Gov. Ralph Northam said 77 people in Virginia have tested positive for the coronavirus and another 65 tests are pending.

The news came during the governor's daily COVID-19 press briefing on Wednesday. The 77 cases is an increase of 10 from the 67 cases that were reported around the same time on Tuesday.

Northam said there are three outbreaks, meaning clusters of cases traced back to a single positive case. One in James City County, and two in the Richmond area.

The governor also said the budget will almost certainly be revised ahead of the April 22 veto session.

"We'll be making adjustments as needed depending on what the economy is doing with our budget," Northam said.

The Virginia cases broken down by region:

- 39 in northern Virginia

- 19 in eastern Virginia

- 14 in central Virginia

- 5 in northwest Virginia

- 0 in southwest Virginia

Four in Richmond test positive

Four Richmond residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the first positive cases in the city limits.

All four – two men in their 20s and two in their 30s – had traveled outside of the state recently, three of whom were in a group, Mayor Levar Stoney said at a press conference Wednesday. Those three are linked to a previously confirmed case in Henrico County. The group traveled to North Carolina earlier this month.

The fourth man traveled up to New York and had contact with someone who tested positive. All four are in self-isolation at home. One had been hospitalized, Stoney said.

Three of the Richmond cases were discovered as a part of the investigation into the Henrico County case, said Danny Avula, head of the Richmond Health District. The cases were confirmed a few hours ago, he said.

The health Department is working to determine who else the men may have come into contact with.

Officials stressed the importance of social distancing and limiting large gatherings to prevent spread of the virus. Stoney said the city would enforce the state ban on crowds of more than 10 people.

“Now is the time to increase our diligence and keep each other accountable,” Stoney said. “We have to be vigilant, personally vigilant, in this combat versus COVID-19.”

NEWS FROM MONDAY

VCU Health System

An exterior photo of VCU Health System.

VCU Health treating a second coronavirus case

VCU Health is treating its second hospitalized patient who has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an internal email sent to VCU Health staff.

The email, signed by interim CEO of VCU Hospitals and Clinics Rob Clark, said that, as of Tuesday morning, the hospital had two COVID-19 inpatients and that they anticipate the number will continue to rise in the coming days.

He also wrote that the hospital is implementing plans to reduce elective surgery and procedural cases to help with social distancing recommendations, conserve medical and surgical supplies and free up inpatient capacity for additional COVID-19 patients as needed.

Additionally, Clark wrote in the email that the health system is working on setting up testing sites, creating strategies to transition to virtual and telehealth to replace face-to-face doctor visits and looking for ways to support staff with child care needs.

“We are here to serve our patients, our community, and each other through our mission,” Clark wrote.

Laura Rossacher, director of public affairs for VCU Health, said "the quality and safety of our care is our number one priority."

"As part of that commitment, we decided to announce when the first positive COVID-19 patient entered our care to assure the community that we are well-prepared to handle this evolving situation," Rossacher said by email Tuesday. "We will not announce any subsequent COVID-19 cases being treated at VCU Health out of respect for patient privacy and as things can change quickly."

67 coronavirus cases in Virginia

Virginia officials on Tuesday announced they were amping up efforts to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 given signs of community spread.

Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said that a “handful” of confirmed cases in Virginia have now been traced to other people confirmed to have the disease, suggesting spread in the community.

“The likelihood of community spread is definitely there,” Oliver said, adding that some of the cases in the Peninsula region have “resulted in a cluster of illness.”

Virginia on Tuesday reported 67 cases of COVID-19, including the first in a long-term care facility. As of midday Tuesday, 48 tests were pending.

“When you’re starting to see community spread, the only measure you have is social distancing,” he said.

To that end, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that the state would ban gatherings of 10 or more people.

How the ban would be enforced remains unclear, but Northam said his administration was in contact with the office of Attorney General Mark Herring to ensure compliance.

“I’m much more about carrots than I am of sticks. I’m here today to ask Virginians to be part of the solution, and hopefully we won’t get to the point where we have to do a lot of enforcement,” Northam said.

At the same time, Northam said Virginia would not call for restaurants and bars to close, arguing that many Virginians obtain their daily meals from those establishments.

Restaurants, he said, are asked to abide by the “10 rule.” He said that if the number of customers extends beyond that, Northam is asking restaurants to offer take-out and delivery.

Northam also ordered all 75 offices of the Department of Motor Vehicles shut down temporarily due to the outbreak. Online services will remain available.

The Department of Motor Vehicles is extending the validity of expired licenses by 60 days.

Northam also said that the state is waiving a one-week waiting period for residents to access state unemployment funds.

“We know that rent and other bills won’t wait,” Northam said.

coronavirus chart in virginia

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia has doubled every few days.

8 coronavirus cases in Richmond area

According to the Virginia Department of Health, eight people in the Richmond area have tested positive for COVID-19 - four in Chesterfield, two in Henrico, one in Hanover and one in Goochland.

In Henrico, a resident at Westminster Canterbury Richmond has been diagnosed with the virus, the retirement community said in a news release on Tuesday.

The resident is in the hospital after returning from a trip to Florida. Westminster Canterbury Richmond is home to nearly 900 residents.

Medical experts say the coronavirus is more likely to lead to serious complications or death in people older than 60 and those with underlying health conditions.

As of Saturday, a nursing home in Washington state had 27 deaths from coronavirus, which was nearly half of the U.S. fatalities (57) at the time.

The Chickahominy Health District said the case in Goochland is a man in his 60s. 

"As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our community and thoughout Virginia, it becomes even more critical that people follow public health recommendations on social distancing and good hygiene," said Dr. Thomas Franck, director of the Chickahominy Health District in a news release Tuesday.

If you are 65 or older, or have a serious chronic medical conditions (e.g., heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, immune compromise), you should seriously consdier staying at home, the release said.

Breakdown of cases statewide

The VDH said 1,028 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, with 67 people testing positive.

This is the breakdown of cases according to the VDH website:

13 - Arlington County

12 - Fairfax County

12 - James City County

5 - Loudoun County

4 - Virginia Beach

4 - Prince William County

4 - Chesterfield County

2 - Alexandria

2 - Henrico County

1 - Spotsylvania County

1 - Stafford County

1 - Prince Edward County

1- Goochland County

1 - Hanover County

1 - Harrisonburg

1 - York County

1 - Williamsburg

1 - Charlottesville

Social Security Administration closing local offices

The Social Security Administration says its local offices are closed to the public starting Tuesday in order to protect “the population we serve – older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions” as well as employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online services are available at www.socialsecurity.gov and local offices will continue to provide services over the phone.

People who need help from the Social Security Administration can go to www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices.

Readers also can look for answers to frequently asked questions at www.socialsecurity.gov/ask.

UR postpones commencement

The University of Richmond is postponing its commencement ceremony.

University President Ronald Crutcher said Monday night that the move is being made in line with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends canceling events with 50 or more people through early May. The university is also canceling in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester and having employees work remotely.

“These are decisions that we do not take lightly, but that we nevertheless believe are important,” Crutcher said.

Crutcher was apologetic in his update to the UR community about having to postpone the commencement ceremony to an unannounced date, saying that the celebration would happen “later in the year.”

“I deeply regret this outcome,” he said. “Members of the Class of 2020, you have worked so hard and deserve every celebratory moment that traditionally accompanies the final weeks of the semester and our Commencement exercises.”

He added: “You will always be a special class for us, known for your grit and ability to weather difficult circumstances, people you want by your side when there is a challenge. Hear me when I say that I and other University leaders will do everything we can to reunite you on campus and celebrate your many accomplishments and your unique place in University history as soon as we can. We will be in touch directly with information as plans develop.”

Virginia Commonwealth University’s commencement website says the university plans to host its commencement May 9.

“Please keep in mind that this guidance is subject to change as this situation evolves,” the university said. “The university will continue evaluating university events, and VCU Commencement will be included in that evaluation.”

UR’s Commencement Weekend had been scheduled for May 8-10.

NEWS FROM MONDAY

AP-NORC poll: More Americans worry about flu than new virus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

Virginia reports second coronavirus death

A second person in Virginia has died from the coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases in the state continues to grow.

The Virginia Department of Health said Monday that a man in his 70s in the Peninsula Health District died after acquiring the virus through an unknown source. The cause of death was respiratory failure from COVID-19.

“It is a sad day in our community as we learn that a local resident has died from COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus,” said Peninsula Health Department acting Director Steve Julian. “The Hampton/Peninsula Health District is working closely with our community health care partners to assure the best care in response to the pandemic.”

The first COVID-19 death in Virginia, announced Saturday, was also a man in his 70s in the Peninsula Health District. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, said the initial death occurred in James City County.

Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted Monday afternoon: “We are deeply saddened to hear that a man in his 70s on the Peninsula has died from #COVID19. It’s important that we all look out for each other during this difficult time for our commonwealth and our country.”

The Peninsula Health District encompasses Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County and York County. The district, with 10 confirmed cases in James City and one in York, has the most cases in Virginia.

The man’s death came as the number of confirmed Virginia cases of the virus exceeded 50, including one in Henrico County and a patient at VCU Health in Richmond.

Hospitals and colleges across the state continue to address the pandemic with visitor limitations, drive-thru screening and moving classes online.

Monday was also the first day of Northam-ordered school closures, effective statewide through at least March 27.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced Monday night that the system would stay closed until at least April 13. The move, he said, was made “out of an abundance of caution, and to help families plan.”

“We all need to look out for each other,” Kamras said. “These are unprecedented times and our public institutions will respond, but it’s going to take time. Our most powerful tool right now might just be our compassion for one another.”

Other Richmond-area school districts are still scheduled to be closed through March 27.

Henrico County case

A Henrico County woman tested positive for coronavirus in the county’s first confirmed case.

Richmond and Henrico Health District Director Danny Avula said Monday afternoon that the woman had taken a trip out of town, came back and started to develop a cough, congestion and fever — the symptoms of the virus that the World Health Organization has declared a pandemic.

The woman, who is in her 20s, is at home and recovering. “She’s doing fairly well,” Avula said.

The case is the fourth in the Richmond area, with state officials announcing earlier Monday that a second case had been confirmed in Chesterfield County.

Health officials announced the area’s first case — in Hanover County — last week.

The case in Henrico is not included in the Virginia Department of Health’s tally of 51 reported at noon Monday, with 489 people tested.

It’s unclear from the data on VDH’s website if the second case in Chesterfield is the Virginia Department of Emergency Management employee who tested positive on Sunday. VDEM has offices in Chesterfield.

Separately on Monday, officials with the Thomas Jefferson Health District announced that a resident of Charlottesville had tested positive. This case does not appear to be reflected in the VDH numbers.

VCU Health System

An exterior photo of VCU Health System.

Patient at VCU Health

VCU Health System confirmed Monday that it is treating its first positive COVID-19 patient.

“We are working closely with VDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to manage the care of patients with this virus,” VCU Health said in a news release.

It’s unclear if the patient was already a case reported by the state Health Department.

Hospitals limit visitor access

Area hospitals have begun restricting visitors in an effort to limit exposure to the coronavirus.

VCU Health announced Monday that all routine visitation is suspended until the virus is no longer a threat. The hospital will make exceptions for visits that are deemed crucial, but will limit most of those patients to one visitor per day.

Pediatric patients and patients who are believed to be dying may have two visitors. Any person with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case will only be allowed visitors through telecommunication.

Bon Secours Health System, which operates Richmond Community Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital, Memorial Regional Medical Center and St. Francis Medical Center, asked last week that people no longer visit its hospitals or long-term care facilities.

It, too, said that one visitor would be allowed for mother/baby and pediatric patients and that exceptions would be made for end-of-life situations and when a visitor is essential for the patient’s well-being.

HCA Virginia — which operates Chippenham and Johnston Willis Medical Center — is limiting patients to one visitor per day between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. and one visitor overnight for certain patients, including labor and delivery and those who are dying.

Coronavirus drive through testing

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center set up a tent outside the York County hospital on Monday to collect samples for the coronavirus test.

Drive-thru screening

Sentara Healthcare, Virginia’s largest hospital system, announced that it has opened three drive-thru locations to screen and test for COVID-19, beginning Monday afternoon.

With testing still limited, Sentara asked that only those who are most likely to have COVID-19 — and meet all three of its criteria — utilize the drive-thru screening option at the three sites — Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center and Sentara Edinburgh in Chesapeake.

Sentara officials asked that only those who are experiencing two of three main symptoms for COVID-19 (fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, shortness of breath) — and who have either traveled internationally or been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, as well as those who are over the age of 60 or have health conditions that make them vulnerable — come out to be screened. They advised anyone who does not meet all three criteria to stay home.

Sentara has begun operating a COVID-19 call center to answer questions about symptoms and resources. The call center will not make appointments, provide testing recommendations or test results. It will be in operation from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. The number is (833) 945-2395.

 

