Richmond’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities is imposing new restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The department announced Thursday it was prohibiting cars from entering Chimborazo Park in Church Hill effective immediately, according to a release. The park, located at 3215 E. Broad St., is the largest in the city’s East End.
Citing the need for social distancing, the department has closed dog parks, athletic fields and courts, shelters, community centers and canceled programming since last month. It has limited vehicular access to other sites, including Byrd Park and Ancarrow’s Landing, on the weekends.
Starting next Monday, the Manchester Climbing Wall will be closed until further notice, as well.
- Mark Robinson
Confirmed COVID-19 cases jump by 675 in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday there are 10,627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state – an increase of 675 from the 9,952 reported Tuesday.
Also, there are 372 confirmed deaths reported by the VDH, which is an increase of 25 from the 347 reported the previous day.
The VDH said 64,518 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 1,753 have been hospitalized, including 10 probable cases.
This week, the VDH started reporting probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths from the virus. As of Thursday, there are 371 probable cases and 2 probable deaths. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
There are 1,478 cases in the Richmond area: 718 in Henrico County, 402 in Chesterfield County, 259 in Richmond and 99 in Hanover County.
Also, the Richmond area has 110 COVID-19 deaths: 83 in Henrico, 13 in Richmond, 7 in Chesterfield and 7 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most confirmed cases with 2,362. Fairfax County has 76 deaths.
There are confirmed cases in 128 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 5 localities - Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County and Martinsville - don't have confirmed cases.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
- Paul Whelan
NEWS FROM WEDNESDAY
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase by 501, deaths up by 26
The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday there are 9,952 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state – an increase of 501 from the 9,451 reported Tuesday.
Also, there are 347 confirmed deaths reported by the VDH, which is an increase of 26 from the 321 previously reported.
This week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the daily report on their website. As of Wednesday, there are 314 probable cases and 2 probable deaths. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The VDH website said 60,778 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 1,659 have been hospitalized, including 3 probable cases.
There are 1,387 cases in the Richmond area: 684 in Henrico County, 356 in Chesterfield County, 250 in Richmond and 97 in Hanover County.
Also, the Richmond area has 105 COVID-19 deaths: 82 in Henrico, 10 in Richmond, 7 in Chesterfield and 6 in Hanover. Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most confirmed cases with 2,256. Fairfax County has 66 deaths.
There are confirmed cases in 128 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 5 localities - Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County and Martinsville - don't have confirmed cases.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the site might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts. Wednesday's numbers are nearly 24 hours old after an error disrupted the VDH's usual compiling and reporting process.
- Paul Whelan
Third resident dies at Hanover retirement community
A third resident has died at the Harmony Collection at Hanover, a retirement community in Mechanicsville.
The community also confirmed Wednesday that 22 residents and 13 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
“One resident is hospitalized while the rest are isolated and stable at this time,” the facility said in a notice to residents and families. “Seven associates have returned to work after fulfilling isolation protocols and being given a clean bill of health.”
- Michael Martz
Rite Aid opens self-swab testing site in Colonial Heights
Rite Aid said that on Thursday, the company is opening its latest COVID-19 self-swab testing site at its store at 3210 Boulevard in Colonial Heights. That’s at the corner of Boulevard and Ellersie Street.
The Colonial Heights store is the 25th drive-up coronavirus testing site that Rite Aid has opened at locations in eight states, the company said in a news release. Each testing site uses self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, the company said, adding that they are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Rite Aid said testing eligibility is based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, which can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/testing.html.
Patients wishing to have a test drive up to the Rite Aid parking lot, and they stay in their vehicle while the test is administered.
Rite Aid says that patients need to be an adult and they are required to provide government-issued ID. Patients also have to pre-register for the test at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a testing time slot.
Each testing site can handle about 200 tests a day, the company says.
- Sean Gorman
Second resident of Cedarfield in Henrico tests positive for COVID-19
A second resident of the Cedarfield senior living community in Henrico has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a news release Wednesday, Cedarfield said they had been notified by the Henrico Health Department that a resident of the community's health care center, who is currently in the hospital, had tested positive. It's not known when the resident will return from the hospital, and Cedarfield said it is working with health officials to identify any residents or staff who may have been exposed to the virus.
The retirement community announced Friday that its first resident had test positive for the coronavirus.
The retirement community has asked all residents to remain in their apartments, cottages or rooms; and all staff are must wear PPE when delivering direct care to residents. Cedarfield said no other residents or staff are exhibiting symptoms.
- Paul Whelan
Virginia Department of Health experiences error in compiling daily COVID-19 data
The Virginia Department of Health's website dashboard for daily COVID-19 updates is experiencing a delay in posting the most recent data.
A message on the VDH site says: "The process which compiles COVID-19 case information overnight experienced an error that caused complete case information to be unavailable this morning. VDH staff are working to resolve the issue, and updated information will be posted as soon as possible."
The VDH website shares the number of COVID-19 cases, number of people tested, hospitalizations and deaths in Virginia. There are also regional and demographic breakdowns of cases, outbreaks and deaths.
The VDH has been updating the website daily for more than a month, and this is the first major delay in sharing the data.
The website was supposed to update by 10 a.m.; as of 4:30 p.m. it was still displaying Tuesday's numbers.
- Paul Whelan
Va. Tech labs to begin testing COVID-19 samples
Virginia Tech has developed its own COVID-19 tests.
The university announced Wednesday that it has received federal and state approval to start processing COVID-19 samples at on-campus labs in Blacksburg and Roanoke, with the new tests being collected by local health departments and analyzed by Tech researchers.
“Virginia Tech has received emergency permission to begin testing COVID-19 samples and we have notified local health departments that we are ready to begin receiving samples soon,” said Michael Friedlander, executive director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC and Virginia Tech’s vice president of health sciences and technology. “With expanded testing becoming crucial to controlling the pandemic, in Virginia and the nation, Virginia Tech faculty, staff and graduate students went to work to answer the challenge.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued Tech emergency use authorization Monday to move forward with testing, according to a university news release.
The development comes as testing in Virginia - a critical area needed to help combat the pandemic - lags behind other states.
“We were alarmed that the backlogs at testing labs seemed to be growing without much relief, which makes it difficult to treat patients appropriately and to contain the pandemic guided by timely, accurate data,” Friedlander said. “With so many scientists at the forefront of biomedical technology, facilities, and expertise — we were confident our teams could develop assays and make a meaningful contribution.”
Sample results will return in one day, according to the university.
- Justin Mattingly
NEWS FROM TUESDAY
VCU freezes pay raises for all employees
Virginia Commonwealth University is rolling out a freeze on salaries.
Effective Monday, the university has frozen salaries for all employees, according to VCU's COVID-19 website, which called the move "another way to mitigate the financial risks the university continues to face both this year and next." VCU had previously announced a hiring freeze, something many colleges have done in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
VCU is projecting $50 million in lost revenue because of the crisis, at least $13 million of which is mostly due to refunds and credits to students, according to a letter from members of Virginia's congressional delegation last week.
The salary freeze includes all faculty and staff raises except for faculty promotion and tenure.
"This includes all base salary increases, bonuses, sign-on bonuses, recognition awards, non-promotion and tenure promotions, supplements, and temporary pay," the university said.
Other exceptions will be reviewed by a team of four university executives, including Provost Gail Hackett and Chief Financial Officer Karol Kain Gray, and "may be granted on a very limited basis."
VCU is also extending its freshman response deadline from May 1 - the date many schools in the U.S. set for students to decide where they’ll go - to June 1 for students who were accepted to the university by April 1.
- Justin Mattingly
Four employees of Westminster Canterbury tested positive for virus
Four staff members at Westminster Canterbury, a retirement community in Henrico County, tested posted for COVID-19.
All were infected from sources outside of Westminster Canterbury, according to the director. It has been more than 14 days since they tested positive and all have recovered. They are awaiting the results of two more negative tests taken more than 24 hours apart before they can return to work.
Two residents have tested positive, including Carter Fox who was the first patient treated for COVID-19 at VCU Medical Center, and a second independent living resident. Both have tested negative twice and have now recovered.
- Colleen Curran
$5.8 million in federal, local money to target housing instability, homelessness in Richmond
Richmond aims to dole out $5.8 million in federal and local dollars to address housing instability and homelessness during the COVID-19 crisis.
The bulk of the sum - $4.2 million – comes by way of the CARES act, the massive federal relief package adopted last month in response to the novel coronavirus. Mayor Levar Stoney announced Tuesday morning he wants to supplement that amount with another $1 million from the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
“These dollars are vital to address the urgent housing needs within our community, especially for our homeless and housing insecure,” Stoney said in a statement.
The $1 million from the trust fund requires a budget amendment and City Council approval. If the council approves, the funding will be made available with the federal dollars through an application process the city administers.
Separately, the mayor directed an additional $550,000 to two nonprofits the city works with using authority the council granted him in its emergency declaration last month.
Homeward, the region’s coordinating agency for homeless services, is receiving $300,000 for shelter and support services during the pandemic. Housing Opportunities Made Equal, a nonprofit the city partners with on its eviction diversion program, is getting $250,000 to bolster its efforts.
Said Stoney, “Despite the uncertainty around the budget, we are allocating these funds to serve the Richmond families most in need.”
- Mark Robinson
VCU to treat COVID-19 patients with plasma from those who recovered
VCU Medical Center will soon begin treating COVID-19 patients using the plasma from blood of people who have recovered from the disease.
Plasma, which is part of the blood, taken from people who have already recovered from COVID-19 contains antibodies that may help those who are still sick to fight off the virus.
VCU Medical Center has received approval under the Mayo Clinic’s Expanded Access Program to administer the plasma as a treatment for those suffering from the disease and is preparing to use the treatment on a patient this week, according to a press release.
The academic medical center is also participating in a clinical trial testing an anti-viral drug remdesivir, but there are currently no proven treatments for COVID-19.
The hospital is now asking for people who have recovered from COVID-19 to register to become a plasma donor.
Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered and either tested negative or have been without symptoms for 28 can register to donate at chrichmond.org/plasma.
“If you have had COVID-19 and recovered, your blood likely contains immune components called antibodies that target the COVID-19 virus,” said Dr. Jeffrey Donowitz, infectious diseases specialist at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, in a press release. “These antibodies may be able to help treat patients with severe cases of COVID-19.”
- Bridget Balch
UR waives SAT, ACT requirement for next year's incoming class
The University of Richmond is going test-optional for next year’s incoming class, an admissions practice gaining more traction with the cancellation of college entry exams because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The school announced the temporary change Tuesday, saying SAT and ACT scores won’t be needed for first-year students starting at UR in 2021. Virginia Tech announced the same last week.
“We recognize the unique circumstances impacting current high school students, particularly high school juniors who would normally spend the spring and summer engaged in the college search process,” said Stephanie Dupaul, the university's vice president for enrollment management. “By making this temporary change in admission practice we are better able to support students who will be applying to the University of Richmond, and who may not be able to complete testing in time for our early application dates.”
Students can still submit the standardized test results as part of the application, the university said in a news release.
The College Board, which administers the SAT, said last week that it is canceling the testing scheduled for June and could opt for a virtual SAT if schools don’t reopen in the fall. The ACT, the other primary college entry test, also said it’s launching an online testing option while still planning in-person tests in September, October and December.
Roughly 50 colleges across the U.S. have dropped the SAT or ACT requirement because of the pandemic, according to a list compiled by the National Center for Fair and Open Testing last week.
- Justin Mattingly
1,331 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Virginia; 251 on ventilators
The number of people hospitalized and those on ventilators due to confirmed or suspected COVID-19 in Virginia went up Tuesday.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,331 in the state were hospitalized for COVID-19, up from 1,296 on Monday. The number of people with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 on ventilators also went up from 237 Monday to 251 on Tuesday.
VHHA reported that 22% of the state’s ventilators are currently in use and there are nearly 6,000 available hospital beds throughout the state.
The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals also went up, from 1,110 on Monday to 1,324 on Tuesday.
- Bridget Balch
Virginia reports 461 new COVID-19 cases, a slight increase over the 453 reported Monday
The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that 9,451 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19 – an increase of 461 from the 8,990 reported Monday – and 321 people have died of the virus.
The VDH on Tuesday started reporting probable cases of COVID-19 on their website, saying there are 179 probable cases in Virginia.
The 321 confirmed deaths reported by VDH is an increase of 21 from the 300 reported Monday. VDH says there are another 3 probably deaths from the virus.
The VDH also said that 58,354 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,581 have been hospitalized.
There are 1,306 cases in the Richmond area: 621 in Henrico County, 346 in Chesterfield County, 246 in Richmond and 93 in Hanover County.
The Richmond area has 100 COVID-19 deaths: 77 in Henrico, 10 in Richmond, 7 in Chesterfield and 6 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most confirmed cases with 2,077. Fairfax County has 64 deaths.
There are confirmed cases in 127 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.
Only these 6 localities don't have confirmed cases, according to VDH data: Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County, Highland County and Martinsville.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
- Paul Whelan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(29) comments
Infections and deaths increase and the cult of Rump wants to reopen and cause even MORE exposure and sickness?
I knew they were bad but I never realized they are a death cult.
Cases go up as our Blackface Governor violates his own directive to stay at home by catching a private plane to fly to N.C. beach area for a vacation! What a hypocrite!!
Fake news.
Here’s the fact check...
“ RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam has not left the state of Virginia since issuing the executive order requiring Virginians to stay at home, according to his spokesperson.
Using our Trust Index, 10 News investigated and found no evidence the governor has left the state.“
And here’s the REAL NEWS....
“‘Doomed from the Start.’ Experts Say the Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Response Was Never Going to Work”
“Squandered time: How the Trump administration lost control of the coronavirus crisis”
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“Here Are 17 Ways the Trump Administration Bungled Its Coronavirus Response”
“Coronavirus response hurt by lack of funding for public health labs, CDC director tells Congress”
“How testing failures allowed coronavirus to sweep the U.S.
The Trump administration’s decision to forgo a World Health Organization test and create its own had fateful consequences, experts say.‘“.
We have idiots in charge. Y hey they didn’t pass the SOL’e
Hey VCU I just expose your lie. And now you are exposed for a total fabrication of truth
Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, reported an 11.9% return net of fees for its $1.84 billion endowment for the year ended June 30, said a spokesman.
Annualized investment returns were 3.81% for three years, 7.15% for five years and 4.1% for 10 years.
A university can only spend the interest generated by the endowment, not the principle; and if portions of the endowment are restricted due to the instructions of the donor(s) then that interest can only be spent according to the donor(s)' instructions. You can't spend the principal.
University Of Richmond better shut up when I find this out Search Results
Featured snippet from the web
Among top local schools, the University of Richmond's endowment surpassed the $2 billion mark during 2013, reaching $2.02 billion for the year, up from $1.86 billion, according to the report.
Awwwwwww poor VCU question you better tell the truth how much does VCU have in endowments? Hey VCU I am exposing you for hiding so much money .... ha ha ha if the RTD would do their job they would disclose
Why? How much money do they have in endowments? No bailout for VCU they need to tap into their endowments funs first.
Not to fear, Ralph Northam, State Nanny, will dismiss the numbers, saying something like: 'Those numbers don't tell the whole story. We are in the midst of a Public Health Crisis. We aren't there yet. It could be months -- years even -- before we gradually start to reopen things. Data and science. Science and data. Data and data. Yors truly, Ralph KKK Blackface Northam.'
56,735 have been tested out of a population of 8,536,000. If you have 9,000 positives out of 56,735, it's 15.86% of the tested population that are confirmed as covid-19. If you have 300 deaths, it's 0.52% of the tested population.
Contact tracing and testing those contacts, noting symptoms or lack thereof, gives a better idea of where we stand. Otherwise, extrapolating from the above numbers, 15% of the untested population would mean that 1,280,400 people have or will get it, and of those 6,358 will die. How many will actually show NO symptoms? According to the testing that was done of everyone on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt, 60% or 768,240. That means over 3/4 of a million people in Virginia will be walking around infecting other people without realizing it.
You could open everything up tomorrow but you'd be condemning them to go out of business because they won't get the customers if the risk of infection is as bad as I just stated.
If you have nothing constructive to add, LD, I suggest you confine the griping to your circle of like-minded jerks via text messaging.
So by keeping the business closed insures it will survive? What kind of logic is that. And if this testing is the Most important thing to opening up the economy, why the heck has the testing numbers gone down not up. The RTD even states that the private labs still have capacity for testing that is not being used. My 88 year old mother is about to blow a gasket and said she would rather die than stay in isolation.
And most of the 56,735 tested were tested because they were considered high risk, Not a random sample but a specific group thought to possibly be positive. So the 15% you mention is suspect.
Duh! If you do less testing you are going to have less positive cases. By VA's criteria- stop testing and you will have no new cases.. With limited targeted testing the numbers being put on the board are meaningless.
If you want more reliable numbers to work with you have to widen your sample population. Statistics 101.
"In March, John McDaniel called Ohio's shutdown order of non-essential businesses "madness." A few days ago he died.
Now, we don't know the circumstances of how Mr. McDaniel contracted the virus, nor do we know if he took unnecessary and foolish risks. But we do know what he thought of the measures put in place to keep him and the rest of the public as safe as possible. And we all know people who have similar opinions to those that McDaniel expressed on social media. If there's any good to come from his death, let it be that people take those measures more seriously. They're there for a reason."
https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/man-who-called-ohios-lockdown-order
Virginia has approximately 8,536,000 population in 2019. If we have 9000 tested positive that means 9000 divided by 8,536,000 = .00105 or 1/10th of one percent tested positive.
And, if we have had 300 deaths, that would be 300 divided by 8,536,000 = .0000351 or basically 3/1000th of a percent.
If there is a math wiz out there please correct me.
And your point is?
56,735 have been tested out of a population of 8,536,000. If you have 9000 positives out of 56,735, it's 15.86% of the tested population that are confirmed as covid-19. If you have 300 deaths, it's 0.52% of the tested population.
You're using the wrong metric. The answer is we still have to test a considerably larger number of people to really know what's going on in Virginia, because if 15% of the population has it or gets it. we're talking about 1,280,400 people, of which 6,358 more people are going to die.
Oh no, how is Gov. Blackface going to keep us confined if the numbers start dropping?
What on earth would we do, Carole, if we didn't have your cogent contributions to the discussion?
So our mortality rate is 3% - TEN times higher than the rest of the world - or is it just that our state government can't get its act together to test enough people to make the numbers accurate. A large majority of CV-19 "victims" are completely asymptomatic and if testing is not carried out properly, then we will never qualify to stop the asinine lockdown.
Or perhaps Mr. Northam wants it that way?
LOL! Your dunce in the White House is responsible for the lack of testing. Get your head out of your behind.
Really? The President is responsible for VA test numbers lagging behind other states? And he’s responsible because........??? Our local paper interviewed 5 VA labs with tests waiting to be used.....1000’s! That’s not including others not interviewed and others out of state. There WAS a shortage early on......let’s deal with the present. And I understand that you CAN’T get your head out. If you actually looked at facts instead of liberal rhetoric, you’d probably implode.
Post a link to your source, Ken. I'm not going to just take your word for it.
Testing is a state responsibility. Dunce.
Testing is a state responsibility, but testing supplies are a federal responsibility. You can't use what you don't have, Genius. The companies manufacturing these test supplies cannot meet the demand and the current occupant of the White House has not been applying the Defense Production Act to its greatest effectiveness.
Bingo! Another article has interviewed 5 labs here in VA that are no where near capacity in testing, but Governor Worthless is complaining that the Feds won’t give him tests. When asked by the media....”we’re working on it.” They can’t report the limited statistics that they do have in a timely manner, much less the numbers from the increased testing to come. The previous poster did some math with present figures. The only correct figure is the death statistic. The number of infected Virginians is seven times the confirmed figures according the governor’s own commissioned study by UVA, lowering the morbidity rate even lower and the recovery much higher. I gave our governor a pass for weeks in an effort to be supportive and non partisan in a crisis, but not recognizing the ineptitude of our state’s leadership is just putting your head in the sand, or, as in the case of liberals, elsewhere.
Did the article post how many asymptomatic people who wanted to be tested were turned away? I'd like to know that number.
NY Gov. Cuomo has stated that the manufacturers of the tests haven't ramped up production. He's got 500 labs to process and the money to purchase the kits but the supply isn't there.
Sounds to me like there is a President* who isn't using the DPA effectively.
cuomo said it was his responsibility. sounds like you like to cherry pick.
Cuomo said it was his responsibility to get the testing done and the President's* responsibility to get the manufacturers to ramp up production of the testing kits. You're the one cherry-picking, Ricky.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.