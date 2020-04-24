coronavirus

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday there are 11,169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state – an increase of 542 from the 10,627 reported Thursday.

Also, there are 407 confirmed deaths reported by the VDH, which is an increase of 37 from the 370 reported the previous day.

The VDH said 69,015 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 1,837 have been hospitalized, including 8 probable cases.

This week, the VDH started reporting probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths from the virus. As of Friday, there are 425 probable cases and 3 probable deaths. Those figures bring overall cases and deaths in the state to 11,594 and 410 respectively.

Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

According to VDH data, there are 1,519 cases total in the Richmond area: 729 in Henrico County, 423 in Chesterfield County, 267 in Richmond and 100 in Hanover County.

Also, the Richmond area has 124 COVID-19 deaths: 86 in Henrico, 17 in Chesterfield, 14 in Richmond and 7 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 2,534. Fairfax County has 85 deaths.

There are cases in 128 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 5 localities - Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County and Martinsville - don't have cases.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

(This is breaking news. This story and related graphics will be updated.)

NEWS FROM FRIDAY

Gov. Ralph Northam gestures while answering a question during a recent briefing inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond.

Northam extends ban on elective surgeries for another week

Gov. Ralph Northam has extended Virginia's ban on elective surgeries, defying a call from more than 100 hospitals in the state that say they can treat coronavirus-infected patients and others.

Northam announced Thursday that the ban, which was set to expire Friday, will now run until May 1. The governor and State Health Commissioner Norm Oliver will continue to evaluate, “in conjunction with hospitals and other medical facilities,” how to ease the restrictions, Northam’s office said.

“My top priority is protecting public health, and that includes ensuring that our frontline medical staff have the equipment they need to stay safe as they treat Virginians who are sick,” Northam said in a statement. “We have increased our supply of PPE, but before we allow elective surgeries to resume, we must first be assured that the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who are fighting this virus or conducting emergency surgeries have the necessary supplies."

He added: “We are working with medical facilities on plans to ensure that we can resume elective surgeries safely and responsibly.”

Northam also announced Thursday that he’s extended the closure of the Department of Motor Vehicles offices by two weeks until May 11.

Earlier Thursday, Sean Connaughton, the CEO of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, wrote to Northam, urging the chief executive to let the ban lapse. The association represents 27 health systems in the state and 110 hospitals.

“Treating COVID-19 patients in this response is a top priority for Virginia’s hospitals. As this crisis has evolved, we have a gained a better understanding of our capacity to meet the needs of COVID-19 patients,” Connaughton wrote. “We believe we have the capacity to treat these patients now and as the disease progresses, while at the same time safely providing care for Virginians in need of non-urgent, but medically necessary care unrelated to COVID-19.”

On March 25, Northam and Oliver directed all hospitals in Virginia to stop performing elective surgeries and procedures in an effort to conserve personal protective equipment. The order doesn’t apply to procedures where the delay “would result in the patient's condition worsening” nor does it impact abortions, among other things.

The public health emergency order was set to expire Friday.

According to the hospital association’s COVID-19 data tracker, there are 1,379 patients hospitalized across the state who have either tested positive for the virus or are awaiting test results. More patients have been hospitalized and discharged (1,567) than are currently hospitalized.

Hospitals have 5,327 beds available, according to the dashboard, with 635 of the 2,899 ventilators on hand (22%) in use. Three hospitals have reported having trouble obtaining or replenishing PPE in the next 72 hours.

Connaughton estimated in his letter to Northam that 60,000 people in the state have had non-emergency inpatient and outpatient medical procedures canceled over the past month and 15,000 procedures will be canceled every week going forward.

“While the crisis is far from over and COVID-19 will continue to be the primary focus of our hospitals and health care providers for the foreseeable future, we are mindful of the tens of thousands of Virginians who have deferred care for chronic conditions and other non-urgent medical needs,” Connaughton said.

He added that the association is concerned that “continuing to delay their care while we have available capacity to address and/or stabilize their conditions will have long-term negative impacts on health across the Commonwealth.”

A spokesman for the association said at least 17 other states have allowed similar orders to expire.

Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said the governor’s decision to extend the ban was done to “ensure we are proceeding responsibly and in a manner that conserves critical PPE.”

“He will continue to work closely with hospitals and other medical facilities on our coordinated, proactive approach to this crisis,” Yarmosky said.

- Justin Mattingly

Stoney urges Richmonders with coronavirus symptoms to get tested: 'I'm begging you'

Free COVID-19 testing will take place next week in three Richmond public housing communities.

Richmond officials said the Hillside Court, Gilpin Court and Creighton Court neighborhoods would have on-site testing, with exact dates and times pending because of the weather forecast. Officials urged residents to seek out a test if they are displaying symptoms of the virus like a cough, shortness of breath or fever.

Mayor Levar Stoney pleaded with residents to ignore suggestions on social media or elsewhere that testing was unnecessary or harmful. Stoney said longstanding suspicion and mistrust of medical care could cause some residents to avoid testing, particularly in African-American communities that are at increased risk of getting infected or suffering serious complications from the virus.

“I’m begging you,” Stoney said. “It’s the only way we get a good handle on where the disease is.”

Six weeks after the public health crisis prompted a local emergency in Richmond, data shows the virus has disproportionally affected the city’s black residents.

African-Americans account for just under half of the Richmond’s population, but 60% of the positive cases and 12 of the 13 deaths the city has registered as of Thursday, according to figures the Virginia Department of Health is tracking.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts began offering the free testing this week in black and Latino neighborhoods with a high concentration of uninsured people. Officials said a lack of access to testing was the impetus for the initiative.

The first two free testing events were held earlier this week at apartment complexes in Glen Allen and South Richmond. Turnout was lower than hoped for, with about 90 people receiving testing at the two events combined, said Danny Avula, director of the Richmond City and Henrico Health Districts. One hundred to 150 tests are available at each event.

Next week, Avula said, “We are hoping to see higher turnouts.”

- Mark Robinson

20200410_MET_PARKS_JM02

Chimborazo Park was the place to take in the breeze in Richmond on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Richmond closing Chimborazo Park to cars and Manchester climbing wall

Richmond’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities is imposing new restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department announced Thursday it was prohibiting cars from entering Chimborazo Park in Church Hill effective immediately, according to a release. The park, located at 3215 E. Broad St., is the largest in the city’s East End.

Citing the need for social distancing, the department has closed dog parks, athletic fields and courts, shelters, community centers and canceled programming since last month. It has limited vehicular access to other sites, including Byrd Park and Ancarrow’s Landing, on the weekends.

Starting next Monday, the Manchester Climbing Wall will be closed until further notice, as well.

- Mark Robinson

Confirmed COVID-19 cases jump by 675 in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday there are 10,627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state – an increase of 675 from the 9,952 reported Tuesday.

Also, there are 370 confirmed deaths reported by the VDH, which is an increase of 23 from the 347 reported the previous day.

The VDH said 64,518 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 1,753 have been hospitalized, including 10 probable cases.

This week, the VDH started reporting probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths from the virus. As of Thursday, there are 371 probable cases and 2 probable deaths. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

There are 1,478 cases in the Richmond area: 718 in Henrico County, 402 in Chesterfield County, 259 in Richmond and 99 in Hanover County.

Also, the Richmond area has 110 COVID-19 deaths: 83 in Henrico, 13 in Richmond, 7 in Chesterfield and 7 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most confirmed cases with 2,362. Fairfax County has 76 deaths.

There are confirmed cases in 128 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 5 localities - Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County and Martinsville - don't have confirmed cases.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

