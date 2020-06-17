Six Monument Avenue residents who sued Gov. Ralph Northam this week to block the chief executive's attempt to remove the Robert E. Lee statue have voluntarily withdrawn their lawsuit in federal court.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Richmond Circuit Court but Attorney General Mark Herring moved it to federal court. The residents, only one of whom, Helen Marie Taylor, was named, argued that removing the Lee statue and others along Monument Avenue, which members of the Richmond City Council say they plan to take down, would hurt property values and endanger tax benefits for living within a historic district.

Patrick McSweeney, the plaintiffs' lawyer in the case, confirmed in a brief interview Wednesday that the federal lawsuit has been withdrawn. He declined to say if they will pursue the lawsuit elsewhere.

The notice of voluntary dismissal did not include a reason for why the lawsuit was withdrawn.

In the lawsuit's initial filing in Richmond court, the residents asked to have their case consolidated with one that already resulted in a 10-day injunction blocking the state's planned removal of the Lee statue.

A hearing in that lawsuit is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.

Virginia's Department of General Services is installing concrete barriers around the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in preparation for the statue's removal.

The agency said in a news release Wednesday morning that it's still working on the plan for the statue's removal, which Gov. Ralph Northam ordered June 4. Whether or not Northam has the authority to take down the monuments is the subject of three lawsuits.

DGS said it will continue to work on its removal plan "while we await the outcome of litigation."

"DGS appreciates Virginians’ patience as we work to carry out the Governor’s direction to remove the statue," the agency said in the news release.

A 10-day injunction granted by a Richmond judge barring the Lee statue's removal lifts Thursday. Even before the injunction was given, a date hadn't been set for the statue's removal. Northam directed DGS to take it down "as soon as possible."

DGS said the barriers are temporary and "are intended to protect the safety of everyone speaking out to make their voices heard, as well as the structure itself."

The statue and the area around it has become the epicenter of the city's activism since the killing of Minnesota man George Floyd late last month, prompting nationwide calls to end police brutality and racial injustice.

Graffiti has been spray-painted on nearly every inch of the statue's 40-foot pedestal. While protesters have torn down three Confederate statues and one of Christopher Columbus themselves, the Lee statue is the tallest and heaviest (roughly 12 tons) in the city.

