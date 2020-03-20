Virginia health officials will soon issue new guidance making it easier for nursing home residents to be tested for COVID-19.

State health commissioner Norman Oliver said that patients with symptoms that align with COVID-19, and meet other risk factors, might be eligible for the test without undergoing testing for other respiratory illnesses.

“It's very clear that our most vulnerable population is the elderly, particularly elderly people who live in nursing homes and other long term care facilities, assisted living facilities and so on,” Oliver said during a briefing with reporters. “We've always had, as part of our testing criteria, allowing for increased testing in those facilities, but we're thinking about changing it so that it's even less restrictive.”

Oliver said that a slate of tests for respiratory illnesses can take up to a week to be completed. For ill, elderly patients in a long-term care facility, that might be too long to wait, Oliver said.

The new guidance is bolstered by a slight increase in the state’s testing capacity. As of midday Friday, Virginia had the capacity to perform roughly 1,000 COVID-19 tests — higher capacity than the state has had in past weeks.

When testing might become widely available remains unclear. Right now, only people who have known contact with a positive case and showing symptoms are eligible to be tested, along with those in high-risk groups, like the elderly.

"While we have more than 1,000 tests, we don't have enough to do mass testing," Oliver said.

Virginia has two known cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes or assisted-living facilities. 

• A man in his mid-80s who lives at the Westminster Canterbury retirement community in the Richmond area tested positive Tuesday.

• A man at an assisted living and memory care facility in Fairfax County, tested positive and has been in isolation Saturday.

Dr. Danny Avula, the public health director for Richmond and Henrico, gave a coronavirus briefing at the Richmond City Health District Clinic at 1 p.m. on Friday.

6 in Richmond, 7 in Henrico test positive for COVID-19

Six people in the city of Richmond and seven in Henrico County have tested positive for COVID-19, a local health official said Friday.

These numbers differ from figures posted on the Virginia Department of Health website at noon on Friday. VDH's numbers indicate five cases in Richmond and three in Henrico.

On Thursday, state health officials said there's a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers and figures on the VDH site might not be the same as numbers reported by individual localities or local health districts. The state has a 5 p.m. cutoff for tabulating daily numbers, so the numbers reported on the website each day are 19 hours old.

 

114 people in Virginia test positive for COVID-19

Virginia health officials are reporting 114 positive cases of COVID-19, with 35 tests pending at the state lab, and more from private labs.

That's an increase of 20 positive cases since Thursday. Officials also said southwest Virginia has its first case. The Roanoke Times reported Thursday that a woman in her 80s from Botetourt County had tested positive.

Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said the state's testing capacity is at more than 1,000 tests as of midday Friday. The figure represents the number of tests the state lab can conduct given a shortage of testing supplies.

Gov. Ralph Northam thanked individuals and businesses complying with the statewide call for "social distancing."

Still, he said the state was ready to enforce noncompliance.

"We’re hearing reports of some businesses being noncompliant. Our localities have the authority to enforce the 10-person limit at restaurants, theaters and fitness centers. I fully expect them to use it when needed," Northam said.

"But, many people, many businesses are doing the right thing, and for that, we thank them."

According to data posted to the Virginia Department of Health website, 2,325 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 20 people have been hospitalized.

There have been two deaths attributed to the virus.

On Thursday, state health officials said there's a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers and might not be the same as numbers reported by individual localities or local health districts. Below is the breakdown of cases across the state according to the VDH website:

19 - James City County

17 - Arlington County

16 - Fairfax County

12 - Prince William County

9 - Loudoun County

5 - Chesterfield County

5 - Richmond

4 - Virginia Beach

4 - Williamsburg

3 - Alexandria

3 - Henrico County

3 - York County

2 - Stafford County

1 - Accomack County

1 - Charles City County

1 - Charlottesville

1 - Gloucester County

1 - Goochland County

1 - Hanover County

1 - Harrisonburg

1 - Newport News

1 - Norfolk

1 - Portsmouth

1 - Prince Edward County

1 - Spotsylvania County

Betsy Holzworth, a registered nurse with Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, collected samples for the coronavirus test Monday at a drive-thru site in York County, which had one confirmed case. Neighboring James City County has 10 cases.

Sentara Healthcare adding two drive-through screening sites

Sentara Healthcare is expanding its drive-through screening program. 

Sentara, the largest hospital system in Virginia, announced Friday that it is opening two additional drive-through screening and testing sites. One will be at Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton and the other at Military Circle in Norfolk. The sites will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. 

The hospital system now has four testing sites after it reopened sites at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center on Thursday.

Sentara asks that only people who have met all of the following criteria come out for testing:

- If you have two of the three symptoms: fever of 100.4 or higher, cough and shortness of breath.

- And if you have been in contact with a COVID-19 positive person or have traveled to a place with an outbreak.

- And if you are over the age of 60 or have underlying health conditions.

Anyone who does not meet the criteria but feels ill should stay home for 14 days, the press release said, unless in need of urgent medical attention.

Virginia officials asking law enforcement to avoid arrests when possible

Virginia state officials are asking law enforcement agencies to avoid arrests when possible, amid calls from civil rights groups about jail conditions amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran said his agency was encouraging law enforcement officers to use summons instead of arrests when possible.

The administration of Gov. Ralph Northam is also asking magistrates and judges to consider alternatives to incarceration. It is also asking judges and prosecutors to consider modifying sentences for low-level offenders in favor of avenues like electronic monitoring.

“This is an encouragement. Obviously, public safety weighs on all of these decisions,” Moran said, adding that he hopes the effect will be to further protect the state’s incarcerated population and staff from COVID-19.

“We really would like to emphasize and encourage our entire criminal justice system to take this virus as seriously as all of us are doing.”

The state will also suspend enforcement of motor vehicle inspections by 60 days.

The announcement comes after the Virginia ACLU and others called on the state to release some inmates out of concern for their well-being amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moran said Wednesday that the state had suspended visitation and transfers for incarcerated individuals, and had made it easier for lawyers to have no-contact consultations.

Also announced Thursday, Virginia is eliminating co-pays for all services covered under Medicaid, extending prescription refills to 90 days and expanding the services that be conducted through video.

The state’s Medicaid program is taking advantage of flexibility from the federal government due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

10-year-old in Gloucester tests positive

The Virginia Department of Health said Thursday that a 10-year-old resident of Gloucester County has tested positive for COVID-19. 

This is the first case of the coronavirus in the Three Rivers District, which includes 10 counties in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula regions — Essex, Gloucester, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, Northumberland, King and Queen, King William, Richmond and Westmoreland counties. 

The health department said community spread is being investigated. 

“Given the nature of the current outbreak, discovering COVID-19 in our community does not come as a surprise and we expect to see more cases in the coming weeks” said Dr. Richard Williams, director of the Three Rivers Health District. “The Public Health Department is in close communication with the family and health professionals involved, and is conducting a thorough investigation of potential exposures.”

The child is home recovering with family.

This case was not listed among the 94 cases reported by the VDH at noon on Thursday.

94 coronavirus cases in Virginia; 1,923 people tested

The Virginia Department of Health reported on their website Thursday that 94 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 17 from the 77 reported at noon on Wednesday.

A total of 1,923 people have been tested for the virus, VDH said, adding that 19 people have been hospitalized.

State epidemiologist Lillian Peake said that the state's testing capacity has now grown to 1,000 tests, even as it remains unclear how many tests private labs are conducting.

There have been two deaths attributed to the virus in Virginia.

This is the breakdown of cases according to the VDH website:

17 - Arlington County

16 - Fairfax County

14 - James City County

6 - Chesterfield County

5 - Loudoun County

4 - Alexandria

4 - Prince William County

4 - Virginia Beach

3 - Richmond

3 - Henrico County

2 - Stafford County

1 - Spotsylvania County

1 - Prince Edward County

1 - Goochland County

1 - Hanover County

1 - Harrisonburg

1 - York County

1 - Williamsburg

1 - Charlottesville

1 - Charles City County

A meeting about the coronavirus outbreak was held inside a task force command center at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

A coronavirus command center in Richmond

Representatives from police, fire and ambulance agencies in the Richmond area are meeting under one roof to coordinate their efforts and to support the Virginia Department of Health. The Central Virginia All Hazards Incident Management team has established a task force command center at the Greater Richmond Convention Center to advise agencies and to prepare for the “what ifs” of the coronavirus.

“It is a wide group of individuals,” said Robert Marland, a lieutenant for the Richmond Police. “We do this separate from our regular jobs.”

Richmond police, fire and ambulance agencies, along with their colleagues in Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover, are participating.

When the VDH offered a drive-through testing center in eastern Henrico on Wednesday, the Henrico police were there for traffic control, and the Henrico Sheriff’s Office maintained security.

Another pop-up testing site will be offered Friday, though the location was not announced Thursday morning, and the task force is preparing for the next round of testing. The command center helps its organizations determine the manpower they need, how to respond to calls, how officers need to protect themselves and how to deal with the public.

If you have symptoms related to COVID-19, you can call the VDH’s hotline at (804) 205-3501.

The command center also gives police and first responders the chance to talk about what’s next – how the coronavirus will affect the community in the future and what challenges it will present.

“Everybody’s planning,” Marland said. “All constituents are planning for events or possibilities. You’ve got to. You can’t just sit back and not do it.”

Sentara reopens two drive-through testing locations

Sentara will reopen two of its drive-through COVID-19 screening and testing sites starting Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The hospital system originally opened three screening sites in Williamsburg, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake on Monday and screened a total of 1,760 people and tested 786 before closing on Wednesday due to a shortage of testing supplies.

The hospital system has received additional testing kits and will re-open the testing sites at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center. The Chesapeake site will not reopen.

The drive-through sites will open on a day-to-day basis as testing supplies allow.

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax recognizes a member to speak during the floor session of the Virginia Senate in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

Fairfax calls for 'bolder and swifter actions'

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is asking for “bolder and swifter actions” to address the COVID-19 epidemic, in a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam Thursday.

Fairfax joined at least three other lawmakers in calling for a special session to tackle legislation related to COVID-19. Among his proposals, Fairfax is asking for the state to delay all tax payments for 120 days, and to increase unemployment benefits.

Download PDF Letter to the governor

Fairfax is also asking Northam to use his authority to mandate the closure of all bars, restaurants, gyms and theaters at least through April 15, with exceptions for carry-out and delivery.

“I have personally heard from many Virginians, including small business owners, employees, healthcare workers, families and community leaders across the Commonwealth pleading that we implement much bolder and swifter measures to … combat this unprecedented health and, consequently, economic threat,” Fairfax’s letter reads.

Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said in a statement: "The Governor found out about this letter through the press. This is a fluid and quickly changing situation, and he is in constant communication with public health experts. He will continue to make decisions in the best interest of Virginians."

In December, Fairfax announced he would run for governor in 2021, joining a handful of Democrats who have hinted at a run. Virginia’s governors can only serve one term consecutively, meaning Northam is ineligible for reelection.

Fairfax, who was twice accused of sexual assault in February of 2019, has rejected calls for his resignation, arguing that the accusations are false and meant to damage his political career.

In his Thursday letter, he also asked Northam to also mandate all schools closed through the end of the academic year, while making sure “no student is penalized.”

Lawmakers are scheduled to reconvene for one day on April 22, when they can accept or override Northam’s vetoes on legislation passed during the 2020 regular session.

Fairfax is asking for a special session in the weeks before the April reconvening.

