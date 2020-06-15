The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 54,886 — an increase of 380 from the 54,506 reported Sunday. 

A map from the Virginia Department of Health's website shows COVID-19 deaths by locality.

The 54,886 cases include 52,460 confirmed cases and 2,426 probable cases. Also, there are 1,552 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,444 confirmed and 108 probable. That's an increase of 6 from the 1,546 reported Sunday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

A screenshot from the Virginia Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard taken June 15 shows the increase in testing (dark blue bars) as well as the decrease in percent positivity (yellow line) that started in mid-April.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard show the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percent of positive test results was at 7.5% as of Thursday, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That's down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.

VDH data shows most cases (79.7%) are occurring in adults between the ages of 20 and 69. The majority of deaths (76.5%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.

Age Total Cases % of Total Cases
0-9 1712 3.2
10-19 3256 6
20-29 8880 16.3
30-39 10195 18.8
40-49 9990 18.4
50-59 8579 15.8
60-69 5638 10.4
70-79 2950 5.4
80+ 3123 5.7

Age Total Deaths % of Total Deaths
0-9 0 0
10-19 0 0
20-29 3 0.2
30-39 12 0.8
40-49 37 2.4
50-59 92 5.9
60-69 220 14.2
70-79 391 25.2
80+ 795 51.3

In the Richmond area, there are 6,690 cases: 2,289 in Henrico County, 2,195 in Chesterfield County, 1,832 in Richmond and 374 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 229 deaths attributed to the virus: 136 in Henrico, 39 in Chesterfield, 29 in Richmond and 25 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 13,092 and 423 deaths.

VDH said there are 414 outbreaks in the state, 226 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 881 of the state's deaths attributed to the virus.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

