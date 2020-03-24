Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that he expects the state to be actively grappling with COVID-19 for at least the next few months, pushing back on comments by President Donald Trump about reopening the country by Easter, April 12.

“While it would be nice to say that this will be behind us in two weeks, that's really not what the data tells us,” Northam said Tuesday afternoon in a briefing with reporters. “The data tells us that this will be with us for at least two to three months and perhaps even longer.”

Trump said Tuesday that his administration is exploring ways to get some workers back to their jobs by adjusting the nationwide guidelines that have led some businesses to close or cut back on employees.

“I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter,” Trump said during a Fox News virtual town hall.

Trump’s statements come as health officials in Virginia and elsewhere warn that social distancing is the only way to stem the spread of the virus.

Nationwide, people have been asked to avoid congregating in groups of more than 10, and to stay at least 6 feet from others. Virginia followed that guidance by implementing a ban on gatherings of 10 or more, and by limiting the number of patrons at non-essential businesses to 10.

Northam said it's important that the public not receive “mixed messages” from public officials.

“It's fair to say that we all want our lives to return to normal as fast as possible, but I think we have to use science, we have to use data,” Northam said, adding that the state is looking at other countries and states to understand the spread of COVID-19.

“The world has no doubt changed. This will be our new normal for a while. I've said months, not weeks.”

- Mel Leonor

VCU Health researchers begin testing of potential COVID-19 treatment

VCU Health announced Tuesday that its researchers are participating in two global clinical trials to test a potential treatment for moderate and severe COVID-19, the respiratory disease that results from the novel coronavirus.

Researchers with the university received approval from the National Institutes of Health to enroll patients in clinical trials testing an antiviral drug called remdesivir, which was previously tested on people with Ebola and showed promise in animal trials for Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which are caused by other coronaviruses, according to the NIH.

VCU is one of a handful of institutions in the U.S. to make these clinical trials available for patients, according to a press release from the university.

“We feel it is extremely important that drugs to be used for this potentially life-threatening disease be tested rigorously so we have good evidence of their efficacy as well as their safety,” said Dr. Arun Sanyal, who is a liver specialist and gastroenterologist at VCU Health and is leading the clinical trials.

The drug, which mimics the appearance of part of the virus and infiltrates the enzyme that viruses use to replicate, is designed to slow the infection of healthy cells in the body, according to the press release.

Patients enrolled in the clinical trial will receive the drug through IV in five- or 10-day regiments and doctors will follow up 28 days later to measure impact. Some patients will be given a placebo, but neither the patients nor the researchers will know who is receiving the placebo and who is receiving the drug.

“These clinical trials and the ongoing research of nationally prominent universities like VCU will quickly advance how health care teams treat COVID-19 around the world,” said VCU President Michael Rao, in the press release. “We are proud of our research and health care teams, who are working hard to save lives and find solutions for patients with COVID-19.”

Physicians who have patients that meet the criteria of testing positive for the novel coronavirus and a fever of 98.96 degrees Fahrenheit can fill out this form (https://redcap.vcu.edu/surveys/?s=EP3CRXLJDN) to refer patients to be transferred to VCU for participation in the trial.

- Bridget Balch

Liquor lines the shelves at the Willow Lawn ABC store Wednesday, January 2, 2019.

Virginia ABC stores to cut operating hours

Virginia ABC stores will open late and close early for a deep cleaning in response to the spread of coronavirus.

The state-owned liquor monopoly said Tuesday that it will reduce operating hours at 364 stores, in addition to the 24 stores on the Peninsula that are operating under limited hours because of the COVID-19 virus in six localities. Currently, state ABC stores operate from 10 a.m. to as late as 10 p.m., but they will begin operating from noon to 7 p.m. seven days a week, beginning on Friday.

“It enables us to staff stores adequately,” said Travis Hill, CEO of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, in an interview on Tuesday. “It also allows us to take precautions about cleaning and disinfecting stores.”

ABC reduced operating hours last Friday at 24 state stores in Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, and the counties of James City and York because of a virus hotspot in the region.

In a statement on Tuesday, ABC said the reduced operating hours would give the authority more time to restock shelves, more flexibility in staffing and the opportunity to “thoroughly disinfect store surfaces to protect employees and customers.”

“Given the expanding nature of the coronavirus to other areas of the commonwealth, after consulting with the Virginia Department of Health, we believe these adjustments to our business practices will reinforce measures already in place to keep everyone safe and mitigate the impact of this virus on our employees and customers,” Hill said in the announcement.

ABC said the public also can avoid close contact with others and limit time in stores by ordering online at www.abc.virginia.gov.

The authority closed one Richmond store last Thursday after the roommate of an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The store, at 1217 W. Broad Street, is expected to remain closed for two weeks to allow “a thorough deep cleaning and sanitization,” ABC said.

The employee and roommate remain home under quarantine, said ABC, which asked other employees at the store to self-quarantine for two weeks.

“To date, no ABC employees have tested positive for COVID-19,” ABC said Tuesday.

- Michael Martz

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, at podium, center, adresses a news conference on Brown's Island in Richmond, VA Tuesday, March 24, 2020 where he told the public the importance of social distancing in public. Looking on are Richmond Police Chief William Smith, left, and Richmond Director of Parks and Recreation Chris Frelke, secnod from left.

Richmond may shut down parks if residents don't social distance

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney may shut down parks and public spaces citywide if residents don’t comply with a state ban on gatherings of more than 10 people during the coronavirus crisis, he said Tuesday.

The COVID-19 virus will spread if residents do not abide by public health guidance calling for social distancing during the pandemic, Stoney said. That means people must avoid gathering in large groups on the banks of the James River or playing team sports this spring, he said.

“If folks are at Texas Beach with a bunch of PBRs, then obviously we’re going to provide some guidance that they should disperse,” Stoney said, referencing a popular river hangout spot. “That’s going to be happening throughout the city.”

Police will warn violators initially, said Police Chief Will Smith, but they could issue summons for violating Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order establishing the ban.

Officials said they did not want to resort to park or river access closures, but would take the step if large groups continued to congregate.

“We’re not seeking to be punitive,” Stoney said. “We’re seeking to protect the lives of all Richmonders, and every resident has a role to play.”

- Mark Robinson

YMCA emergency childcare expands to counties

With Virginia’s schools now closed for the rest of the school year, the YMCA of Greater Richmond is expanding its emergency childcare program to include four additional locations: Shady Grove, Tuckahoe, Midlothian and Chester.

The centers will open Monday, March 30, and operate 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for children in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Those centers join the Downtown YMCA location, which opened Monday.

The program has also expanded eligibility to include the children all essential personnel. For information on qualification, visit ymcarichmond.org/camp-hope/.

“These are unprecedented times unlike any we have been through, and we are honored to be able to serve in this capacity during this time of need,” said YMCA of Greater Richmond CEO Tim Joyce.

- Holly Prestidge

290 cases of coronavirus in 42 Virginia cities, counties

The Virginia Department of Health reported on its website Tuesday that 290 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 36 cases from the 254 reported at noon on Monday.

The VDH also said that 4470 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 45 people have been hospitalized.

There have been seven coronavirus deaths in the state.

Five deaths have been reported in the Peninsula Health District, which serves Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County and York County. One death was reported by the Fairfax County Health Department. The most recent death was reported in the Virginia Beach Health District.

There are coronavirus cases in 42 Virginia cities and counties.

On Thursday, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers, and figures on the VDH website might not be the same as numbers reported by individual localities or local health districts. The state has a 5 p.m. cutoff for tabulating daily numbers, so the numbers reported on the website each day are 19 hours old.

This is the breakdown of cases across the state according to the VDH website:

46 - Fairfax County

37 - James City County

36 - Arlington County

23 - Prince William County

18 - Loudoun County

17 - Virginia Beach

14 - Henrico County

11 - Richmond

10 - Chesterfield County

8 - Alexandria

6 - Stafford County

6 - York County

5 - Charlottesville

5 - Norfolk

5 - Williamsburg

3 - Goochland County

3 - Newport News

3 - Portsmouth

3 - Rockingham County

2 - Albemarle County

2 - Culpeper County

2 - Gloucester County

2 - Isle of Wight County

2 - Lee County

2 - Louisa County

2 - Mecklenburg County

2 - Spotsylvania County

1 - Accomack County

1 - Amherst County

1 - Bedford County

1 - Botetourt

1 - Charles City County

1 - Chesapeake

1 - Danville

1 - Fluvanna County

1 - Franklin County

1 - Halifax

1 - Hanover County

1 - Harrisonburg

1 - Prince Edward County

1 - Rockbridge County

1 - Suffolk

- Paul Whelan

Third coronavirus case in Goochland

The Chickahominy Health District confirmed a third positive COVID-19 case in Goochland County on Tuesday. 

The patient is a male in his 60s, who is following his doctor’s instructions and self-isolating at home. 

The previously confirmed cases in Goochland are a man in his 60s, who likely acquired the virus from close contact with a confirmed case while traveling outside Virginia, and a woman in her 50s, whose case is likely connected to a known positive case in central Virginia.

“As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our community and throughout Virginia, it becomes even more critical that people follow public health recommendations on social distancing and good hygiene,” said Chickahominy Health District Director, Dr. Thomas Franck. “Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies in lessening the impact of an epidemic such as COVID-19.” 

- The Goochland Gazette

NEWS FROM MONDAY

7th person in Virginia dies from COVID-19

A seventh person has died from the coronavirus in Virginia.

A Virginia Beach man in his 70s died Monday from acute respiratory failure after testing positive for COVID-19, one of 18 cases in the state's largest city. The man had underlying health conditions, according to a news release from the state health department.

The man is the first COVID-19-related death reported by the Virginia Beach Health Department, which is conducting a "contact investigation" and is trying to identify the source of transmission.

“It is a sad day in our city after learning a Virginia Beach resident has died of the virus. Our hearts go out to his family and friends,” said Virginia Beach Health Director Dr. Demetria Lindsay. “Elderly individuals and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, including death. These at-risk individuals are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing, and stay at home as much as possible.”

Lindsay said that several recent cases in Virginia Beach "may represent the first indications of potential community transmission, the extent of which, would be determined by the outcome of the investigation."

“We must take action now," Lindsay said. "The choices of each of us affects our community. Public health practices by everyone are critical to slow and blunt the spread of COVID-19."

VIRGINIA SCHOOLS

Va. Gov. Ralph Northam speaks a press conference in Richmond, Va. on Monday, March 23, 2020. The governor said Monday he is closing Virginia schools for the rest of the school year. (Dean Hoffmeyer/ Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Virginia issues 'aggressive' COVID-19 rules for businesses

Virginia will order closed all businesses that center around recreation and entertainment, like movie theaters and bowling alleys, while allowing other businesses to remain open under some restrictions.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that all businesses deemed non-essential by the state would be allowed to remain open as long as they follow sanitation guidelines and keep the number of patrons in their business under 10.

Essential businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, medical facilities, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, as well as transportation hubs like airports, bus depots, and others.

The order is less strict than that announced Monday by officials in Maryland, where all non-essential businesses were ordered closed. Nevertheless, it represents the most stringent guidance from Virginia officials in the state’s fight to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

LIST of essential and non-essential businesses

Northam described the state’s approach as “very aggressive” and said he would continue to look at the data and reevaluate the state’s restrictions. Monday’s order will remain in place for at least 30 days.

At the same time, Northam said "social distancing is the only path forward," and acknowledged the impact of restrictions on Virginia businesses.

"We have an economic crisis, but the sooner that we can get this health crisis under control, the sooner our economy will recover,” Northam said.

READ EXECUTIVE ORDER 53: Temporary restrictions for Virginia businesses

Restaurants, while considered essential, will be allowed to stay open only for carry-out and delivery, per the order. Included in that category are breweries and bars.

Northam also addressed gatherings at state and local parks, which swelled during a spell of warmer weather last week.

Northam said parks will remain open, but he urged the public to maintain social distancing guidelines, which call for gatherings of fewer than 10 people in a concentrated area. He said local law enforcement officials were encouraged to issue reminders wherever gatherings grew past the limit.

“We're not out there to penalize people. We certainly are not out there to put people in jails,” Northam said. “But, we are working with our localities, and for example, if a person from the sheriff's department sees a congregation on the beach of 10 or more, they will be reminded that is not accepted.”

House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said in a statement the administration should carry on with "their efforts to carefully balance the need to protect Virginians' health as well as their livelihoods."

- Mel Leonor

Northam orders Virginia schools closed for rest of the school year

Virginia schools will be closed for the rest of the year, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered Monday.

Northam’s order applies to all K-12 schools in the state, both public and private, and comes as the coronavirus continues to spread in Virginia. Richmond-area school districts had already announced that schools would be closed until at least April 13.

Virginia joins Kansas in announcing that schools will be closed for the rest of the year. All but four states - Idaho, Nebraska, Iowa and Maine - are under mandated school closures, according to Education Week.

"As disruptive as this will be for students, families and staff, I believe it's the right decision given the healthcare crisis we're facing," Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said. "I applaud the Governor for taking this bold step now."

Northam announced March 13 that schools across the state, serving roughly 1.5 million students, would close from March 16 through at least March 27, a step the governor hoped would help mitigate the spread of the virus, which has killed six people in the state.

Virginia also joined other states in asking the U.S. Department of Education to waive mandatory testing requirements, something normally done in the spring. U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said Friday that the agency would accept applications for waivers, something Virginia is preparing.

The state should know if Standards of Learning tests are canceled for the year by mid-April.

Northam also said non-essential businesses can stay open -- ABC stores included -- but they must have 10 or fewer people, not including staff. Restaurants can open for takeout or delivery only.

"Gatherings of more than 10 are banned," Northam said. "We do not make these decisions lightly."

Essential businesses should adhere to "social distancing," Northam said. He defined essential businesses as grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and others.

Recreation businesses, such as bowling alleys, theaters, etc., are ordered closed. 

- Justin Mattingly

Richmond police officer tests positive for COVID-19

A Richmond police officer is the first known case of a city employee testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the city on Monday.

The officer, a woman in her 40s, is now at home in isolation and in stable condition, the statement said.

She had traveled to New York before the onset of her illness, according to the city, and a colleague who had been in close contact with the officer is also self-quarantined.

The police department and city’s health district are investigating if she had any potential close contact with residents during the performance of her duties.

“My first concern is for her and her family and the extended family of her co-workers,” said Police Chief William Smith. “We have taken precautions to limit exposure to our staff and to the community we serve. It is extremely important that we all continue to do our part in controlling the spread of the virus through the recommended protocols.”

- Ali Rockett

