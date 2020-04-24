Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that he will push back the state’s municipal elections from May 5 to May 19, after the legislature rejected his plan to postpone them until November.
Northam said the two-week delay was the limit of his powers under the state constitution, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to continue into June.
“I strongly encourage you to vote absentee by mail. For people who do come out, we will make it as safe as possible,” Northam said.
The state, he said, will provide additional polling place volunteers through the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps, and would roll out additional safety measures.
The state will also provide “an adequate supply” of personal protective equipment for poll workers, Northam said.
On Wednesday, lawmakers in the Virginia Senate rejected a proposal by Northam to delay the May 5 elections to Nov. 3, and extend the terms of any elected officials involved.
Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, encouraged lawmakers not to “make decisions based on hysteria” and urged a special session to consider different legislative approaches.
In the House, lawmakers narrowly approved the plan.
“I am greatly disappointed in the Senate for failing to take this action to protect our fellow Virginians,” Northam said.
In the greater Richmond area, the town of Ashland is electing three council members May 5, as is the town of Louisa.
- Mel Leonor
Va. sees flattening of curve, but it's too soon to loosen restrictions, health official says
Virginia has seen a flattening of the curve, as the numbers of people infected with COVID-19 in the state has begun to stabilize, but it’s too soon to loosen restrictions in place, said Dr. Laurie Forlano, deputy commissioner for population health for the state health department on Friday.
Forlano said that the state is following different projection models and anticipates the state to reach its peak for the first wave of the disease in the coming weeks, but that they don’t know exactly when it will happen.
“We’re consistently seeing that the models are showing that the social distancing is working,” Forlano said.
One of the main purposes behind Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order is to slow the spread of the virus and give the state’s health care system and testing capabilities a chance to ramp up.
Forlano said that the state would want to see at least two weeks of downward trends in positive cases and COVID-19 visits to emergency rooms, as well as confidence that testing and hospital bed capacity is sufficient to meet need, before loosening restrictions and “reopening” the state.
“Opening up too soon would really not be the wisest choice right now,” she said.
This week, several states – including Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska – have announced plans to start reopening businesses in the coming days in spite of experts warning that this could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Forlano said that she’d like to see Virginia’s testing capacity increase.
Northam announced a task force earlier this week to focus on testing as the state has lagged behind neighboring states in capacity.
The state is also looking ahead to plan for a potential second wave of COVID-19 later this year.
“We definitely think of the future while managing the crisis at hand,” Forlano said. “I do think people will have to adjust to the new normal.”
- Bridget Balch
New confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase by 542, deaths by 37
The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday there are 11,169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state – an increase of 542 from the 10,627 reported Thursday.
Also, there are 407 confirmed deaths reported by the VDH, which is an increase of 37 from the 370 reported the previous day.
The VDH said 69,015 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 1,837 have been hospitalized, including 8 probable cases.
This week, the VDH started reporting probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths from the virus. As of Friday, there are 425 probable cases and 3 probable deaths. Those figures bring overall cases and deaths in the state to 11,594 and 410 respectively.
Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
According to VDH data, there are 1,519 cases total in the Richmond area: 729 in Henrico County, 423 in Chesterfield County, 267 in Richmond and 100 in Hanover County.
Also, the Richmond area has 124 COVID-19 deaths: 86 in Henrico, 17 in Chesterfield, 14 in Richmond and 7 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 2,534. Fairfax County has 85 deaths.
There are cases in 128 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 5 localities - Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County and Martinsville - don't have cases.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
- Paul Whelan
NEWS FROM FRIDAY
Northam extends ban on elective surgeries for another week
Gov. Ralph Northam has extended Virginia's ban on elective surgeries, defying a call from more than 100 hospitals in the state that say they can treat coronavirus-infected patients and others.
Northam announced Thursday that the ban, which was set to expire Friday, will now run until May 1. The governor and State Health Commissioner Norm Oliver will continue to evaluate, “in conjunction with hospitals and other medical facilities,” how to ease the restrictions, Northam’s office said.
“My top priority is protecting public health, and that includes ensuring that our frontline medical staff have the equipment they need to stay safe as they treat Virginians who are sick,” Northam said in a statement. “We have increased our supply of PPE, but before we allow elective surgeries to resume, we must first be assured that the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who are fighting this virus or conducting emergency surgeries have the necessary supplies."
He added: “We are working with medical facilities on plans to ensure that we can resume elective surgeries safely and responsibly.”
Northam also announced Thursday that he’s extended the closure of the Department of Motor Vehicles offices by two weeks until May 11.
Earlier Thursday, Sean Connaughton, the CEO of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, wrote to Northam, urging the chief executive to let the ban lapse. The association represents 27 health systems in the state and 110 hospitals.
“Treating COVID-19 patients in this response is a top priority for Virginia’s hospitals. As this crisis has evolved, we have a gained a better understanding of our capacity to meet the needs of COVID-19 patients,” Connaughton wrote. “We believe we have the capacity to treat these patients now and as the disease progresses, while at the same time safely providing care for Virginians in need of non-urgent, but medically necessary care unrelated to COVID-19.”
On March 25, Northam and Oliver directed all hospitals in Virginia to stop performing elective surgeries and procedures in an effort to conserve personal protective equipment. The order doesn’t apply to procedures where the delay “would result in the patient's condition worsening” nor does it impact abortions, among other things.
The public health emergency order was set to expire Friday.
According to the hospital association’s COVID-19 data tracker, there are 1,379 patients hospitalized across the state who have either tested positive for the virus or are awaiting test results. More patients have been hospitalized and discharged (1,567) than are currently hospitalized.
Hospitals have 5,327 beds available, according to the dashboard, with 635 of the 2,899 ventilators on hand (22%) in use. Three hospitals have reported having trouble obtaining or replenishing PPE in the next 72 hours.
Connaughton estimated in his letter to Northam that 60,000 people in the state have had non-emergency inpatient and outpatient medical procedures canceled over the past month and 15,000 procedures will be canceled every week going forward.
“While the crisis is far from over and COVID-19 will continue to be the primary focus of our hospitals and health care providers for the foreseeable future, we are mindful of the tens of thousands of Virginians who have deferred care for chronic conditions and other non-urgent medical needs,” Connaughton said.
He added that the association is concerned that “continuing to delay their care while we have available capacity to address and/or stabilize their conditions will have long-term negative impacts on health across the Commonwealth.”
A spokesman for the association said at least 17 other states have allowed similar orders to expire.
Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said the governor’s decision to extend the ban was done to “ensure we are proceeding responsibly and in a manner that conserves critical PPE.”
“He will continue to work closely with hospitals and other medical facilities on our coordinated, proactive approach to this crisis,” Yarmosky said.
- Justin Mattingly
Stoney urges Richmonders with coronavirus symptoms to get tested: 'I'm begging you'
Free COVID-19 testing will take place next week in three Richmond public housing communities.
Richmond officials said the Hillside Court, Gilpin Court and Creighton Court neighborhoods would have on-site testing, with exact dates and times pending because of the weather forecast. Officials urged residents to seek out a test if they are displaying symptoms of the virus like a cough, shortness of breath or fever.
Mayor Levar Stoney pleaded with residents to ignore suggestions on social media or elsewhere that testing was unnecessary or harmful. Stoney said longstanding suspicion and mistrust of medical care could cause some residents to avoid testing, particularly in African-American communities that are at increased risk of getting infected or suffering serious complications from the virus.
“I’m begging you,” Stoney said. “It’s the only way we get a good handle on where the disease is.”
Six weeks after the public health crisis prompted a local emergency in Richmond, data shows the virus has disproportionally affected the city’s black residents.
African-Americans account for just under half of the Richmond’s population, but 60% of the positive cases and 12 of the 13 deaths the city has registered as of Thursday, according to figures the Virginia Department of Health is tracking.
The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts began offering the free testing this week in black and Latino neighborhoods with a high concentration of uninsured people. Officials said a lack of access to testing was the impetus for the initiative.
The first two free testing events were held earlier this week at apartment complexes in Glen Allen and South Richmond. Turnout was lower than hoped for, with about 90 people receiving testing at the two events combined, said Danny Avula, director of the Richmond City and Henrico Health Districts. One hundred to 150 tests are available at each event.
Next week, Avula said, “We are hoping to see higher turnouts.”
- Mark Robinson
Virginia hospital group asks Northam to allow ban on non-emergency surgeries to expire
A group that represents more than 100 hospitals in Virginia is asking Gov. Ralph Northam to let the ban on non-emergency surgeries and procedures expire on Friday.
Sean Connaughton, the CEO of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, wrote to Northam on Thursday, saying the hospitals can treat both coronavirus patients and others.
“Treating COVID-19 patients in this response is a top priority for Virginia’s hospitals. As this crisis has evolved, we have gained a better understanding of our capacity to meet the needs of COVID-19 patients,” Connaughton wrote. “We believe we have the capacity to treat these patients now and as the disease progresses, while at the same time safely providing care for Virginians in need of non-urgent, but medically necessary care unrelated to COVID-19.”
On March 25, Northam and State Health Commissioner Norm Oliver directed all hospitals in Virginia to stop performing elective surgeries and procedures in an effort to conserve personal protective equipment. The order doesn’t apply to procedures where the delay “would result in the patient's condition worsening” nor does it impact abortions, among other things.
The public health emergency order is set to expire Friday.
According to the hospital association’s COVID-19 data tracker, there are 1,379 patients hospitalized across the state who have either tested positive for the virus or are awaiting test results. More patients have been hospitalized and discharged (1,567) than are currently hospitalized.
Hospitals have 5,327 beds available, according to the dashboard, with 635 of the 2,899 ventilators on hand (22%) in use. Three hospitals have reported having trouble obtaining or replenishing PPE in the next 72 hours.
Connaughton estimated in his letter to Northam that 60,000 people in the state have had non-emergency inpatient and outpatient medical procedures canceled over the past month and 15,000 procedures will be canceled every week going forward.
“While the crisis is far from over and COVID-19 will continue to be the primary focus of our hospitals and health care providers for the foreseeable future, we are mindful of the tens of thousands of Virginians who have deferred care for chronic conditions and other non-urgent medical needs,” Connaughton said.
He added that the association is concerned that “continuing to delay their care while we have available capacity to address and/or stabilize their conditions will have long-term negative impacts on health across the Commonwealth.”
A spokesman for the association said at least 17 other states have allowed similar orders to expire.
- Justin Mattingly
Richmond closing Chimborazo Park to cars and Manchester climbing wall
Richmond’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities is imposing new restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The department announced Thursday it was prohibiting cars from entering Chimborazo Park in Church Hill effective immediately, according to a release. The park, located at 3215 E. Broad St., is the largest in the city’s East End.
Citing the need for social distancing, the department has closed dog parks, athletic fields and courts, shelters, community centers and canceled programming since last month. It has limited vehicular access to other sites, including Byrd Park and Ancarrow’s Landing, on the weekends.
Starting next Monday, the Manchester Climbing Wall will be closed until further notice, as well.
- Mark Robinson
Confirmed COVID-19 cases jump by 675 in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday there are 10,627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state – an increase of 675 from the 9,952 reported Wednesday.
Also, there are 370 confirmed deaths reported by the VDH, which is an increase of 23 from the 347 reported the previous day.
The VDH said 64,518 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 1,753 have been hospitalized, including 10 probable cases.
This week, the VDH started reporting probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths from the virus. As of Thursday, there are 371 probable cases and 2 probable deaths. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
There are 1,478 cases in the Richmond area: 718 in Henrico County, 402 in Chesterfield County, 259 in Richmond and 99 in Hanover County.
Also, the Richmond area has 110 COVID-19 deaths: 83 in Henrico, 13 in Richmond, 7 in Chesterfield and 7 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most confirmed cases with 2,362. Fairfax County has 76 deaths.
There are confirmed cases in 128 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 5 localities - Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County and Martinsville - don't have confirmed cases.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
- Paul Whelan
Well what do you know! Listening to medical professionals and ignoring Rump’s misinformation really does flatten the curve.
Now make sure you don’t cook yourself with UV rays or inject Lysol as Rump suggested yesterday.
Few of us are qualified to question the advice from health experts that our Governor is acting.
We need to get people back to work sooner rather than later. Having said that, it is prudent to support our Governor's actions in the interim.
I agree 100%
Lots of gibberish and nonsense from the Flu Klux Klan...No the governor did not make some secret flight.....Yes Trump is a failure....yes going back out and ignoring stay at home will kill people...No these idiots don't care...
Infections and deaths increase and the cult of Rump wants to reopen and cause even MORE exposure and sickness?
I knew they were bad but I never realized they are a death cult.
Cases go up as our Blackface Governor violates his own directive to stay at home by catching a private plane to fly to N.C. beach area for a vacation! What a hypocrite!!
Fake news.
Here’s the fact check...
“ RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam has not left the state of Virginia since issuing the executive order requiring Virginians to stay at home, according to his spokesperson.
Using our Trust Index, 10 News investigated and found no evidence the governor has left the state.“
And here’s the REAL NEWS....
“‘Doomed from the Start.’ Experts Say the Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Response Was Never Going to Work”
“Squandered time: How the Trump administration lost control of the coronavirus crisis”
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“Here Are 17 Ways the Trump Administration Bungled Its Coronavirus Response”
“Coronavirus response hurt by lack of funding for public health labs, CDC director tells Congress”
“How testing failures allowed coronavirus to sweep the U.S.
The Trump administration’s decision to forgo a World Health Organization test and create its own had fateful consequences, experts say.‘“.
Fake "news" from Howard. What a liar!
We have idiots in charge. Y hey they didn’t pass the SOL’e
You tell ‘em, Mr. Mensa!
Jim, what's the Mensa rate of RVA? They do well on those Sols and have for many years. Wish for me to enlighten you with figures?
Hey VCU I just expose your lie. And now you are exposed for a total fabrication of truth
Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, reported an 11.9% return net of fees for its $1.84 billion endowment for the year ended June 30, said a spokesman.
Annualized investment returns were 3.81% for three years, 7.15% for five years and 4.1% for 10 years.
A university can only spend the interest generated by the endowment, not the principle; and if portions of the endowment are restricted due to the instructions of the donor(s) then that interest can only be spent according to the donor(s)' instructions. You can't spend the principal.
University Of Richmond better shut up when I find this out Search Results
Featured snippet from the web
Among top local schools, the University of Richmond's endowment surpassed the $2 billion mark during 2013, reaching $2.02 billion for the year, up from $1.86 billion, according to the report.
Awwwwwww poor VCU question you better tell the truth how much does VCU have in endowments? Hey VCU I am exposing you for hiding so much money .... ha ha ha if the RTD would do their job they would disclose
Why? How much money do they have in endowments? No bailout for VCU they need to tap into their endowments funs first.
Not to fear, Ralph Northam, State Nanny, will dismiss the numbers, saying something like: 'Those numbers don't tell the whole story. We are in the midst of a Public Health Crisis. We aren't there yet. It could be months -- years even -- before we gradually start to reopen things. Data and science. Science and data. Data and data. Yors truly, Ralph KKK Blackface Northam.'
56,735 have been tested out of a population of 8,536,000. If you have 9,000 positives out of 56,735, it's 15.86% of the tested population that are confirmed as covid-19. If you have 300 deaths, it's 0.52% of the tested population.
Contact tracing and testing those contacts, noting symptoms or lack thereof, gives a better idea of where we stand. Otherwise, extrapolating from the above numbers, 15% of the untested population would mean that 1,280,400 people have or will get it, and of those 6,358 will die. How many will actually show NO symptoms? According to the testing that was done of everyone on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt, 60% or 768,240. That means over 3/4 of a million people in Virginia will be walking around infecting other people without realizing it.
You could open everything up tomorrow but you'd be condemning them to go out of business because they won't get the customers if the risk of infection is as bad as I just stated.
If you have nothing constructive to add, LD, I suggest you confine the griping to your circle of like-minded jerks via text messaging.
So by keeping the business closed insures it will survive? What kind of logic is that. And if this testing is the Most important thing to opening up the economy, why the heck has the testing numbers gone down not up. The RTD even states that the private labs still have capacity for testing that is not being used. My 88 year old mother is about to blow a gasket and said she would rather die than stay in isolation.
And most of the 56,735 tested were tested because they were considered high risk, Not a random sample but a specific group thought to possibly be positive. So the 15% you mention is suspect.
Duh! If you do less testing you are going to have less positive cases. By VA's criteria- stop testing and you will have no new cases.. With limited targeted testing the numbers being put on the board are meaningless.
If you want more reliable numbers to work with you have to widen your sample population. Statistics 101.
If businesses are closed, people are unemployed. Econ 101.
"In March, John McDaniel called Ohio's shutdown order of non-essential businesses "madness." A few days ago he died.
Now, we don't know the circumstances of how Mr. McDaniel contracted the virus, nor do we know if he took unnecessary and foolish risks. But we do know what he thought of the measures put in place to keep him and the rest of the public as safe as possible. And we all know people who have similar opinions to those that McDaniel expressed on social media. If there's any good to come from his death, let it be that people take those measures more seriously. They're there for a reason."
https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/man-who-called-ohios-lockdown-order
Virginia has approximately 8,536,000 population in 2019. If we have 9000 tested positive that means 9000 divided by 8,536,000 = .00105 or 1/10th of one percent tested positive.
And, if we have had 300 deaths, that would be 300 divided by 8,536,000 = .0000351 or basically 3/1000th of a percent.
If there is a math wiz out there please correct me.
And your point is?
56,735 have been tested out of a population of 8,536,000. If you have 9000 positives out of 56,735, it's 15.86% of the tested population that are confirmed as covid-19. If you have 300 deaths, it's 0.52% of the tested population.
You're using the wrong metric. The answer is we still have to test a considerably larger number of people to really know what's going on in Virginia, because if 15% of the population has it or gets it. we're talking about 1,280,400 people, of which 6,358 more people are going to die.
Oh no, how is Gov. Blackface going to keep us confined if the numbers start dropping?
What on earth would we do, Carole, if we didn't have your cogent contributions to the discussion?
So our mortality rate is 3% - TEN times higher than the rest of the world - or is it just that our state government can't get its act together to test enough people to make the numbers accurate. A large majority of CV-19 "victims" are completely asymptomatic and if testing is not carried out properly, then we will never qualify to stop the asinine lockdown.
Or perhaps Mr. Northam wants it that way?
LOL! Your dunce in the White House is responsible for the lack of testing. Get your head out of your behind.
Really? The President is responsible for VA test numbers lagging behind other states? And he’s responsible because........??? Our local paper interviewed 5 VA labs with tests waiting to be used.....1000’s! That’s not including others not interviewed and others out of state. There WAS a shortage early on......let’s deal with the present. And I understand that you CAN’T get your head out. If you actually looked at facts instead of liberal rhetoric, you’d probably implode.
Post a link to your source, Ken. I'm not going to just take your word for it.
Testing is a state responsibility. Dunce.
Testing is a state responsibility, but testing supplies are a federal responsibility. You can't use what you don't have, Genius. The companies manufacturing these test supplies cannot meet the demand and the current occupant of the White House has not been applying the Defense Production Act to its greatest effectiveness.
Bingo! Another article has interviewed 5 labs here in VA that are no where near capacity in testing, but Governor Worthless is complaining that the Feds won’t give him tests. When asked by the media....”we’re working on it.” They can’t report the limited statistics that they do have in a timely manner, much less the numbers from the increased testing to come. The previous poster did some math with present figures. The only correct figure is the death statistic. The number of infected Virginians is seven times the confirmed figures according the governor’s own commissioned study by UVA, lowering the morbidity rate even lower and the recovery much higher. I gave our governor a pass for weeks in an effort to be supportive and non partisan in a crisis, but not recognizing the ineptitude of our state’s leadership is just putting your head in the sand, or, as in the case of liberals, elsewhere.
Did the article post how many asymptomatic people who wanted to be tested were turned away? I'd like to know that number.
NY Gov. Cuomo has stated that the manufacturers of the tests haven't ramped up production. He's got 500 labs to process and the money to purchase the kits but the supply isn't there.
Sounds to me like there is a President* who isn't using the DPA effectively.
cuomo said it was his responsibility. sounds like you like to cherry pick.
Cuomo said it was his responsibility to get the testing done and the President's* responsibility to get the manufacturers to ramp up production of the testing kits. You're the one cherry-picking, Ricky.
The one thing they know about infections is that they are being UNDERreported due to the short supply of test kits.
