weapons in advance of the rally organized by the VCDL to protest gun control legislation Democratic lawmakers are proposing. Organizers are expecting up to 50,000 people.
David G. Browne, an attorney who represented the gun-rights groups, said they were asking for a temporary injunction of only the portion of the executive order prohibiting firearms — not other weapons such as bats, sticks, etc.
Browne called the ban an “unconstitutional restraint” infringing on rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and the Virginia Constitution.
He argued that the fears of what could happen — “a repeat of Charlottesville,” where the Unite the Right rally in August 2017 turned deadly — “is pure speculation.” In Charlottesville, white nationalists clashed with counterprotesters. One woman was killed and more than 30 people were injured in a car attack.
“Excluding people with firearms [from the Capitol grounds] will only increase the risk of Charlottesville, because it will likely displace this large expected crowd on the streets,” Browne said in court. “They will be surrounding the grounds, rather than in it.”
Toby J. Heytens, Virginia’s solicitor general, said Northam was acting on “credible evidence,” which he offered to share with the court, but did not, that some among the expected crowd of tens of thousands are coming ready for “violence, rebellion and insurrection.”
Following the ruling, Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement: “To those who would come here intending to incite violence I simply say stay home. Don’t come to Virginia. Don’t come to Richmond.”
In an interview Wednesday, VCDL President Philip Van Cleave had said his group believes Northam doesn’t have the legal authority to levy the ban.
“The rally is going on no matter what,” Van Cleave said.
Senate Republican leaders on Wednesday expressed similar concerns about Northam’s authority to impose the gun ban and argued that his decision “may be serving to heighten rather than assuage tensions.”
On Thursday, they joined House GOP leaders in sending a letter to Northam requesting a private briefing on the threats to public safety that the governor cited to justify the ban.
“Considering the abridgment of the constitutional rights of Virginians your declaration has imposed, and because we have serious concerns about whether a governor has the authority to enact such restrictions, we believe it is imperative that leaders of the General Assembly — representing both majority and minority caucuses — are appropriately briefed as to the nature of these threats,” the letter reads.
House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, and other top Republicans signed the letter.
Odd... people tend to get shot when there are guns around. It doesn’t take a thug or a criminal.
“Child shot, injured in accidental shooting at Illinois gun range, police say”
“Two years ago today, a then-9-year-old girl accidentally shot an Uzi gun and killed instructor Charles Vacca at an Arizona gun range.”
“Man shoots himself dead at Pa. Game Commission gun range”
Please let’s de-escalate this. I have an idea let’s hold this in the future at either the Coliseum or the convention center where we have controlled access and have the law makers agree to be in attendance and let Americans exercise their views. We have a lot of passionate people and all we need is a few bad people to ruin it. Can we find a way to de-escalate. Just my thoughts
I agree with Ronny. The best and safest thing to do is to stay away from the Capital Square and surrounding area this coming Monday, January 20th.
I am definitely going to be there (as a private citizen and VCDL member). If the 'gun-free zone' order by the governor stands court muster - and it apparently will - then I would recommend that anybody else attending should leave their gat at home.
Being arrested for violating a gun-free zone law (as dumb as they usually are) will NOT make the pro-2nd Amendment folks look good. We in the VCDL have a very good rapport with the Capitol Police and we need to keep it that way too.
Jeff, I'm glad you and the VCDL have agreed to abide by the law.
I cannot speak for anyone but myself, but most VCDL members likely have the same view.
Does VanCleve do is gun-puppet show at the rally? I might turn out to see that.
Or will they not admit the gun-puppet. :(
Stay away everybody this is going to be a nightmare. All of this effort will do nothing to change the outcome. The best thing we can do is vote people out of office and undo the damage. People are going to come here and are going to start fights. Putting our amazing law enforcement at peril as well as innocent people who are going about their business.
And Ronny, I also applaud your post. The Evening national news lends further credence that Capitol Square should be avoided Monday.
It might be a big ado about nothing..........but potential trouble always exists.
Whoop! There it is! Judge says NO guns on Capitol Square Monday. Northam is right!
Or, in gun nut parlance “the Governor is creating felons”.
It is to laugh.
Huh??? 5,000 to 10,000 very pi**ed off white men with military style weapons... What could go wrong??? BTW, I'd bet that I could out-shoot at least 90% of these Rambo-want-a-be's... Bob (former NRA member and shoot club participant)... ~~~ Bob
What if some show up who don't happen to be white?
Oh... minority race folks are seldom the problem when gun nuts get their ire up.
Bob, you sir, are a boorish fellow. Nobody cares...
Ignore the demented old circus monkey. Still, he can be funny from time to time.
F-OFF, Jeff... Oh, and I bet that I can out-shoot you, too... There is no reason what's so ever that civilized people can't demand and implement sane gun control... ~~~ Bob
F -OFF, George... Bob
So how long did the Republicans hold at least one house of the General Assembly? Probably 17 years. So all Van Cleave ever had to do was show up with a few of his boys to wag their d's around for a day and go home. This time it's different because the Republicans aren't in charge and now the boys want to be more threatening.
Sorry, but the objective is NOT to be threatening. Every year (for at least ten years anyway) that I have been to Lobby Day, it has been one of the safest & enjoyable events - unless it was really, really cold outside - for all involved.
The VCDL folks are not the problem. Watch for "outside interlopers" who will be the ones trying to start trouble.
Well... if the VCDL did not want to be threatening why are they organizing bus loads of citizens across the state to produce overwhelming numbers on Capitol square, edging out all the other groups and organizations that also want the war of legislators. Why not just send a contingent from the organization and present a petition.
No.... they set the fire and now they are trying to tuck the matchbook into their back pocket.
We have always had VCDL buses for several years now. We just have a few more this year - thanks to our governor.
DDB: Maybe they want to exercise their first/second amendment rights against racist bigots like you!
Jeff, you're so utterly bright, we're going to put you in charge of crowd control. Counting on 'ya partner to keep everything real peaceful.
If they let just anybody carry how will they tell the white supremacists and anarchists from the garden variety gun nuts?
This is all on the VCDL for trying to turn a typical sleepy little rally into a mega-national event!
Well …. it looks like things are turning out just as the gun control freaks planned.
Can you imagine if Monday doesn't turn out like Charlottesville did, how disappointed they will be.
You gots to have a blood letting for the gun control folks to make any progress. Hallelujah, and period.
Well... it’s more like the safety conscious gun control proponents predicted. I, for one, will be very disappointed if Monday turns out like Charlottesville. But it will be gun nuts fault if it does.
Annnd touchè
Well, tough guy,,, Take your tough a** on down there and mix it up with ANTIFA with your fists... They won't have guns... BTW, they defended America against you FASCISTS with just their fists against y'all's guns... Hmmmmm??? ~~~ Bob
The Antifa commies usually use clubs & bear spray, but generally don't like to fight unless they outnumber their victims at least 5 to one.
But if they could put the Antifa scum in an arena with the Nazis, it would be worthy of pay-per-view. That would be like having the trash empty itself.
Anti-fascists are gun nuts go to deflection bogeyman. Not a hint of any Antifa resistance coming to Richmond. Just the white supremacist gun nuts.
I did not bring up Antifa. That was the circus monkey.
Antifa tend to prefer places with unarmed victims whom they outnumber 5 to 1. They likely won't show up on Monday.
But, Drake, wouldn't it be cool to have the Nazis & commies cancel out each other? That would do the human race a favor.
Commies, Jeff??? You worship a president who is in bed with Commie Putin... But feel free to keep guessing... Bob
Circus monkey??? That's funny coming from a FASCIST... ~~~ Bob
BH: Heard Tracey's staying home cause he's scared there will be shooting. Word has it when somebody says PUT UP YOUR DUKES, Tracey takes off running.
Right, Peters. And look who was trying to be violent before the FBI go them:
https://www.richmond.com/news/virginia/fbi-arrests-connected-to-white-supremacist-group-report-they-were/article_33449ddf-5eaf-5ec0-8b31-7e5fef4f05fa.html
Why are we going? We have no power —— the Democratic Party controls all 3 chambers. I suggest not to show up. All this is going to do is have these outsiders cause havoc and Mayhem. All of this is going to do nothing. We cannot do anything they have all the power ...... exactly will this do?
"They have all the power" = We are wimps without our guns... Uh huh??? Bob
“ FBI arrests 3 connected to white supremacist group. Report: They were headed to Richmond gun rally”
Looks like our beloved Governor Northam was right. There is a real threat situation that calls for a temporary gun ban.
Just imagine the outcrie for the Gov's scalp if some nutcase did pull out his gun and start shooting at people during the rally. His first duty is the protection of the safety of those in and around the capitol.
Absolutely!
Making it a "gun free zone" and putting up a sign should make everyone totally safe.........NOT!
That plus Capitol Police and State Police.... as safe as any large gathering where most of the attendees are disarmed gun nuts.
Your concerns are pretty valid since the opponents of the gun nuts are all getting their way in the legislature and are happy and content. Who are you feeling threatened by?
Ken, you are correct. No matter who controls state government, this was just too dangerous. One nut starts shooting, 49,999 follow suit, in self defense, of course. (I assume all 50,000 are packing heat). And afterward the same people would say: “Why didn’t the governor..., and president sue. ”
Yes, the Gov. is making the right move, staying well ahead of things. I'd say Monday will not be a good day to visit historic Richmond.
If anybody should know a white supremacist, it would be Gov. Blackface himself.
😉
I support the rally. IF Northam does have the legal authority to issue the order he did, I support that as well because I believe there is a very good chance some idiot will take their protest too far and the leaders of the rally just don't want to accept that possibility. Just today the FBI arrested 3 persons connected to a white supremacist group headed to Richmond.
Or course, the natural instinct of the leftist media will be to insinuate that any 2and Amendment supporter must be a neo-Nazi or white supremacist.
Tell that to the black and Hispanic VCDL members. 🤨
Nope! Despite your fantasies the media reports things pretty factually on the news.... if you see a statement in the MSM (other than on FAUX News) please share it with us.
I cut my cable years ago, so I don't want Fox (or any other corporate media channel).
Yeah.... why follow comparatively liberal Faux News when you’ve got the breitfarts of the world to feed you misinformation. Not to mention VCDL.org to rouse your rabble.
Check this out, Jeff. Not saying these creeps are 2A supporters, but this should give everyone pause:
https://www.richmond.com/news/virginia/fbi-arrests-connected-to-white-supremacist-group-report-they-were/article_33449ddf-5eaf-5ec0-8b31-7e5fef4f05fa.html
This came from the FBI, Jeff.
I am sure that the FBI is doing a lot behind the scenes - but, of course, it is best that they keep that information confidential.
Yeah... innuendo aside... so far the only ones coming to Richmond are white supremacists. Welcomed with open arms in solidarity with the gun nuts.
“We are not confident Governor Northam is adhering to the limitations placed on the governor’s authority under the Code of Virginia,”........Yep, governor Blackface has lied to Virginians so many times, that his credibility is gone, and his authority should be questioned, especially with his well documented contempt for the citizens he was elected to serve.
I guess you’ll try to say this is a lie, too.
Sorry, Fake News Fred. YOU’RE the liar.
“ FBI arrests 3 connected to white supremacist group. Report: They were headed to Richmond gun rally”
Isn't Fred a Trump fan? Who lies more than the traitor in the WH?
But I imagine you believe everything the President says, except maybe the 15,000 or so lies in his first three years (talk about great credibility)...how does that compare to this Governor, and for that matter probably all of the politicians who ever served in Virginia for the last 400 years!
Northam gets about as sleazy as I've seen going after his enemies. VCDL lobby day has been an event specifically to lobby legislators and have a peaceful rally since 2002. Northam is making stuff up to shut this down.
Remember, Northam ran an ad claiming anyone who supported Gellispie was a racist when it turned out that he was the guy in blackface. Democrat sleaze.
I guess the governor made this up, too.
“FBI arrests 3 connected to white supremacist group. Report: They were headed to Richmond gun rally”
I’m glad to see Rump’s FBI on the job.
Even people who hate guns & would never own one should know how to make one "safe" if they happen to find one somewhere.
Geeze... That's what the NRA ****USED*** to be all about... You know, gun SAFETY... These days the NRA doesn't give a flyin' *** about anything but SELLING MORE GUNS... And to anyone regardless of what they plan to do with that gun??? Go figure that you think like them, Jeff... ~~~ Bob
Absolute BS
Yeah... Jeff makes the best arguments for gun control. If people are just finding unsafe guns lying around there is a definite gun control problem.
Ever hear of Eddie Eagle? That program has definitely saved little kids from accidentally being hurt when they have found one inadvertently.
Apparently Eddie Eagle has limited range. Or maybe he doesn’t talk to toddlers.
“ A toddler found a handgun and fatally shot himself. His case is one of at least 73 accidental child deaths involving a gun in 2018”
I wondered if the demented old circus monkey would chime in. Yep - and wrong as usual. The NRA doesn't exist for the purpose of selling guns and they'd likely not be very good at it if they tried. If anything, they are a fundraising arm of the Republican Party.
They still do a lot more for gun safety that Gov. Coonman ever did, though.
Nah... the NRA is in the business of PROMOTING the gun lifestyle for the gun companies. They are not sales... they are PR.
But they might need to be cut loose. Their balance sheet isn’t looking too good.
“A Titanic Battle Over Gun Safety Is Coming, and the NRA Has Never Been in Worse Shape
Infighting, extravagant spending, and bitter lawsuits: Everything you need to know about the NRA’s meltdown.”
I guess we’re already seeing this in VA.
JK: You're not very effective if you have to use all this ugliness to try to make a point.
Apparently, a good many gun owners don't. Each year several hundred people are killed or seriously injured by gun accidents. There's a reason why the range officer always says "locked" before "loaded."
All the more reason for practicing safe handling techniques!
Better not to be on a gun range... or have a gun for that matter... especially with a child.
Odd... people tend to get shot when there are guns around. It doesn’t take a thug or a criminal.
“Child shot, injured in accidental shooting at Illinois gun range, police say”
“ Two years ago today, a then-9-year-old girl accidentally shot an Uzi gun and killed instructor Charles Vacca at an Arizona gun range.”
“ Man shoots himself dead at Pa. Game Commission gun range”
The NRA teaches safe gun-handling techniques which has reduced the number of accidental gun deaths.
JK: How about keeping your guns safely stored so they can't be stolen and used to kill somebody. You guns rights folks always talk about responsible ownership yet you fight to keep from registering those guns. A real man doesn't need a gun to win an argument.
So the FBI arrests 3 white supremacists planning to shoot the place up on Monday, but "gun enthusiasts" object when preventive efforts are ordered by the governor. Remember Charlottesville?
You have them pegged, Sheila... There is no logic in their thinking but they have all joined a CULT and the 1st thing to go when you join a CULT is your FREEDOM to think for yourself... ~~~ Bob
Sherry & Bob- If the Charlottesville City Council had not illegally pursued the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue o crowd would have gathered. The march was peaceful until the ANTIFA got involved and began the violence! ANTIFA and the lack of coordination from the Virginia State Police caused the terrible actions of a few idiots!
The white supremacists did not NEED to invade Charlottesville... nobody, pardon the expression, put a gun to their head.
Your logic is the same as saying “if I didn’t have those diamonds in my safe I would never have got robbed”
And, ironically, the legislature is likely to give. Charlottesville full control over it’s statue. All that white supremacist angst and innocent death over nothing.
Well.... the FBI got three white supremacists coming to pile on in Richmond Monday and they sure WEREN’T antifascists.
Hey, Bob, there is no CULT, it is called the second amendment, and you should at least educate yourself on it, before making such horribly uninformed comments.
The only cult seems to be the leftist tyrants -- those who despise liberty, freedom and the Bill of Rights.
Haha..... tired old accusations that nobody but the fascists believe. zzzzzzz
3 in another state? Migosh. Has he checked the upper peninsula of Michigan, Alaska, North Dakota? There may be 5 more planning to come into the state.
Charlottesville? Riot caused by incompetent City and State response.
Maybe governor Sleaze should declare a complete state of emergency and ban all travel into the state between Friday and Tuesday. 800 state troopers on the border. Call out the guard. There might be a whole dozen people planning to enter the state with evil intent. Can't be too safe.
Can we put the wall along the Poromac? LOL!
* Potomac
I vote to put it right along south side.
HE didn’t do anything. These guys were scooped up by Rump’s own FBI.
Thanks, Rump, for supporting Governor Northam’s gun ban! Once again gun law supporters are right and gun nuts proved wrong.
Sheila, the Charlottesville riots were a direct result of the City council demanding that the Police NOT properly execute crowd control, thus allowing the lawful demonstrators to be attacked by Antifa thugs and Black Lives Matter thugs. In addition, our Gov. Terry McAuliffe, had instructed the State Police to stand down and NOT do their usual good job of crowd control, thus allowing the unlawful protesters to attack the lawful protesters, it was our DEMOCRAT politicians that caused that riot to happen, and they KNEW what they were doing would create a riot, just disgusting. As far as the FBI arrests, if those people REALLY were coming to cause trouble, good, but right now there is NO EVIDENCE that is the fact of the issue, and it certainly doesn't give Governor Blackface the ability to put his jack booted foot on the throats of law abiding gun owners, as he has now.
Sheila, the Charlottesville riots were a direct result of people from all aims the country coming and trying to interfere with VA politics.
Now Gov. Northam is learning from C’ville and calling out the State Police to society their job of crowd control. And to ensure State Police safety he’s also banning guns so the police don’t get shot.
Sheila, wouldn’t you agree people who make outrageous claims like the Governor his putting his jack booted foot on the throats I’d law abiding citizens because he asks them to leave their guns at home for 1/5 of 1 day the worst? They are definitely inflammatory and pet of the problem not the solution, wouldn’t you say?
I also think it’s ironic that now this legislature will give Charlottesville the power to do whatever it wants with the statues it paid for and erected in the first place.
The Governor is doing the right thing, no doubt about it.
“ VCDL President Philip Van Cleave told the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Wednesday that the group believes Northam doesn't have the legal authority to levy the ban.”
Isn’t VanCleve the guy Borat convinced to encourage kindergarteners to play with guns?
I think I remover the little ditty that Borat had VanCleve caper to....
“Shoot for the head, shoulders, not the toes
Not the toes, not the toes”!
How can any organization maintain credibly after their president subjected himself to such a PR nightmare. (not to mention such an all around despicable performance)
https://youtu.be/cM-Sqzwo4Lo
But I gotta’ admit... the doggy on the muzzle of the gun WAS cute. I can see how it would make playing with guns very appealing to 5-year-olds. Deplorable.
I never took my son to the range until he was 10 -- and some folks think I waited too long. Nevertheless, he is now 21 lives on his own and has a healthy respect for firearms & handles them safely at the range.
Unfortunately you are not every kid’s parent
“A toddler found a handgun and fatally shot himself. His case is one of at least 73 accidental child deaths involving a gun in 2018“
No doubt you drive the speed limit... but you surely see the need for common sense traffic control laws.
I often drive above the speed limit - but never recklessly. I also maintain my vehicles meticulously, exercise proper lane discipline and ALWAYS use my directional signals. Common sense is not very common among most drivers, though.
So regulation is a-okay!
p.s. allowing children to handle deadly weapons is another thing we should fix. I’m sure after shooting you broke out the bourbon 🥃 to teach the kid how to drink responsibly, too.
Bourbon and guns are both wonderful......but they certainly are not to be mixed together!
My son is over 21, so he can imbibe......but not at the range.
😆
Well if you started him at 10 I’m sure he can imbibe well by now. But so much for responsible parenting.
"Isn’t VanCleve the guy Borat convinced to encourage kindergarteners to play with guns?".......Drake ,were you stupid enough to believe that staged little skit, yea, you were. drake just can't tell what is real and what is done in jest, a typically uninformed Liberal.
Denial is not just a river in Egypt, Fake News Fred. Check out the link.
