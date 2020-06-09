The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 51,738 — an increase of 487 from the 51,251 reported Monday.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard show the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percent of positive test results was at 8.9% as of Saturday, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH on Tuesday. That's down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.

percent positivity June 3

A screenshot from the Virginia Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard taken June 9 shows the increase in testing (dark blue bars) as well as the decrease in percent positivity (yellow line) that started in mid-April.

The 51,738 cases reported Tuesday include 49,362 confirmed cases and 2,376 probable cases. Also, there are 1,496 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,391 confirmed and 105 probable. That's an increase of 5 from the 1,477 reported Monday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

VDH data shows most cases (80%) are occurring in adults between the ages of 20 and 69. The majority of deaths (76.4%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.

Virginia COVID-19 cases by age

Age Total Cases % of Total Cases
0-9 1565 3.1
10-19 2971 5.8
20-29 8243 16.1
30-39 9628 18.8
40-49 9516 18.6
50-59 8179 16
60-69 5369 10.5
70-79 2769 5.4
80+ 2963 5.8

Virginia COVID-19 deaths by age group

Age Total Deaths % of Total Deaths
0-9 0 0
10-19 0 0
20-29 3 0.2
30-39 12 0.8
40-49 36 2.4
50-59 88 5.9
60-69 213 14.2
70-79 370 24.7
80+ 773 51.7

In the Richmond area, there are 6,106 cases: 2,146 in Henrico County, 1,942 in Chesterfield County, 1,667 in Richmond and 351 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 222 deaths attributed to the virus: 134 in Henrico, 37 in Chesterfield, 27 in Richmond and 24 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 12,695 and 416 deaths.

VDH said there are 401 outbreaks in the state, 227 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 845 of the state's deaths attributed to the virus.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

