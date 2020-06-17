The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 55,775 — an increase of 444 from the 55,331 reported Tuesday. 

The 55,775 cases include 53,318 confirmed cases and 2,457 probable cases. Also, there are 1,583 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,478 confirmed and 105 probable. That's an increase of 13 from the 1,570 reported Tuesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

percent positivity June 11

A screenshot from the Virginia Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard taken June 17 shows the increase in testing (dark blue bars) as well as the decrease in percent positivity (yellow line) that started in mid-April.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard show the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percent of positive test results was at 7.3% as of Saturday, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That's down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.

VDH data shows most cases (79.6%) are occurring in adults between the ages of 20 and 69. The majority of deaths (76.6%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.

Virginia COVID-19 cases by age

Age Total Cases % of Total Cases
0-9 1764 3.2
10-19 3338 6
20-29 9061 16.4
30-39 10377 18.8
40-49 10127 18.3
50-59 8676 15.7
60-69 5718 10.4
70-79 2975 5.4
80+ 3156 5.7

Virginia COVID-19 deaths by age group

Age Total Deaths % of Total Deaths
0-9 0 0
10-19 0 0
20-29 3 0.2
30-39 12 0.8
40-49 37 2.4
50-59 94 5.9
60-69 222 14.2
70-79 398 25.1
80+ 815 51.5

In the Richmond area, there are 6,793 cases: 2,332 in Henrico County, 2,316 in Chesterfield County, 1,872 in Richmond and 378 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 233 deaths attributed to the virus: 140 in Henrico, 40 in Chesterfield, 28 in Richmond and 25 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 13,153 and 429 deaths.

VDH said there are 423 outbreaks in the state, 230 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 905 of the state's deaths attributed to the virus.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

