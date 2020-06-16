The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 55,331 — an increase of 445 from the 54,886 reported Monday. 

The 55,331 cases include 52,917 confirmed cases and 2,414 probable cases. Also, there are 1,570 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,465 confirmed and 105 probable. That's an increase of 18 from the 1,552 reported Monday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

percent positivity June 11

A screenshot from the Virginia Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard taken June 16 shows the increase in testing (dark blue bars) as well as the decrease in percent positivity (yellow line) that started in mid-April.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard show the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percent of positive test results was at 7.4% as of Friday, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That's down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.

VDH data shows most cases (79.7%) are occurring in adults between the ages of 20 and 69. The majority of deaths (76.6%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.

Virginia COVID-19 cases by age

Age Total Cases % of Total Cases
0-9 1741 3.2
10-19 3296 6
20-29 8967 16.4
30-39 10291 18.8
40-49 10059 18.4
50-59 8618 15.7
60-69 5679 10.4
70-79 2965 5.4
80+ 3140 5.7

Virginia COVID-19 deaths by age group

Age Total Deaths % of Total Deaths
0-9 0 0
10-19 0 0
20-29 3 0.2
30-39 12 0.8
40-49 37 2.4
50-59 93 5.9
60-69 222 14.2
70-79 394 25.1
80+ 807 51.5

In the Richmond area, there are 6,793 cases: 2,311 in Henrico County, 2,259 in Chesterfield County, 1,848 in Richmond and 375 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 230 deaths attributed to the virus: 137 in Henrico, 39 in Chesterfield, 29 in Richmond and 25 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 13,103 and 428 deaths.

VDH said there are 419 outbreaks in the state, 228 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 898 of the state's deaths attributed to the virus.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Paul Whelan

