The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 48,532 — an increase of 676 from the 47,856 reported Thursday.

While total cases continue to increase, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard show the seven-day average for confirmed and probable cases dropped in late May. 

cases June 5

A screenshot from the Virginia Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard taken June 5 shows the seven-day moving average of confirmed and probable cases (yellow line) dropping in late May.

Also, the percentage of positive results from COVID-19 testing is down. The seven-day average for percent of positive test results was at 10.1% as of Tuesday, which is the most recent figure provided by VDH. That's down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.

percent positivity June 3

A screenshot from the Virginia Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard taken June 5 shows the increase in testing (dark blue bars) as well as the decrease in percent positivity (yellow line) that started in mid-April.

The 48,532 cases reported Friday include 46,281 confirmed cases and 2,251 probable cases. Also, there are 1,453 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,350 confirmed and 103 probable. That's an increase of 8 from the 1,445 reported Thursday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

VDH data shows most cases (79.9%) are occurring in adults between the ages of 20 and 69. The majority of deaths (76.7%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.

Virginia COVID-19 cases by age

Age Total Cases % of Total Cases
0-9 1413 2.9
10-19 2734 5.7
20-29 7674 16
30-39 8989 18.7
40-49 8952 18.6
50-59 7700 16
60-69 5100 10.6
70-79 2632 5.5
80+ 2851 5.9

Virginia COVID-19 deaths by age group

Age Total Deaths % of Total Deaths
0-9 0 0
10-19 0 0
20-29 3 0.2
30-39 11 0.8
40-49 34 2.3
50-59 83 5.7
60-69 207 14.3
70-79 357 24.6
80+ 757 52.1

In the Richmond area, there are 5,609 cases: 1,983 in Henrico County, 1,761 in Chesterfield County, 1,527 in Richmond and 338 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 220 deaths attributed to the virus: 134 in Henrico, 37 in Chesterfield, 25 in Richmond and 24 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 11,904 and 410 deaths.

VDH said there are 389 outbreaks in the state, 222 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 821 of the state's deaths attributed to the virus.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

 

