The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 53,211 — an increase of 564 from the 52,647 reported Thursday.
The 53,211 cases include 50,853 confirmed cases and 2,358 probable cases. Also, there are 1,534 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,426 confirmed and 108 probable. That's an increase of 14 from the 1,520 reported Thursday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Of the tests reported Friday, a whopping 43,000 new diagnostic COVID-19 tests were part of backlog of tests from two labs. VDH said the backlogged tests all represent negative results; positive backlogged tests were entered into the system manually in past days.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard show the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percent of positive test results was at 8% as of Friday. That's down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
Virginia COVID-19 cases by age
|Age
|Total Cases
|% of Total Cases
|0-9
|1604
|3.1
|10-19
|3065
|5.9
|20-29
|8443
|16.2
|30-39
|9811
|18.8
|40-49
|9654
|18.5
|50-59
|8295
|15.9
|60-69
|5447
|10.5
|70-79
|2806
|5.4
|80+
|2980
|5.7
Virginia COVID-19 deaths by age group
|Age
|Total Deaths
|% of Total Deaths
|0-9
|0
|0
|10-19
|0
|0
|20-29
|3
|0.2
|30-39
|12
|0.8
|40-49
|36
|2.4
|50-59
|89
|5.9
|60-69
|217
|14.3
|70-79
|378
|24.9
|80+
|783
|51.6
In the Richmond area, there are 6,397 cases: 2,193 in Henrico County, 2,109 in Chesterfield County, 1,733 in Richmond and 362 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 227 deaths attributed to the virus: 136 in Henrico, 38 in Chesterfield, 28 in Richmond and 25 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 12,863 and 421 deaths.
VDH said there are 410 outbreaks in the state, 224 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 870 of the state's deaths attributed to the virus.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Goodness! They were sooooo spot on in their projections!!!! And so many have lost everything. Poor leadership from coonman.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.