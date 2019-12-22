Cars and trucks plowed into one another Sunday morning on an icy, fog-shrouded stretch of Interstate 64 in York County, resulting in chain-reaction pileups that eventually ensnared 69 vehicles and shut down parts of the highway for hours.
There were no fatalities related to the crash, but at least 51 people were taken to regional hospitals, according to the Virginia State Police. The majority of injuries were minor, though The Virginia Gazette reported two people were being treated for life-threatening injuries and 11 for serious injuries.
Virginia State Police began receiving calls at 7:51 a.m. Sunday about a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-64 on the Queens Creek bridge, near the 239 mile marker, just east of the Camp Peary exit. Due to icy conditions on the bridge and severe fog, the crashes continued in both the westbound and then the eastbound lanes of I-64, said Sgt. Michelle Anaya, a state police spokeswoman.
The bridge where the crash occurred is the site of ongoing construction work to widen the interstate. All lanes of I-64 in the area were reopened by late Sunday afternoon.
Photos from the scene showed a tangled mass, with car hoods crumpled and a red truck plopped on top of another vehicle.
Ivan Levy told The Associated Press that he and his wife were both headed to Williamsburg, where they work, in separate vehicles. Levy said as the fog thickened he reduced his speed and turned on his hazard lights.
“Next thing I know I see cars just start piling up on top of each other,” he said.
Levy was able to stop in time but then got a call from his wife saying she had been in the wreck.
“It was just so scary,” said Alena Levy, who was evaluated at a hospital but was not seriously injured.
Ivan Levy said he ran past cars to find his wife. They made their way on foot back to his truck, and Ivan Levy said he then grabbed a medical kit and started checking on other victims as first-responders hadn’t arrived.
Ivan Levy told The AP that the car his wife had been driving was a Christmas gift.
“She was all upset about the vehicle, and I was like, ‘Look, honey, it’s just metal,’” he said.
State police said no charges have been filed, although multiple crash investigations remain ongoing.
Bet some sped into the dense fog with zero regard for the safety of others.
Extremely dangerous funnel and vicious, stupid, nightmare drivers--and ZERO 'following too close' and texting enforcement. Add fog and horror erupts.
