The House of Delegates and the state Senate have voted to back Gov. Ralph Northam's proposed delay in the state's minimum wage increase until May 2021.
Northam proposed to push back the increase from $7.25 per hour to $9.50 per hour by four months because of the economic impact from COVID-19.
The measure would gradually increase Virginia's minimum wage to $12 per hour in 2023.
In the Senate, meeting at the Science Museum of Virginia, Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, voted against the proposed change. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax broke the 20-20 tie in favor of the governor's recommendation.
The House voted 49-45 to back the governor's proposed delay.
Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton who introduced the legislation, said that even with a delay, the bill would guarantee wage increases for the state's lowest-paid workers, many of whom, she said, are on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight.
The increase would go on, she said, "while still allowing for businesses to get back on their feet."
One Democrat, Del. Lee Carter of Manassas, decried Northam amendment as an impossible choice for Democrats who want to see minimum wage increases. If they rejected the delay, many feared Northam would veto the increase altogether.
"I'm willing to condemn our governor for making us make that choice," Carter said.
Faced with the same reality, Republicans overwhelmingly rejected the delay.
Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, said a four-month delay is insufficient for struggling businesses, calling it "paltry and insulting."
In the Senate, Howell was the lone Democrat to vote against the delay, saying minimum wage workers need the raise sooner rather than later.
“The very people who are keeping us going are at the bottom of the income chain,” she said.
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, called the minimum wage increase “untimely” and unsuccessfully advocated for rejecting the delay in hopes that Northam would, in turn, veto the bill.
“Voting no on this amendment keeps this issue alive and…gives the governor one more chance to do what’s right,” said Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham.
(Earlier updates are below.)
House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn's effort to let delegates vote remotely during the veto session did not reach the required two-thirds vote as lawmakers reconvened Wednesday outside the state Capitol.
That means delegates are convening under a tent to vote on Gov. Ralph Northam's proposed amendments to legislation during the annual veto session. Protesters calling on Northam to reopen the government are driving around Capitol Square and honking horns.
“The health and safety of all 100 House Members, staff, their families and the public at-large is one of my top priorities as Speaker," Filler-Corn said in a statement.
"The House had an opportunity to lead by example in public health by, at the guidance of health experts, limiting our large physical gathering and allowing our body to do its business remotely.
"While I am disappointed the minority party blocked the House from taking this public safety and health precaution, I am confident we will soon make this important change to allow for remote participation in the future."
House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, raised concerns about potential technical difficulties if legislators were to vote from their homes or other locations. He noted that the House got off to a delayed start Wednesday because of technical glitches.
The state Senate, meeting at the Science Museum of Virginia, got an earlier start than the House Wednesday.
The Senate agreed to the governor’s amendments to legislation that would legalize casino gambling in five Virginia cities, including one that would dedicate the state’s share of gaming revenues to school repair, modernization and construction. Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth sponsored Senate Bill 39.
The Senate approved the amendments by a 30-9 vote without debate.
The House of Delegates also approved Northam’s casino amendments on a 66-29 vote.
Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, who sponsored House Bill 4, said the provision for dedicating state gaming revenues to the school fund “is fairly general…but we can flesh it out in the years to come.”
The Senate overwhelmingly rejected Northam's proposal to block the approval of health plans for associations based on specific industries, such as real estate. The chamber voted 35-4 to reject the governor's amendment to re-enact the measure again next year before it becomes law.
The Senate also accepted amendments Northam proposed to legislation allowing driver privilege cards for people in the country illegally. The changes make the cards look more like a regular driver’s license.
