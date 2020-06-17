Six Monument Avenue residents who sued Gov. Ralph Northam this week to block the chief executive's attempt to remove the Robert E. Lee statue have voluntarily withdrawn their lawsuit in federal court.
The lawsuit was filed Monday in Richmond Circuit Court but Attorney General Mark Herring moved it to federal court. The residents, only one of whom, Helen Marie Taylor, was named, argued that removing the Lee statue and others along Monument Avenue, which members of the Richmond City Council say they plan to take down, would hurt property values and endanger tax benefits for living within a historic district.
Patrick McSweeney, the plaintiffs' lawyer in the case, confirmed in a brief interview Wednesday that the federal lawsuit has been withdrawn. He declined to say if they will pursue the lawsuit elsewhere.
The notice of voluntary dismissal did not include a reason for why the lawsuit was withdrawn.
In the lawsuit's initial filing in Richmond court, the residents asked to have their case consolidated with one that already resulted in a 10-day injunction blocking the state's planned removal of the Lee statue.
A hearing in that lawsuit is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.
(End of update. This will be updated.)
***
Virginia's Department of General Services is installing concrete barriers around the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in preparation for the statue's removal.
The agency said in a news release Wednesday morning that it's still working on the plan for the statue's removal, which Gov. Ralph Northam ordered June 4. Whether or not Northam has the authority to take down the monuments is the subject of three lawsuits.
DGS said it will continue to work on its removal plan "while we await the outcome of litigation."
"DGS appreciates Virginians’ patience as we work to carry out the Governor’s direction to remove the statue," the agency said in the news release.
A 10-day injunction granted by a Richmond judge barring the Lee statue's removal lifts Thursday. Even before the injunction was given, a date hadn't been set for the statue's removal. Northam directed DGS to take it down "as soon as possible."
DGS said the barriers are temporary and "are intended to protect the safety of everyone speaking out to make their voices heard, as well as the structure itself."
The statue and the area around it has become the epicenter of the city's activism since the killing of Minnesota man George Floyd late last month, prompting nationwide calls to end police brutality and racial injustice.
Graffiti has been spray-painted on nearly every inch of the statue's 40-foot pedestal. While protesters have torn down three Confederate statues and one of Christopher Columbus themselves, the Lee statue is the tallest and heaviest (roughly 12 tons) in the city.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
Graffiti is now a part of the history of these statues
Here is the $64,000 question? Why did neither Northan and / or Stoney order and place these concrete barriers around the Lee and other statues at the very beginning of this civil unrest / protest. Now Northan can see fix to place these barriers. Both Northern and Stoney need to be removed from office. They both are beyond despicable and have repeatedly proven they are not fit to hold office and uphold their oaths of office to the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia and the City of Richmond.
The concrete barriers are being placed in preparation for the statue's removal.
Seems to me their oath of office has nothing to do with your "feelings".
Nor do the courts. Its going to be tied up for a looooooong time. Those folks on Monument are well connected and have plenty of cash money!
You’re right, Ronald! Barriers (or some protection) should have been an immediate action. You know, when a criminal activity pattern is seen, real “leaders” get out in front of “the pattern”. Police protection of public property (the monuments) should have been
the first move...unless Stoney and Northam conspired to NOT enforce law and order. To your other point...I wish recall actions could begin now for both of the worst “leaders” I’ve ever seen.
This is public land owned by the taxpayers and taxpayers are permitted to be there.... unless it is a dangerous construction zone.
No justification to preventing taxpayers from using an open public thoroughfare
EXACTLY! Which is why the "peaceful protesters" that blocked Monument Ave forcing the police to drive around them only to be blocked again intentionally were at fault not the police.
Did not know you could drive across the grass drake. Please enlighten us!
Leaving the vile and insulting graffiti in place on the statues is part of the "systemic racism" that is being perpetrated against Richmond's white population ... a twisting of the knife in an open wound. So much for calming the waters and restoring harmony. Stoney and Northam are at war with a huge segment of Virginia's population.
Northam was elected by a majority of Virginia's population. This is their will he's exercising.
White people cannot be victims of racism because white people have institutional control. Racism punches down.
Usual garbage from Justin.
Don't blame the messenger. Mattingly's story is accurate.
When are they going to clean all the offensive graffiti that's desecrating this beautiful monument, and all the other damage to the many others.
A great question, Bob! The graffiti is awful; and a lot of it is just vile and “X-rated”. To allow that garbage to stay is malfeasance at best, and a crime at worst...as Stoney and Northam fail a number of their civic (required) duties. Charges should be considered for both of them for a criminal non-enforcement of legal statutes conspiracy.
It's very colorful.
Dont you just love the courts!
