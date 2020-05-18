More than 4,000 people have been hospitalized by COVID-19 in Virginia and discharged.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which represents 27 health systems and 110 hospitals, reported Monday that 4,107 people who tested positive for the virus and hospitalized have been discharged. A total of 1,502 people remain hospitalized, according to VHHA.
Of the 1,502 people hospitalized, 361 are in the intensive care unit and 194 are currently on a ventilator, the association reported.
Roughly 80% of hospitals' ventilators remain unused, according to VHHA, with 629 of 2,933 in use.
The hospitals have 4,389 beds available.
- Justin Mattingly
Virginia reports 752 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 more deaths
The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the state has 31,140 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 752 over the 30,388 reported Sunday.
The 31,140 cases include 29,591 confirmed cases and 1,549 probable cases. Also, there are 1,014 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 980 confirmed and 34 probable. That's an increase of 5 from the 1,009 reported Sunday.
In April, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 3,278 cases: 1,272 in Henrico County; 1,002 in Chesterfield County, 779 in Richmond and 225 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 179 deaths attributed to the virus: 113 in Henrico, 29 in Chesterfield, 18 in Richmond and 19 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 7,843 and 284 deaths.
There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don't have cases.
VDH said there are 306 outbreaks in the state, 182 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 595 of the state's 1,014 deaths attributed to the virus.
VDH data broke down statewide cases by age group:
- 0-9; 680 cases; 2.2%
- 10-19; 1,368 cases; 4.4%
- 20-29; 4,535 cases; 14.6%
- 30-39; 5,322 cases; 18.2%
- 40-49; 5,768 cases; 18.6%
- 50-59; 5,241 cases; 16.9%
- 60-69; 3,622 cases; 11.7%
- 70-79; 1,939 cases; 6.3%
- 80+; 2,200 cases; 7.1%
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
- Paul Whelan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Wow, President Lysol sure missed the ball on this. Just like the many, many other times he passed misinformation.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
“Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”
— Feb. 10 (campaign rally)
“We're very close to a vaccine.”
— Feb. 25 (news conference)
Well, what else would you expect from a pathological liar?
“ Fact Checker Analysis
President Trump made 18,000 false or misleading claims in 1,170 days”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.