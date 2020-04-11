20200331_MET_NORTHAM_DH0101

Trailed by security and staff, Va. Gov. Ralph Northam walks in to a press conference in Richmond, Va. on March 30.

 DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH

Virginia localities will have the power to take down Confederate monuments under legislation Gov. Ralph Northam signed Saturday.

Northam signed legislation from Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, and Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond to let localities remove, relocate or add context to Confederate monuments - authority sought by Richmond elected officials, among others.

The bills initially differed in the process a local governing body would have to follow in order to alter a monument, with the Senate-backed bill requiring a vote by a supermajority in order to act, among other things.

The measures Northam signed do not require a supermajority, but allow a locality to hold a nonbinding referendum on what to do with its monuments.

Northam also signed bills to create a commission to recommend a replacement for the Robert E. Lee statue in the U.S. Capitol.

“These monuments tell a particular version of history that doesn’t include everyone,” Northam said. “In Virginia, that version of history has been given prominence and authority for far too long.”

Virginia’s 110 Confederate monuments, many erected decades after the Civil War, are the second-most of any state, trailing only Georgia’s 114, according to a 2019 study by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The five on Richmond’s Monument Avenue — raised between 1890 and 1929 — have been some of the most controversial in the state. Four of the five are on city property, while a statue honoring Lee is on state property and would not be subject to local control.

The Richmond City Council voted earlier this year to ask the state for authority to decide the fate of its Confederate iconography. In 2018, a commission appointed by Mayor Levar Stoney recommended removal of the statue honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis and adding signs to the other statues.

In addition to the monument bills, Northam signed a McQuinn-carried bill to establish an 11-member commission to study slavery in Virginia and subsequent racial and economic discrimination.

“Today marks an important step towards a more equitable and welcoming commonwealth,” McQuinn said in a statement. “Virginia’s history is difficult and complex, and it is important that we tell the full and true story of our past 400 years. These new laws will make our commonwealth better, and I am grateful for the governor’s leadership in signing them into law.”

LGBTQ protections

Virginia will become the first Southern state with comprehensive protections for the LGBTQ community.

Gov. Ralph Northam on Saturday signed the Virginia Values Act, legislation that protects lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning people from discrimination in housing, employment and public spaces.

“This legislation sends a strong, clear message — Virginia is a place where all people are welcome to live, work, visit, and raise a family,” Northam said in a statement. “We are building an inclusive commonwealth where there is opportunity for everyone, and everyone is treated fairly."

He added: "No longer will LGBTQ Virginians have to fear being fired, evicted, or denied service in public places because of who they are.”

The law takes effect July 1.

Senate Bill 868 from Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, also establishes new protections to state residents based on their race, religion and national origin, among other things. Ebbin became Virginia’s first openly gay legislator after he was elected in 2003.

"Sadly, during times of crisis like these, discrimination rises, and its effects become more apparent," Ebbin said in a statement. "When jobs are scarce and housing unaffordable, the reality of who you are must be an additional hurdle to putting food on the table or providing shelter for your family. This law provides important new protections.”

Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, who carried a similar bill in the House of Delegates called the Virginia Values Act the "most comprehensive civil rights bill in Virginia’s history this session.”

Sickles announced in February 2014 that he is gay, becoming the second openly gay member of the legislature.

Private schools across the state had expressed concern about the bill potentially infringing on their religious freedoms, such as who uses which bathroom in school.

