Henrico County public health officials have confirmed a second death from COVID-19 in the county outside of nursing facilities where the coronavirus outbreak has been most severe.
Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Henrico Health District, said Thursday that a woman in her 50s had died of the disease in the past day. "She had a lot of underlying health conditions," he said.
Earlier this week, Avula reported that a man in his 90s had succumbed to the disease, the first COVID-19 facility in Henrico outside of nursing facilities, where 36 people have died from the disease since the outbreak began in mid-March.
Chesterfield County
A second resident of an assisted living facility in Chesterfield County has died after being confirmed with COVID-19, as the virus has spread to a dozen residents there.
Spring Arbor of Salisbury, a senior living community in Midlothian, confirmed the death late Wednesday but said, "it hasn't been determined if COVID-19 was the direct cause."
Richard Williams, senior vice president of the facility, confirmed on Thursday that both residents who died were among 12 who had been confirmed with the disease caused by the coronavirus.
"These residents are currently being treated and are expected to recover," Williams said in a statement issued Wednesday night. "It is always hard to lose a member of our Spring Arbor family and we continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety, security and well being of our residents."
The Chesterfield Health District said it is investigating the two deaths to determine if they were caused by COVID-19.
The first resident died last week, but Chesterfield Health District Director Alexander Samuel said then he was unaware of a COVID-19 death at the Spring Arbor facility.
Williams said there were "various underlying issues" in the first death.
