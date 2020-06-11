covid deaths in virginia

A map from the Virginia Department of Health's website shows COVID-19 deaths by locality.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 52,647 — an increase of 470 from the 52,177 reported Wednesday. 

The 52,647 cases include 50,275 confirmed cases and 2,372 probable cases. Also, there are 1,520 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,413 confirmed and 107 probable. That's an increase of 6 from the 1,514 reported Wednesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard show the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percent of positive test results was at 8.9% as of Sunday, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That's down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.

A screenshot from the Virginia Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard taken June 11 shows the increase in testing (dark blue bars) as well as the decrease in percent positivity (yellow line) that started in mid-April.

VDH data shows most cases (79.9%) are occurring in adults between the ages of 20 and 69. The majority of deaths (76.5%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.

Age Total Cases % of Total Cases
0-9 1604 3.1
10-19 3065 5.9
20-29 8443 16.2
30-39 9811 18.8
40-49 9654 18.5
50-59 8295 15.9
60-69 5447 10.5
70-79 2806 5.4
80+ 2980 5.7

Virginia COVID-19 deaths by age group

Age Total Deaths % of Total Deaths
0-9 0 0
10-19 0 0
20-29 3 0.2
30-39 12 0.8
40-49 36 2.4
50-59 89 5.9
60-69 217 14.3
70-79 378 24.9
80+ 783 51.6

In the Richmond area, there are 6,277 cases: 2,170 in Henrico County, 2,041 in Chesterfield County, 1,709 in Richmond and 357 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 224 deaths attributed to the virus: 135 in Henrico, 38 in Chesterfield, 26 in Richmond and 25 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 12,812 and 418 deaths.

VDH said there are 410 outbreaks in the state, 224 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 858 of the state's deaths attributed to the virus.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

