Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday rejected a call by the Republican General Assembly leadership for a moratorium on the early releases of prison inmates with violent records.
The state Republican leaders made their plea for the moratorium Tuesday morning in response to the pending parole release of Vincent Martin, who murdered a Richmond police officer in 1979.
"Yesterday’s announcement by Secretary [Brian] Moran that the early release of Vincent Martin has been delayed for 30 days was welcome news. In our view, the murderer of Richmond police officer Michael Connors should complete the life sentence he received upon conviction," says a statement from House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah; Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City; and others.
"It is time for Governor Northam to demonstrate support for the victims, and the families of victims, of violent crimes," they added. "The governor should immediately impose a moratorium on the early release of those convicted of violent felonies."
Alena Yarmosky, a spokeswoman for Northam, wrote in an email Tuesday afternoon that "Governor Northam rejects this proposal. Based on our current laws, parole provides a very limited number of individuals — who have rehabilitated themselves and demonstrated that their release is compatible with public safety — the opportunity for a second chance."
"The Governor and his administration have worked tirelessly to create a fairer and more equitable criminal justice system, and safe parole is an important part of that work," she added.
Martin's parole was unrelated to an expedited effort in recent weeks by the parole board to release offenders in light of COVID-19, the board’s former chair said before leaving that position.
Advocates have pressed for months for the release of as many prison and jail inmates as was safely possible as the pandemic made its way being bars. As of Monday, 719 state prison inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and five have died, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
The scheduled parole of Martin, convicted and sentenced to life for the 1979 murder of Connors, ran into a buzz saw of opposition from law enforcement organizations and others and was put on hold Monday until the Office of the State Inspector General can investigate how the Virginia Parole Board reached its decision.
In a statement last month before she left to assume a juvenile and domestic relations court judgeship, Adrianne Bennett, the former parole board chair, said that "Martin has demonstrated himself to be a trusted leader, peacemaker, mediator and mentor in the correctional community."
"The decision to release Martin was not taken lightly. After much deliberation and for foregoing reasons, the Parole Board, by a super majority of four votes, granted parole to Vincent Martin," wrote Bennett.
Tonya Chapman, the former Portsmouth police chief who began work as the board’s chair on April 16 after parole was granted Martin, said in a statement Monday that she believes it would be prudent to delay Martin’s release "for a period not to exceed 30 days, pending the conclusion of this investigation."
In another controversial recent parole board decision, Debra Scribner, 66, was granted geriatric conditional release on March 31. She, along with her daughter and grandson, was convicted of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the killing of a man who was shot to death and his body dropped down a well in Halifax County in 2011.
Halifax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tracy Q. Martin alleged that the board ignored the law in granting parole to Scribner, complaining that her office and Wynn’s surviving brother, Kevin Wynn, should have been notified ahead of time by the parole board and were not.
Parole ended in Virginia for crimes that happened on or after Jan. 1, 1995. Just roughly 1,900 inmates remain eligible. Geriatric conditional release is also handled by the parole board.
The GOP legislators wrote Tuesday that Moran on Monday "correctly observed that a 'cloud' had formed over the Parole Board’s decision to release Mr. Martin. Regardless of the findings of the Inspector General’s investigation, that cloud will remain if Mr. Martin is freed within the next 30 days. Releasing an individual who was sentenced to life imprisonment for brutally murdering an on-duty police officer is an outrageous act and an affront to justice."
"The revelations by the Associated Press that the Parole Board has 'released dozens of violent offenders, including killers, rapists and kidnappers' over the last several weeks are shocking. It is unconscionable that victims’ families have not received proper notification, as required by law, of these disgraceful decisions," said the legislators' statement.
Parole boards, through this administration and several prior ones, have long cautioned that virtually all remaining parole-eligible offenders have serious criminal backgrounds. As of April 30, more than 95% of parole-eligible offenders were serving sentences for violent crimes, said the board.
Claire Guthrie Gastañaga, executive director of the ACLU of Virginia, wrote in an email that "facts, individual circumstances and objective assessments of dangerousness should guide parole decisions, not ideology or emotionally appealing 'tough on crime' rhetoric. Each person's eligibility for parole should be judged individually and objectively with the primary focus being public safety."
Gastañaga cited part of the state code that states: "No person shall be released on parole by the board until a thorough investigation has been made into the prisoner's history, physical and mental condition and character and his conduct, employment and attitude while in prison. The board shall also determine that his release on parole will not be incompatible with the interests of society or of the prisoner."
"Input from victims of crime is welcomed, as it should be, but no one factor is or should be determinative of the decision whether a person should be paroled," Gastañaga said.
In a separate early release program created in light of the pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam proposed, and the Democrat-controlled House and Senate approved, a budget amendment allowing the Virginia Department of Corrections to release some offenders with a year or less left to serve.
Thus far, 261 have been approved for release by the department, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.
The department will not release the names of the inmates being released under that effort. Those release decisions are based in part on their criminal records and whether they have a suitable place to go.
1. Even conservatives now see that the "Law & Order" laws pushed and signed into law in the 80's are Draconian... 2. Our criminal justice system is racist and centered around REVENGE, not correction... 3. Every last person involved in this push to parole were up for parole anyway... 4. Most of these people have spent decades behind bars... 5. Virginia leads the nation in low recidivism... ~~~ This is a no brainer all the way around... ~~~ Bob
Yeah, this guy needed to be released.....
From an airplane.
At around 15,000 feet.
Without a parachute.
When will this newspaper stop supporting activities like this perpetrated by people like Ralph Northam?
What the Republicans are suggesting is calling an ARBITRARY end to the release of inmates because they feel that enough is enough. Do they always make gut level decisions and ignore that they have brains? Is that the way they make investment and business decisions, or any other decisions like how to vote on a particular piece of legislation? God forbid.
What the Board is actually doing is a case-by-case deliberative review to determine which inmates who are currently serving for felony convictions meet the criteria for release under this special COVID-19 situation. A 20 year sentence, for example, is not and should not be allowed to be a death sentence.
The man KILLED a police officer. He also shot three men at point blank range 4 years earlier. I am not a proponent of the death penalty but if anyone deserved it he certainly did. THIS CASE was the straw.
Melissa, it appears you care more for these murdering animals than the victims. 20 years is not a death sentence for most. I don't understand your rambling about the Republicans but they are correct in trying to put a stop to putting these cop killers back on the street. Remember in the Martin case the 1st jury recommended the Death Penalty but the second jury must have consisted of some liberals like yourself and only gave him life in prison. This Parole Board has released more inmates on parole in the months of this virus than ever before, don't tell me they are doing a thorough investigation! They have already violated the code of Virginia by not giving the victims and other parties proper notice of 45 days to present their case. The board also is violating the code by not diligently locating the victims. Sorry, one letter doesn't qualify. In some of these cases, the notice letter was sent to the wrong address which hadn't changed since the crime. Why aren't the Parole Officers not investigating these releases? Because the Blackface administration wants these inmates paroled ASAP to lessen the chance of the virus spreading, this is the biggest reason the Parole Board are not doing their jobs at the cost of safety to the public.
Notice. Just like “The BOURG” from Star Trek Captain Picard the Democratic Party is them one mindless blog all controlled by the Central Party...... notice not o e single Democratic Party person or leader is joining the powerless Republicans? They know if they join the Republicans their money is gone......
The Democratic Party does not care. Republicans because you nominate people who are not electable—- and choose to destroy people like myself who should vote you —- you choose time destroy me and I get back at you all and vote for the party who is now in charge. ... you republicans have no power you have lost all 3 government ..... and you will not win against. You don’t listen to us and now we have to live under the Blue wave
