The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 51,251 — an increase of 570 from the 50,681 reported Sunday.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard show the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percent of positive test results was at 10% as of Thursday, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH on Monday. That's down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
The 51,251 cases reported Monday include 48,879 confirmed cases and 2,372 probable cases. Also, there are 1,477 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,373 confirmed and 104 probable. That's an increase of 5 from the 1,472 reported Sunday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
VDH data shows most cases (79.9%) are occurring in adults between the ages of 20 and 69. The majority of deaths (80%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.
Virginia COVID-19 cases by age
|Age
|Total Cases
|% of Total Cases
|0-9
|1550
|3.1
|10-19
|2937
|5.8
|20-29
|8154
|16.1
|30-39
|9537
|18.8
|40-49
|9432
|18.6
|50-59
|8104
|16
|60-69
|5327
|10.5
|70-79
|2744
|5.4
|80+
|2941
|5.8
Virginia COVID-19 deaths by age group
|Age
|Total Deaths
|% of Total Deaths
|0-9
|0
|0
|10-19
|0
|0
|20-29
|3
|0.2
|30-39
|12
|0.8
|40-49
|34
|2.3
|50-59
|87
|5.9
|60-69
|211
|14.3
|70-79
|365
|24.7
|80+
|764
|51.8
In the Richmond area, there are 5,609 cases: 2,128 in Henrico County, 1,866 in Chesterfield County, 1,651 in Richmond and 347 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 221 deaths attributed to the virus: 134 in Henrico, 37 in Chesterfield, 26 in Richmond and 24 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 12,603 and 414 deaths.
VDH said there are 391 outbreaks in the state, 224 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 830 of the state's deaths attributed to the virus.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
The percentage of positive cases continues to decline but that "percentage" is still not stated. What is it? 15% or 12% or 8%? Give it up please and state the number.
A quick trip to the VDH website and it is all there.
While the pandemic continues to take lives, Rump puts his energies behind suppressing protestors.
Whah wasn’t he this aggressive in telling people to wear PPE and properly social-distance.
"Percent of positive tests continues to decline"

That is good news
That is good news ….. but who knows ... we may soon be able to thank the protesters, rioters, looters and arsonist for providing the medical profession essential data on how to proceed with the pandemic, and the reopening of America?
Certainly, these folks have reopened one of their responsibilities to the fullest, with absolutely no regard for distancing, and their protesters, and rioters’ welfare.
Maybe some kind of monetary award needs to go to them, since a few TV's, bikes, liquor, is not sufficient for the valuable info they may have provided the virus professionals. Period.
Spacy Peter is too clueless to know the “percent of positive tests declines” just means that tests are becoming more widely available.
This pandemic still grows and the cult of Rump still resists common sense protective measures like simple face masks.
The 5 biggest killing events in US history. (Covid-19 will soon be # 4)
Spanish Flu
Civil War
WWII
WWI
Covid-19
The Spanish Flu killed 675,000 Americans, and 50 Million people around the world.
Keep in mind these numbers were likely grossly under-reported as the level of testing and tracking in 1918 were dismal compared to today.
Covid19 is a once in a 100 years world-wide flu pandemic.
Ohhhh, for proper perspective...…..
the population in the US in 1918 was 103 million, less than 1/3 of our current population....around 330 million.
So 1918 Spanish Flu deaths of 675,000 would be the equivalent of 2,162,621 Americans dying today!!!
So basically you are saying 100,000 American lives aren’t what they were 100 years ago. Right, Hal?
It’s especially sad that ⅓ of those lives lost to date would still be with us if not for President Lysol’s waffling and resistance to acknowledging the pandemic in a stupid attempt to avoid bad news in an election year.
"If US had started social distancing a week earlier, about 36,000 fewer people would have died, study says"
“So basically, you are saying 100,000 American lives aren’t what they were 100 years ago”.
Flaky .... No …. But basically, you want it to appear that is what Hal said.
The size of the population, and the data collection potential of the time, will always make a big difference ..... but then logic and understanding, are not what you are about.
Stick to something you know even less about … Guns … and riots for poltical gain. Period.
And Spacy Peter wants to ignore the fact that the COVID-19 virus is still spreading. I guess you Hausa day and thousands of preventable deaths are a-okay with these guys as long as they don’t hit the worst number ever.
The photos show Governor Northam in a public building, not using a mask.
And he is appropriately distancing. No law or executive order requires him to be masked.
It would nice for him to follow his own rule, though, and I am not so sure he is staying 6 feet from anyone.
He does follow his own rule when he can’t social
distance.. except that one time he failed and apologized for. And his rules are saving Virginians’ lives every day... mostly the ones who are following them.
it's not the # of new cases that matters it's the # of deaths going up that would be of concern, but they don't tell you that because they are not going up.
Deaths are going up.
“Coronavirus: US Death Toll Hits 93,062 As Cases Pass 1.55 Million”
And today....
“ Coronavirus live updates: U.S. death toll tops 100,000”
Sure looks like the number of deaths are going up.
“If US had started social distancing a week earlier, about 36,000 fewer people would have died, study says” https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2020/05/21/us/us-social-distancing-study-trnd/index.html
1,000 Virginians being infected a day. 100,000 Americans (at least) dead.
So many more Americans would be alive today if President Lysol had not tried to trivialize the pandemic to avoid bad news in an election year. If he had only acted one week sooner instead of two months late.
But, as the pandemic spread, Rump was downplaying the seriousness.
TRUMP'S ACTIONS DURING CORONA VIRUS OUTBREAK:
Dec 18th - House Impeaches Trump
Jan 8th - First CDC warning
Jan 9th - Trump campaign rally
Jan 14th - Trump campaign rally
Jan 16h - House sends impeachment articles to Senate
Jan 18th - Trump golfs
Jan 19th - Trump golfs
Jan 20th - first case of corona virus in the US, Washington State.
Jan 22nd - “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. It’s going to be just fine.”
Jan 28th - Trump campaign rally
Jan 30th - Trump campaign rally
Feb 1st - Trump golfs
Feb 2nd - “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China."
Feb 5th - Senate votes to acquit. Then takes a five-day weekend.
Feb 10th - Trump campaign rally
Feb 12th - Dow Jones closes at an all time high of 29,551.42
Feb 15h - Trump golfs
Feb 19th - Trump campaign rally
Feb 20th - Trump campaign rally
Feb 21st - Trump campaign rally
Feb 24th - “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA… Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”
Feb 25h - “CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus.”
Feb 25h - “I think that's a problem that’s going to go away… They have studied it. They know very much. In fact, we’re very close to a vaccine.”
Feb 26th - “The 15 (cases in the US) within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”
Feb 26th - “We're going very substantially down, not up.” Also "This is a flu. This is like a flu"; "Now, you treat this like a flu"; "It's a little like the regular flu that we have flu shots for. And we'll essentially have a flu shot for this in a fairly quick manner."
February 27: “One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”
Feb 28th - “We're ordering a lot of supplies. We're ordering a lot of, uh, elements that frankly we wouldn't be ordering unless it was something like this. But we're ordering a lot of different elements of medical.”
Feb 28th - Trump campaign rally
March 2nd - “You take a solid flu vaccine, you don't think that could have an impact, or much of an impact, on corona?”
March 2nd - “A lot of things are happening, a lot of very exciting things are happening and they’re happening very rapidly.”
March 4: “If we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work — some of them go to work, but they get better.”
March 5th - “I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work.”
March 5th - “The United States… has, as of now, only 129 cases… and 11 deaths. We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!”
March 6th - “I think we’re doing a really good job in this country at keeping it down… a tremendous job at keeping it down.”
March 6th - “Anybody right now, and yesterday, anybody that needs a test gets a test. They’re there. And the tests are beautiful…. the tests are all perfect like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect. Right? This was not as perfect as that but pretty good.”
March 6th - “I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it… Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president.”
March 6th - “I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn't our fault.”
March 7th - Trump golfs
March 8th - Trump golfs
March 8th - “We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus.”
March 9th - “This blindsided the world.”
March 13th - [Declared state of emergency]
March 17th - “This is a pandemic,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”
March 23th- Dow Jones closes at 18,591.93
March 25th - 3.3 million Americans file for unemployment.
March 30th - Dow Jones closes at 21,917.16
April 2nd - 6.6 million Americans file for unemployment
With 77% of deaths in the 70+ age groups, it is clear who we need to protect. Social distancing and facemasks in crowded spaces will help.
Come on Virginia. We need to stop these 1,000+ daily increases. Do your part, please. I wish RTD would chart the daily number of increases by locality, either in number or percentage.
I agree why don't they list the localities that have the increases!
1,000 new cases in a day! In VA alone. And people are declining to wear masks and social distance?

Natural selection at work.
Natural selection at work.
Sure... you can lock all your citizens away to control gun murders. But controlling guns is more effective and less socially impactful.
In England, for example, they have ASTOUNDINGLY better outcomes thanks to tough common sense gun control laws.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Wearing masks in public spaces should be a federal requirement.
"Today’s NY Times has a very interesting map, which “for the first time identifies counties with high rates of the underlying conditions that increase residents’ risk of becoming severely ill if they are infected with the coronavirus.” One major takeaway: “Large parts of the South and Appalachia are especially vulnerable.”
How about here in Virginia? Here are several of the counties that are at higher risk, due to high rates of those underlying conditions that are COVID-19 risk factors. Also note the correlation between income levels and health conditions.
Halifax County – “HIGHER” (39% obesity, 42% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $29,929, and the median income for a family was $37,845.”
Mecklenburg County – “HIGHER” (39% obesity, 42% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $31,380, and the median income for a family was $37,752.”
Brunswick County – “HIGHER” (42% obesity, 41% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $31,288, and the median income for a family was $38,354.”
Russell County – “HIGHER” (38% obesity, 35% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $26,834, and the median income for a family was $31,491”
Henry County – “HIGHER” (34% obesity, 39% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $31,816, and the median income for a family was $38,649.”
Charlotte County – “HIGHER (40% obesity, 40% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $28,929, and the median income for a family was $34,830.”
Appomattox County – “HIGHER” (47% obesity, 36% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county is $36,507, and the median income for a family is $41,563.”
Buckingham County – “HIGHER” (40% obesity, 38% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $36,378.”
Amelia County – “HIGHER” (41% obesity, 37% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $40,252, and the median income for a family was $47,157.”
Nottoway County – “HIGHER” (39% obesity, 39% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $30,866, and the median income for a family was $39,625”
Southampton County – “HIGHER” (45% obesity, 39% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $33,995, and the median income for a family was $41,324.”
Northampton County – “HIGHER” (36% obesity, 42% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $28,276, and the median income for a family was $35,034.”
Essex County – “HIGHER” (40% obesity, 40% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $37,395, and the median income for a family was $43,588.”
King and Queen County – “HIGHER” (52% obesity, 39% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $35,941, and the median income for a family was $40,563.”
Lancaster County – “HIGHER” (31% obesity, 45% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $33,239, and the median income for a family was $42,957.”
Page County – “HIGHER” (36% obesity, 35% high blood pressure). Also note, “The median income for a household in the county was $33,359, and the median income for a family was $39,005.”
https://bluevirginia.us/2020/05/which-virginia-counties-residents-are-at-higher-risk-for-becoming-severely-ill-if-they-are-infected-with-the-coronavirus
A good post, Melissa. Quite informative, thanks for sharing.
However, the Southwest Virginia cases are very low with some counties having had no cases. So, this area should be opened to phase 2 or more! For example, the article list Russell Co yet the county has had only 8 cases of COVID-19.
Wonderful logic, Howard. Let’s make Southwest VA MORE susceptible to infections and deaths because they are running behind the more populous parts of the state.
How many tests performed? Where is that number?
Wow, President Lysol sure missed the ball on this. Just like the many, many other times he passed misinformation.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
“Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”
— Feb. 10 (campaign rally)
“We're very close to a vaccine.”
— Feb. 25 (news conference)
Well, what else would you expect from a pathological liar?
“ Fact Checker Analysis
President Trump made 18,000 false or misleading claims in 1,170 days”
1.14.20 The World Health Organization echoes China’s assessment: “Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in Wuhan, China.” This is five or six weeks after the first evidence of human-to-human transmission in Wuhan.
1.18.20 Despite the fact that Wuhan doctors know the virus is contagious, city authorities allow 40,000 families to gather and share home-cooked food in a Lunar New Year banquet.
1.21.20 Dr Anthony Fauci, NIH - National Institute of Allergies & Infectious Diseases: “…..this is not a major threat to the people of the United States, and this is not something that the citizens of the United States should be worried about.”
1.26.20 Dr Fauci: “The American people should not be worried or frightened by this. It’s a very, very low risk to the United States. It isn’t something that the American public needs to worry about or be frightened about.”
2.2.20 Jennifer Nuzzo, DrPH, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health: “Past epidemics prove fighting coronavirus with travel bans is a mistake.”
2.4.20 WHO (World Health Organization) said Trump is overreacting with his travel ban.
3.27.20 CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, later agreed with Dr. Fauci’s assessment, saying that at that time in January the information coming out of China suggested “they were pretty certain that this was not transmitted human to human.”
“Obviously that became corrected as they saw in the first three, four weeks in January that human to human spread was not only occurring, it’s actually, as I said, more infectious and I think that led to the situation that we’re in today. I think no one could have predicted how transmissible, how infectious this really is,” he added.
1.31.20 Joe Biden: “[N]ow [Trump’s] adding more countries to his list of who’s not welcome in America. It’s not who we are — and we’ll prove that when we beat Trump this November and end the ban.”
2.1.20 Joe Biden: “Yesterday, Donald Trump further diminished the United States in the eyes of the world by expanding his travel ban, placing new restrictions on the residents of six more nations that limit who is allowed to come to the United States.”
3.12.20 Joe Biden: “A wall will not stop the Coronavirus. Banning all travel from Europe – or any part of the world will not stop it”
3.27.20 CNN’s Jake Tapper: “Joe Biden’s campaign said Friday the former vice president supports President Trump’s January 31 decision to ban foreign nationals who had been in China within the previous 14 days from entering the United States.”
2.14.20 Bill DeBlasio: “This should not stop you….from going to Chinatown & going out to eat”
3.3.20 Bill de Blasio: “Since I am encouraging New Yorkers to go on with their lives + get out on the town despite Coronavirus, I thought I would offer some suggestions. Here’s the first: thru Thurs 3/5 go see “The Traitor”@ FilmLinc. If the “the Wire” was a true story + set in Italy, it would be this film.”
3.13.20 Bill DeBlasio: “We want people to still to go on about their lives.”
1.29.20 BuzzFeed News: “Don’t worry about the coronavirus. Worry about the flu”
1.31.20 VOX Media: “is this going to be a deadly pandemic? No.”
2.1.20 Washington Post, Lenny Bernstein, Reporter covering Health & Medicine: “Get a grippe, America. The flu is a much bigger threat than coronavirus, for now.”
2.7.20 Daily Beast: “Coronavirus, with zero American fatalities, is dominating headlines, while the flu is the real threat”
3.4.20 CNN Anderson Cooper: “if you’re freaked out about the Coronavirus you should be more concerned about the flu.”
Look how far the fake news spreads when the president is downplaying it at a national level!
But Ken Spero we're talking about what THE PRESIDENT OF THE U. S. had to say and do from Day One of the Corona virus. He is the leader and we should certainly be able to expect him, of all people, to give us correct information/advice and this clearly was not done and we all know why. So all your comments from others about the virus really don't excuse the President from the lack of actions or bad actions he was taking or not taking. But nice try to save him from all the drastic mistakes he made that have resulted in tens of thousands of lost lives.
Thanks for posting, Ken. This illustrates how American leaders across party lines, as well as our very best national medical experts, initially responded to this unimaginable pandemic.
It speaks for itself to the chagrin of some.
What do all those quotes have in Common?
They are NOT the president-impeached. Most of them were it even in the chain of command.
Just like Rump would take credit for a high stock market.... he gets blame for the inept response to COVID-19.
And I left out the supposedly highly intelligent media pundits who would like for us to forget their earlier Covid19 pandemic "over-reactions" criticisms. As we enter June, they would certainly like for us to forget their January & February (even into March!!!) admonitions to their TV, Newspaper, Magazine & internet audiences/followers.
There were plenty of responsible people whose job it actually was to make these calls sounding the warning klaxons. And Rump’s response? Delays and dangerous MISINFORMATION. He wasn’t just questioning the seriousness of the pandemic... he was literally passing out dangerous information on how to respond.
“ Virus timeline
Jan. 22: "There is only one person from China who has virus and it's totally under control."
Feb. 10: "When it warms up it will go away miraculously."
Feb. 19: Same quote as Feb. 10.
Feb. 26: "15 people have it and will go down to close to zero."
Feb. 26: "We have it totally under control."
March 4: "Anybody who wants a test can get a test."
March 25: "I would love to see the country open by Easter with the churches full.
Trump wasted two months”
Very useful, and maybe you have time to construct a timeline for mask v. no mask too!
